Largest regional arts centre to open in Geelong

Geelong Arts Centre will open its doors to the public on Saturday 19 August following the completion of its $140 million Little Malop Street redevelopment. The launch will be accompanied by two opening night events, with a jam-packed theatre and music line-up in the following weeks.

Designed by Ian McDougall from ARM Architecture, the Geelong Arts Centre is now Australia’s largest regional arts centre, and comes with a multi-format 550-seat theatre that can expand to accommodate 850 seats in “live gig” mode.

In addition, a 250-seat contemporary hybrid venue will be connected to Little Malop Street Plaza, alongside a dynamic foyer, bar facilities and alfresco dining.

The new Geelong Arts Centre sits directly opposite the Geelong Library and Heritage Centre, and has been developed together with the local First Nations community to showcase their stories. Artworks by Wadawurrung artist Kait James and local First Nations artists Tarryn Love, Gerard Black and Mick Ryan can be seen throughout the Arts Centre.

The architecture itself draws inspiration from Djilang/Geelong and local First Nations creation stories, including Earth and Ochre Country, Moonah Forest Country, Sky Country and Night Sky.

width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Geelong Arts Centre CEO and Creative Director, Joel McGuinness says: ‘This milestone in Geelong’s cultural history will see Geelong Arts Centre drive national and international arts conversation, and ensure that those from around our region, and the world, can gather, connect and share their passion for the arts and creativity right here in Geelong.’

The new Arts Centre will come alive with two opening events featuring headline acts such as Jessica Mauboy and Australian comedy triple header, Dave Thornton, Dilruk Jayasinha and Lizzy Hoo.

Month-long festival highlights

After the official launch on 19 August, Geelong Arts Centre will host an array of live performances and community events at the brand new venue.

The free Community Open Day on 20 August will give theatre-lovers the opportunity to witness performances from community theatre companies and dance groups.

In addition, the venue’s backstage will be open to visitors on 22-23 August, with tours conducted every half hour between 10am and 6.30pm.

The festival’s live performance line-up includes singer-songwriter Missy Higgins on 27 August, Ross Noble’s solo stand-up tour Jibber Jabber Jamboree (1 September), Two Of Us – The Songs of Lennon & McCartney (23 September) and avant-grade electro-rock pioneers Pseudo Echo (22 September).

Theatre shows such as rocking musical HICCUP and The Barber of Seville will also take the stage on 26 August and 30-31 August respectively.

View the full Geelong Arts Centre opening festival program.