Kites to carry familial memories

BrisAsia 2024 resident artists Christine Ko and Louis Lim will present an iteration of their kite installation that shares the stories of local migrant communities.
1 Feb 2024
Celina Lei
Christine Ko and Louis Kim, 'Departure' exhibition to show at Museum of Brisbane. Photo: Louis Lim. A kite with a background made from a family photo in yellow hues, in the foreground in red is a mother with young children standing in from of a vintage car.

Christine Ko and Louis Kim, ‘Departure’ exhibition to show at Museum of Brisbane. Photo: Louis Lim.

The Museum of Brisbane’s BrisAsia 2024 Artist-in-Residence program will welcome Brisbane-based Asian Australian artists Christine Ko and Louis Lim to create a collective kite installation sharing tales from local migrant communities.

From today (1 February) to 7 June 2024, Ko and Lim will stage the latest iteration of their ongoing Departure exhibition, which coincides with the BrisAsia Festival of Asian art and culture (1-18 February).

The artists use kites as a symbol for the migrant experience, while tapping into the creative tradition. They are calling on first and second generation migrants from a variety of cultural backgrounds and age groups to crowd-source family photographs that will be made into paper kites for the installation.

The artists explain: ‘[The kites] evoke flights of joyous and naïve childlike wonder and optimism that is simultaneously at the whim of external circumstances, constantly buffeted by the surrounding environment that can sometimes lead to deep disappointment (crash landing).’

Ko is an artist who explores marginality, hybridity and spaces characterised by the “in-between”. She uses an autoethnographic methodology to examine feelings of ambivalence – between hopes, dreams, invisibility and shame – through the lens of the contemporary Chinese Australian migrant experience.

Lim says he is motivated by his curiosity about people and photography, specifically those who are unseen in the mainstream media. He was the winner of the Queensland Festival of Photography Portrait Prize in 2012 and shortlisted as a finalist in the 2015 Josephine Ulrick and Win Schubert Photography Award.

Ko and Lim will be conducting informal conversations with those selected to participate in Departure and share their stories until 1 March, followed by a kite-making workshop with the participants between March and May 2024.

'Departure' exhibition. Photo: Louis Lim. A photo of an opened letter. The content of the letter is illegible, but a small kite can be seen on the top right corner.
‘Departure’ exhibition. Photo: Louis Lim.

The kites will fill the Museum of Brisbane’s hallway entrance, accompanied by written transcripts and individual recollections of shared stories to prompt conversations around immigration experiences in Australia.

Christine Ko and Louis Lim residency dates January to May 2024, Departure exhibition 1 February to 7 June; free.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

