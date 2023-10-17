Kids’ art and poetry exhibition at NSW Parliament House celebrates respectful relationships

Primary and high school students from 28 public schools across NSW have created 99 thought-provoking submissions for the inaugural Every Step Counts poetry and art exhibition, responding to what they’ve learned in the Respectful Relationships program.

On show at NSW Parliament House, and open to the public on weekdays until 26 October, the exhibition of children’s art features poems and artworks made by more than 300 students from grades 1 through to 12.

The poems and artworks, just a few of which we sample below, depict the students’ feelings and views on family, friendship and community, as well as their insights into domestic violence and gender equality.

Respectful relationships – a creative outlet for challenging ideas

Every Step Counts showcases works by students who have completed the Every Step Counts Respectful Relationships Program, a public school education program (which has also been part of the Victorian curriculum since 2017). It covers challenging topics including promoting positive self-image, reducing violence-supportive attitudes and behaviours, making “good choices”, gender bias in the media and social media, consent and pornography.

Artwork 14, ‘Postcards of Life’, Blakehurst High School. Image: Supplied.

Department of Education Acting Deputy Secretary School Performance South, Deb Summerhayes PSM, says the exhibition provided students with an important creative outlet to explore these challenging and relevant themes.

‘Displayed at the exhibition are 54 artworks and 46 poems that are thoughtful, imaginative, creative representations of children and young people’s experiences, feelings and views on family, friendship and community, and representations of hopes for a society that is fairer, kinder and promotes respectful relationships at all levels,’ says Summerhayes.

Poem ‘Kind – choose kindness’ by Zoey, Year 4, Bossley Page Public School. Image: Supplied.

‘By continuously fostering awareness and promoting respectful relationships across generations and imparting knowledge about gender equity our students, teachers and leaders in schools work towards building a brighter future.’

Every Step Counts Program Manager and former Principal of Endeavour Sports High School, Dale Palmer, says the exhibition also underscores the importance of primary prevention and generational change.

‘This exhibition is not so much about what public education students know about respectful relationships, but more about how they truly feel about the issues of domestic violence, consent, pornography and gender equality,’ says Palmer. ‘As adults we must listen, and this is what this exhibition is about and why it’s so important.’

Palmer has delivered the Every Step Counts program in schools since 2019 with over 120 metro and regional schools benefiting from the student, staff and parent focused workshops so far.

‘No matter location or socioeconomic status, the areas in need of discussion are the same in every school… The program ensures that students, staff and parents are having the difficult conversations and destigmatising important topics to empower students to challenge issues and lead change.’

Artwork 17. Collaborative, Year 2, Engadine Public School. Image: Supplied.

Schools participating in the exhibition

Blakehurst High School, Bonnyrigg High School, Bossley Park High School, Bossley Park Primary School, Burke Ward Primary School, Cabramatta Primary School, Canley Vale High School, Carlton Primary School, Castle Hill Primary School, Cecil Hills High School, Cecil Hills Primary School, Engadine Primary School, Fairfield West Primary School, Governor Philip King Primary School, Gymea North Primary School, Gymea Technology High School, Jannali East Primary School, John Edmondson High School, Oak Flats High School, Oran Park High School, Penhurst West Primary School, Prairiewood High School, Randwick Primary School, Sydney Distance Education High School, Waitara Primary School, Wiley Park Primary School and Woolooware High School.

Artwork 20: ‘Elation in its calmest form’, Ayesha, Year 10, Oran Park High School. Image: Supplied.

The Every Step Counts exhibition is open to the public and is available for viewing at NSW Parliament House on weekdays, 9am to 5pm until 26 October 2023.

For those unable to attend the exhibition in person, the Parliament has created a virtual art exhibition, which can be accessed by visiting here.