Invest and engage this International Women’s Day

Echoing this year’s theme for International Women’s Day (IWD), “Invest in Women!”, an array of events kick off in the first week of March to engage, champion and advocate for the voices of women from diverse perspectives.

Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Women’s Centre (QVWC) presents a panel led by journalist Wendy Tuohy on 4 March, joined by Emma Dawson (Per Capita), Wil Stracke (Victorian Trades Hall Council), Nadia Mattiazzo (Women with Disabilities Victoria) and Jenny Davidson (Council of Single Mothers and their Children). Tuohy will guide the discussion on why it makes economic sense to invest in women and highlight the key issues women face in achieving economic equity.

Leading up to IWD, the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) has published the gender pay gaps for Australian private sector employers (with 100 or more employees) – the first time that this has been revealed. Statistics show that the WGEA median total remuneration gender pay gap is 19%, meaning that, over the course of a year, the median of what a woman is paid is $18,461 less than the median of what a man is paid. It also reveals that every industry, even those that are female-dominated, has a median gender pay gap in favour of men. Find the full report snapshot here.

The QVWC program will also include the IWD Banner Workshop on 6 March, where banners will be made to be used in the annual IWD Rally on 7 March with the theme, “End the Silence”. On 9 March will be the IWD Painting Workshop with artist Camila Paz, where participants are invited to paint their feminist icons in a two-hour workshop.

Also on 6 March is the International Women’s Day Event hosted by Brisbane Quarter and the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA). The panel discussion will be moderated by Alison Kubler, Editor of VAULT magazine and the co-Chair of the Gender Equity Action Plan at the National Gallery of Australia. The speaker line-up includes artist and designer Rachel Burke, Amanda Slack-Smith (QAGOMA), Romy Willing (Art Makers) and Imeleta Lia-Norris (Women of Culture in Business). RSVP to rsvp[at]cocom.com.au

Meanwhile, Western Sydney University’s Western Sydney Creative in partnership with Penrith Performing and Visual Arts will present the Women in the Arts – Leadership Forum on 5 March. The forum is open to emerging, mid to senior level women, trans, non-binary and gender fluid women working in the arts to further develop their managerial and strategic skills, and to explore new approaches to inclusive leadership that resonates with women.

The keynote speech will be given by Penny Miles (Betty Amsden Foundation) and speakers include Jessica Oliveri (Urban Theatre Projects), Sandi Woo (Contemporary Asian Australian Performance), Monica Davidson (Creative Plus Business), Felicity Castagna (Western Sydney University), Bina Bhattacharya (PYT Fairfield), Sara Mansour (Bankstown Poetry Slam) with emcee Augusta Supple.

The Forum is held in conjunction with the exhibition, Women (seen), which draws from Western Sydney University’s art collection and loans from artists or their estates. It celebrates 20 women artists connected to Western Sydney through work, study, family or home. On view until 26 April.

Also in Sydney is Sydney Opera House’s annual talks festival, All About Women. To be held on 10 March, this year’s program includes author Rebecca F Kuang on her novel, Yellowface, the Feminist Roast co-curated by Nakkiah Lui, ‘Is it time to rethink porn?’ with Chanel Contos, ‘Mothers in the margins’ with Barkaa and Karen Pickering, ‘Taking action on gender-based violence’ with Women’s and Girls’ Emergency Centre and more. See the full program.

