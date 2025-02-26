News

 > News

Italian police uncover history’s largest network of forged artworks

Thirty-eight people are under investigation in a suspected Europe-wide network of forged artworks, designed to sell for millions of dollars.
26 Feb 2025 12:10
David Burton
Italian police have uncovered thousands of forged artworks in a Europe-wide network.

Visual Arts

Italian police have uncovered thousands of forged artworks in a Europe-wide network. Image: Yannis Papnastasopoulos, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Police in Rome have seized 71 paintings this week, which they say are at the centre of a workshop that makes forged artworks. The fakes included paintings allegedly by Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt, Andy Warhol, Banksy and many others. It comes just a few months after Italian police dismantled a Europe-wide forgery network that placed 38 people under investigation.

The suspects allegedly negotiated with various auction houses to sell the forged artworks. They had also reportedly organised two false Banksy exhibitions. The latest discovery in Rome came after a year of investigations, which also uncovered six workshops across Italy and Europe. More than 2000 works have been seized, with an estimated market value of over €200 million (AU$329.3 million). 

Read: The Whiteley Art Scandal, ABC review: a rotten world well displayed

The battle against art fraud is growing in complexity as investigators and criminals attempt to harness the powers of AI. The latest bust from Italian police represents one of history’s largest disruptions to an art forgery network. Only Canada’s Norval Morrisseau forgery ring comes close, seizing approximately 5000 fake artworks attributed to Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau in 2023. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

realistic style painting of Tasmania devil and other native animals surrounded by logged forest. Michael McWilliams.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Gentle Protagonist: Art of Michael McWilliams, QVMAG

The disarming paintings of Michael McWilliams both delight and probe in their quirky environmental narratives.

Gina Fairley
Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM. A middle-aged, fair-skinned man with a shaved head, and wearing glasses and a blue suit, smiles at the camera.
News

Australian Pavilion may be empty at Venice 2026; no resignations forthcoming

CEO Adrian Collette and Board Chair Robert Morgan will not be resigning, despite the damage caused by Creative Australia’s abrupt…

Richard Watts
On a table there's a book of botanic pictures, and a small glass container with a taxidermied bird.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Inspired by Women, The Johnston Collection

Artefacts that feature facets of women’s lives in the 1700s and 1800s.

Leila Lois
Reviews

Exhibition review: Akil Ahamat: Extinguishing Hope, University of Technology Sydney Gallery

The artist examines pathways to mitigate the spectre of disaster.

Karen Leong
The Eromanga Natural History Museum is home to Australia's largest dinosaur fossil.
Features

Eromanga Natural History Museum expands to showcase Australia's largest dinosaur fossil

Home to Australia's largest dinosaur fossil, the Eromanga Natural History Museum is committed to housing its collection in the heart…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login