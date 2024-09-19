Like a phoenix – Lismore Regional Gallery rises from tragedy to celebrate its reopening

The arts sector was gutted when news of devastating floods destroyed Lismore in February 2022. Along with the inundation, several arts venues, including Lismore Regional Gallery, were rendered uninhabitable.

It is especially joyous then that the Gallery has announced its reopening some 31 months later, after a lot of hard work.

The grand reopening will take place Friday 27 September at 6pm, followed by a weekend of festive public programming, including workshops, artist talks, musical performances and more.

Gallery Director Ashleigh Ralph said, “The opening weekend will be pivotal in our recovery after the 2022 natural disaster. We are galvanised by the excitement of our audience and colleagues in the region and across the country.”

Ralph noted that the Gallery is one of the longest running cultural organisations in northern NSW. Continuing that history has been a key driver for its return.

Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg added that the long anticipated reopening of the Gallery is another welcomed milestone in the city’s and community’s recovery. “The popularity of the pop-up gallery, while this one was being repaired, really underlined the importance of art within our community, both in an artistic sense, but also importantly our mental wellbeing,” said Krieg.

Remembering back, and the journey

During that fateful February of 2022, the Northern Rivers floods peaked two metres higher than any previous data, leaving the Gallery and its collection encrusted with mud. About 40% of the collection was able to be saved, requiring extensive conservation work.

Many of the restored works were stored at HOTA, Home of the Arts on the Gold Coast, as the temporary custodian while the restoration of the Gallery was completed.

Read: The future of disaster preparedness

A success story of working against the odds

Lismore Regional Gallery, building recovery. Photo: Philip Tsourlinis.

In a July Gallery enewsletter, Ralph wrote, “The future looks bright.”

She continued: “Despite the 2022 disaster that left us without a building, our program [has] engaged over 290 artists, creatives and arts workers with finite resources.”

Ralph spoke to the successes of the Gallery’s temporary closure: “We were committed to working out of temporary and unconventional spaces outdoors and off-site at other galleries. Our program reached over 24,751 visitors and participants, through over 215 programs, including engaging exhibitions, up-late events, recovery programs, talks series, outdoor installations and activities for all generations in a city recovering from a natural disaster.”

The pop-up space operated between January 2023 and May 2024, and featured 16 exhibitions by artists from the region.

Read: One year on: Lismore Gallery Director on recovery

Details on the restored Gallery

The restoration project included renovating all five gallery spaces within the Gallery. Beyond that it also included a facelift to the Quad (the Lismore Quadrangle arts precinct), which connects the Gallery to the Lismore Library and Northern Rivers Conservatorium.

Ralph explained: “Our Gallery has long been a cherished community space, and its reopening will improve the functionality and appeal of the reception and artist studio. There will be exciting opportunities for artists and designers to showcase their work in the gallery shop.”

She continued: “Visitors will also have a new café to connect in and enjoy, which will soon be available for lease. The community will have endless possibilities to create, make and learn across the multifunctional spaces within and throughout the Gallery.”

There were also upgrades to the landscaping, soil drainage, pathways and seating, “to make the Quad a more enjoyable place to gather and participate in arts and culture in the heart of Lismore,” explained the Gallery.

Support of $1.675 million through recovery funding programs from the State of NSW and Australian Governments, has enabled these improvements.

A bright future – the reopening program

The cornerstone of the reopening program will be five new exhibitions featuring more than 30 creatives from the region and beyond. They all continue through to 17 November, and each touch on themes and ideas connected to water, memory and renewal.

From the ArtHitects (artist Gary Carsley and architect Renjie Teoh), Hannah Halle will be a moving project commission for Lismore Regional Gallery, comprising over 4000 individual A4 prints to symbolically reimagine the prized Hannah Cabinet by Geoffrey Hannah OAM, which was damaged in the floods.

The Gallery explained: “The prints have been applied ritualistically to the Gallery walls in the weeks leading up to the exhibition opening, providing a multi-perspectival mise-en-scène, featuring contributions from Holly Ahern, Bronwyn Bancroft, René Bolten, Amanda Bromfield, Daniel Browning, Lisa Carsley Dowall, Jan Davis, Kathryn Dolby, Claudie Frock, Geoffrey Hannah OAM, Lindy Lee AO, Matt O’Brien, Aris Prabawa, Araby Steen, Marian Tubbs, Alan Ussher and Wojak.”

The ArtHitects Gary Carsley and Renjie Teoh: Hannah Halle, 2024. Commission Lismore Regional Gallery. Image: Courtesy the artists.

Co-curated by Melissa Ladkin, the exhibition Buruugaa Garaa Buruu Garaa Budgeramgali (Saltwater People Freshwater People Stories) is a dynamic exploration of spiritual and customary living relationships with water. It will feature Amrita Hepi, Joshua Lynch and Djon Mundine OAM, with a live performance by Waangenga Blanco.

The third exhibition, Sprung Dance Theatre: Sprung News, investigates how accessible/inaccessible media and emergency information can be to the disability community – using photography, video and audio to express diverse perspectives and representations.

‘Sprung News’, Lismore Regional Gallery, 2024. Photo: Jorge Serra.

The fourth exhibition is by two Northern Rivers artists, Nell Pearson and Matthew Brookes: Blue Island, while wrapping up the inaugural program is a series of hyperreal textile works by sculptor Chloe Smith: Unbearable Incandescence, which unravels the cruel optimism of certainty and the truths we must ultimately craft for ourselves.

The reopening program will be followed by the exhibitions, Koori Mail Indigenous Art Award, William Kentridge’s eight-channel video work I Am Not Me, the Horse Is Not Mine, Works from the Collection (the first time restored works salvaged from the permanent collection will be shown) and Tia Mavanie. All these exhibitions open November and December and continue through to early 2025.

Lismore Regional Gallery is located at 11 Rural Street.

The reopening event will be held on Friday 27 September at 6pm, with a weekend program across 28-29 September.