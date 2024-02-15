Making space for collective healing through the regions

In 2022, Canberra-based Rebus Theatre launched Project Alchemy, an initiative that brings artists together from Bega Valley Shire, Eurobodalla Shire, East Gippsland, Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council and the ACT to heal collectively after the Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20.

Three artists were selected from each region and worked together through the residency for the last year on a series of cross-disciplinary arts projects. The exhibition Alchemy, opening 23 February at the Queanbeyan Hive Gallery in NSW, signals the final coming together of these projects and the benefits they have brought to local communities.

During the first residency in 2022, artists focused on healing their own trauma, while developing skills and networks to further trauma-informed practices and an arts-led economic recovery. This was furthered in their second residency last year, when the artists developed organisational, artistic and leadership skills through individual projects and collaborations focusing on hopefulness and community spirit.

Project Alchemy saw a variety of works take place, including community dances and movement jams, Wonder Walks through fire-devastated properties, eco-dyeing, printmaking, music, performances, exhibitions and more. The artists also presented their works at public events, including the Festival of Daring Possibilities, River of Art Festival in Bega Valley Shire and Lakes Lights winter festival in East Gippsland.

‘The Lichen Project’ at the Festival of Daring Possibilities. Photo: Daisy Hill Photography.

Alchemy will showcase the artists’ personal journeys, as well as collective works. For example, Cecile Galiazzo, who initiated Wonder Walks, will present a series of concertina art books that capture the drawings and paintings created during the walks. She will also exhibit a long string of prayer flags made from her eco-dyeing workshops.

Sue Norman worked with a counsellor on a public education project to present information about understanding trauma and the brain in an accessible way to volunteers and others working with people struggling mentally after the fire. Her illustrated handbook, titled Nye on the River of Life and created in collaboration with Colleen Weir, will be available free of charge during the exhibition.

Norman lost her studio and her life’s work due to the fire. She reflects on Project Alchemy: ‘At last, I’m living in the beautiful new home created from the ashes of my Kiah studio. For me, it is work to find my feet in the waves of grief coming at me from the wider knowledge of the Government’s intransigence, despite even more dire warnings from the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change)… I’m avidly learning about trauma to understand how it works and how to teach our brains resilience – how we can buffer those overwhelming emotions to be as effective as possible in this time of need.’

Another artist, Michele Grimston adds: ‘This opportunity has been so powerful for me. I feel like it has allowed me to explore my practice in a new way, and to understand more deeply how supporting my own artistic practice and need to create can open up deeper spaces for me to support others in turn.’

Grimston will be exhibiting several small embroidered works and a large collaborative piece.

Alchemy‘s official opening will be accompanied by dance, music and poetry readings, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the artists.

Alchemy runs from 24 February to 17 March at the Queanbeyan Hive Gallery with opening night on 23 February.