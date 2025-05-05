News

Making history: Sarah Snook and Dorian Gray sweep through Tony Award nominations

In a history-making moment, Sydney Theatre Company's production of 'The Picture of Dorian Gray' has received six nominations at this year's Tony Awards.
5 May 2025 15:05
David Burton
Sarah Snook and others have been nominated in the Tony Awards for their work on the acclaimed 'The Picture of Dorian Gray'. Image: supplied.

Sarah Snook is one of six Tony Award nominees for the acclaimed STC production, ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’. Image: Supplied.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominees have been announced. The Picture of Dorian Gray, originally produced by Sydney Theatre Company, has received six nominations, including Best Direction for Kip Williams and Best Leading Actress for Sarah Snook.

The production, which features Sarah Snook in 26 roles, has also been nominated for work by Australians Clemence Williams, Nick Schlieper, Marg Howell and David Bergman in sound, lighting, costume and set design.

The production represents the most celebrated Australian production in the history of the Tonys. Jodie Comer won Best Actress for her role in Australian playwright Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie in 2023, and Hugh Jackman has been nominated and won Tony Awards several times. But The Picture of Dorian Gray represents a new high bar in Australia’s theatrical productions being recognised by the American Broadway community.

Read: Theatre review: STC’s The Picture of Dorian Gray, Roslyn Packer Theatre

A complete list of nominees is available here. The awards ceremony will take place in June.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

