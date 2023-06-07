Major First Nations commissions open at Flinders Station

Shadow Spirit is the third exhibition to take up the long unused upstairs rooms at Flinders Street Station, following Patricia Piccinini’s A Miracle Constantly Repeated (RISING 2021-22) and TIME • RONE.

It is also the first group exhibition to fill the historic rooms and grand ballroom of the 168-year-old building.

Presented as part of this year’s RISING, Shadow Spirit is ‘the largest single commissioning exhibition of First People’s art in Victoria’, says RISING’s Co-Artistic Director and Co-CEO Gideon Obarzanek.

The exhibition, curated by Yorta Yorta woman Kimberley Moulton, features 30 First Nations artists and collectives with 14 new commissions and one reworked piece.

Moulton says: ‘These artists and collectives from across the country really show the diversity of who we are, but also the exceptional contemporary art that is happening within the community.’

The exhibition is grounded in five sub-themes: Weaving Time, The Guides, Spirit Ecologies, The In-Between and The Absent Present.

Those expecting that filled-to-the-brim sensationalism (as was the case with Rone’s and Piccinini’s exhibitions) should prepare for a quieter, reflective approach.

Video dominates many of the rooms, accompanied by installations that either interact with the moving imagery or transform preconceptions of the historic space. Rene Wanuny Kulitja’s Tiirtjingalpai – practising care for the spirits of the dead (2023) demands presence and invites contemplation, while Rarrirarri (2023) by The Mulka Project and Mulkuṉ Wirrpanda builds on technology and dynamic storytelling.

The Mulka Project and Mulkuṉ Wirrpanda, ‘Rarrirarri’, 2023, installation view in ‘Shadow Spirit’, RISING festival 2023. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

In another room nearby, Tiger Yaltangki and Jeremy Whiskey’s Rock N Roll (2023) evokes a very different mood, as the warm colours, references to AC/DC and upbeat music invite a little boogie.

Warwick Thornton’s Way of the Ngangkari (2015) has been reimagined for Shadow Spirit, featuring First Nations guardians fashioned like Star Wars Jedis. In an earlier artist statement, Thornton wrote: ‘In my family we have Jedi. They are not called that; they are called Ngangkari, men and women with special powers that can be used for good or evil.’

Also included are critical and thought-provoking works by Karla Dickens, John Prince Siddon and Paola Balla.

‘Shadow Spirit’ installation view at RISING festival 2023, with works by Peert Koorook, Vicki Couzens and Karla Dickens. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Shadow Spirit draws together storytelling from past to future with community and deep listening at its core. The exhibition shares systems of knowledge that will ignite conversation, expand understandings of the worldviews of First Peoples and help protect Country for future generations.

Shadow Spirit artists:

Paola Balla (Vic) Wemba Wemba/Gunditjmara

Vicki Couzens (Vic) Keerray Wooroong/ Gunditjmara

Karla Dickens (NSW) Wiradjuri

Julie Gough (Tas) Trawlwoolway

Rene Wanuny Kulitja (NT) Pitjantjatjara

Maningrida Arts & Culture (NT) Kuninjku

Hayley Millar Baker (VIC) Gunditjmara/Djabwurrung

Dylan Mooney (TSI/Qld) Yuwi, Torres Strait Island and South Sea Islander

The Mulka Project with Mulkuṉ Wirrpanda (NT)Yolŋu

Brian Robinson (TSI/Qld) Maluyligal/Wuthathi

John Prince Siddon (WA) Walmajarri

Aunty Zeta Thomson (Vic) Wurundjeri/Yorta Yorta

Warwick Thornton (NT) kaytej

Judy Watson (Qld) Waanyi

Tiger Yaltangki (SA) with Jeremy Whiskey (SA) Yankunytjatjara and Pitjantjatjara/Yankunytjatjara

Shadow Spirit is presented as part of RISING festival 2023 and on view at Flinders Street Station from 7 June to 30 July; ticketed.