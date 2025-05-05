Making history: Sarah Snook and Dorian Gray sweep through Tony Award nominations

The 78th Annual Tony Awards nominees have been announced. The Picture of Dorian Gray, originally produced by Sydney Theatre Company, has received six nominations, including Best Direction for Kip Williams and Best Leading Actress for Sarah Snook.

The production, which features Sarah Snook in 26 roles, has also been nominated for work by Australians Clemence Williams, Nick Schlieper, Marg Howell and David Bergman in sound, lighting, costume and set design.

The production represents the most celebrated Australian production in the history of the Tonys. Jodie Comer won Best Actress for her role in Australian playwright Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie in 2023, and Hugh Jackman has been nominated and won Tony Awards several times. But The Picture of Dorian Gray represents a new high bar in Australia’s theatrical productions being recognised by the American Broadway community.

A complete list of nominees is available here. The awards ceremony will take place in June.