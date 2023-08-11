Large-scale sculpture wins the 2023 NATSIAA

Keith Wikmunea, a Thu’ Apalech man and artist from Aurukun in Queensland has been announced as winner of the 2023 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA). The Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) made the announcement at the 2023 Telstra NATSIAA Award Ceremony tonight (11 August).

Wikmunea’s sculpture piece Ku’, Theewith & Kalampang: The White Cockatoo, Galah and the wandering Dog (2023) is representative of his family and cultural identity, says the artist. ‘The colours on this tree are specific to my clan, the Thu’ Apalech people.’

The large-scale sculpture features ceremonial dots that are identifiable with Western Cape York, with white cockatoos that are totem birds from his father’s side, the Apalech clan.

Wikmunea continues: ‘In Wik-Mungkan, my first spoken language, we call this tree yuk thanchal. This tree is also known as milkywood [sic] in English and is the same tree that my ancestors have been using since the beginning of time to create their artefacts. My Puulwuy [father’s totem] and my Kathwuy [mother’s totem] are represented here too.’

2023 NATSIAA winner Keith Wikmunea (second from left) with family and Gabriel Waterman,

Aurakun Arts Centre Manager, Aurukun Shire Council (right). Photo: Supplied.

The judges – Kelli Cole, Janina Harding, and Dr Peter Yanada McKenzie – say, ‘The extraordinary scale and presence of Ku’, Theewith & Kalampang: The White Cockatoo, Galah and the wandering Dog reveals the master carver at work. The remarkable execution of the work captures the strong senes of community life that invites the viewer to enjoy.

‘With the totem birds above always nearby, we are transported to sitting under a tree in the shade, guarded by the Ku (Camp dog) who represents the protector of family.’

Wikmunea receives $100,000 for the 2023 Telstra Art Award. MAGNT Director Adam Worrall adds: ‘Congratulations to Keith Wikmunea for winning the Telstra Art Award. He is truly a master carver and I am awed with the might of his work and its celebration of his culture as a Thu’ Apalech man from the Cape York Peninsula… Over the past 40 years, Telstra NATSIAA has provided a snapshot of the magnificent artworks currently being created around the country. I am filled with immense pride and excitement for the remarkable journey that NATSIAA has undertaken over the past four decades.‘

Celebrating the winners of 2023 NATSIAA

Apart from the major prize, winners were also announced in category awards celebrating the work of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists.

Julie Nangala Robertson, daughter of the late Telstra Award-winning artist Dorothy Napangardi (c. 1956-2013), received the Telstra General Painting Award with Mina Mina (2022). The painting depicts an important ceremonial site for Napangardi and Napanangka women, located approximately 600 kilometres west of Yuendumu, east of Lake Mackay and the WA border.

The Telstra Bark Painting Award went to Owen Yalandja for Ngalkodjek Yawkyawk (2023), which represents an old story told by the artist’s father, Cursoe Kuningbal, about the yawkyawk (mermaid) spirit women. Yalandja is a senior member of the Dangkorlo clan who has learned carving from his father in the early 1980s. Judges described the work as ‘breathtaking’, where ‘the depth and detail of this work gives the illusion of the shimmering of yawkyawk (mermaid) scales on the undulating of the bark’.

Brenda L Croft was the recipient of the Telstra Work on Paper Award. blood/memory: Brenda & Christopher II (Gurindji/Malngin/Mudburra; Mara/Nandi/Njarrindjerri/Ritharrngu; Anglo-Australian/Chinese/German/Irish/Scottish) (2021-22) represents the matrilineal and patrilineal bloodlines that connect the artist with her son and nephew.

Two ceramic vessels depicting Anangu History, told according to the artist, took home the Wandjuk Marika Memorial 3D Award. Anne Nginyangka Thompson says the work represents a fantasy landscape where ‘people were connected as families. Everything was silent, and all the animals were close by to the people’. Anangu History (2023) highlights the disparity of our current society with an imagined utopia.

The Telstra Multimedia Award went to Jimmy John Thaiday for Just Beneath the Surface (2023), highlighting the artist’s connection of the ocean, and how it creates this cycle of life, death and rebirth. The video is an extension of his sculptural practice involving ghost nets.

This year’s Telstra Emerging Artist Award recipient is Dhalmula Burarrwana, born in 1994 and from the Yolnu community of Yirrkala. Her artwork, wanha, dhika, nhawi? (2022) is ‘a joyful depiction of objects that one sometimes struggle to recall the name of’.

In addition, the 2023 Telstra Work on Paper Award has named Balwaldja Wanapa Munungurr as a Highly Commended finalist. Each category winner receives $15,000.

2023 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) finalist exhibition at MAGNT. Photo: MAGNT / Mark Sherwood.

The 2023 Telstra NATSIAA award has selected 63 finalists from a total of 246 entries, which will now be exhibited at MAGNT from 12 August 2023 to 18 February 2024.

A virtual gallery is also now live to view the finalist works online. Find out more.