Jewellery biennial to launch across Melbourne

Radiant Pavilion returns for its first in-person event since 2019, showcasing contemporary jewellery and object makers from far and wide.
19 Jul 2024
Jewellery chains by Belinda Newick to feature at Radiant Pavilion 2024. A metal chain with ring-like ornaments held between two hands.

Visual Arts

Chains by Belinda Newick to feature at Radiant Pavilion 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Jewellery and objects will be featured in Radiant Pavilion from 14-22 September, a biennial celebrating local and international makers across 60 events in inner Melbourne.

Radian Pavilion is boasted as the biggest biennial of its kind in the southern hemisphere, and showcases contemporary jewellery from Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the UK and the US.

Mixed-cultural First Nations artist Lisa Waup, multidisciplinary artist Aphra Cheesman, contemporary jeweller Joungmee Do, craft artist Cara Johnson, object maker Claire McArdle and more will be presenting as part of the biennial.

2024 marks the biennial’s first in-person event since 2019, and Artistic Director, Chloë Powell is excited to ‘offer so many ways to discover, engage and reconnect with some of the very best in contemporary jewellery and object making from Australia and internationally’.

Highlights include River Bloom, a site-specific artwork made from over 3000 discarded tennis balls collected from the Birrarung River and Curios from Country, exploring the interplay between form and function.

Jewellers Sue Buchanan, Mary Hackett and Leonie Westbrook will engage in a three-way conversation on the potential of the generally discarded “tin can”, commonly used to lengthen the shelf-life of food, such as baked beans.

Read: Craft as a universal language: IOTA 2024 reveals lead artists and theme

In Kidenere, Belinda Newick recounts her experience with the paired kidney exchange program between Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand through a collection of chains.

All is Intimate and Sift combine contemporary jewellery, sculptural objects and sound, tapping into different modes of material exploration. All is Intimate highlights Michaela Pegum’s history in contemporary dance and how it informs her jewellery and object-based practice. Meanwhile, Sift is a collaborative exhibition between artists Liv Boyle and Sara Retallick, with jewellery and sculpture occupying the space, and the window pane activated as a speaker.

Group shows include Deep Material Energy III, bringing together eight artists from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, and shared: ground, featuring seven First Nations artists who embrace experimentation in contemporary First Nations art.

Powell concludes that the biennial adds to the diverse cultural offerings of Melbourne, ‘Melbourne is considered to be Australia’s creative and cultural capital, and Radiant Pavilion brings a focus to contemporary jewellery and objects, which make an important contribution to that reputation.’

Radiant Pavilion runs from 14-22 September across Melbourne; check out the full program.

