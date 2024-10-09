News

 > News

Interior stylist Simone Haag’s curatorial debut weaves ‘Fables & Folklore’ with craft

Guest-curating Craft Victoria's end-of-year exhibition, Simone Haag will explore mystical narratives through the lenses of 30 Australian artists.
9 Oct 2024 9:00
Celina Lei
Simone Haag sitting down next to three crudely textured charis by Scotty Bemelen in her Melbourne home. She will curate the end of year exhibition at Craft Victoria.

Visual Arts

Simone Haag in her Melbourne home. Photo: Sarah Forgie.

Share Icon

Craft Victoria has announced that its end-of-year exhibition, Fables & Folklore, will be guest curated by Australian decorator Simone Haag, who is known to create tailored spaces with a distinctive eye for unique vintage furniture and layering different textures.

In her curatorial debut, Haag will bring together more than 30 Australian artists, tied to the central exploration of Fables & Folklore. The exhibition is said to dive into the “narratives imbued in objects and artworks”, and celebrate “the age-old fascination humans hold with storytelling and lore”. This fascination will be reflected in Haag’s hand-picked selection of furniture, textiles, ceramics, beading and lighting.

Haag says, “Fables & Folklore is a captivating exploration of storytelling through design, showcasing the talents of Australian artisans who bridge the gap between reality and imagination.

“This collection highlights the enduring function of narratives in human culture – offering comfort, caution and insight – while emphasising craftsmanship, an essential aspect of Craft Victoria’s mission. By honouring both the skill inherent in these creations and the rich tapestry of myths and tales, it reaffirms our collective desire to mould our surroundings and connect with our shared history.” 

Read: From Björk to Blade Runner 2049: revisioning the future at ACMI

Compared to her work in interior design, Haag says working on an exhibition has been a more ephemeral experience.

She explains, “Furniture, art and object is the sole focus of my studio and I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Craft [Victoria] over that time.

“While I have long been a curator of homes, I have very much enjoyed my exhibition debut. The process has been more playful, less permanent. It has been collaborative with the artists and enjoyable for my intuition to guide the process, without the permanence of a residential home.”

Artists and designers showing as part of Fables & Folklore include Billy Horn, Kasia Tons, Drew Abrahamson, Ro Noonan, Jacqueline Kaytar (Studio Kaytar) and Scotty Bemelen. For some practitioners, it will be their first time exhibiting at Craft Victoria.

Kasia Tons, ‘Martha Leaves’, 2024. Image: Supplied.

Nicole Durling, Executive Director of Craft Victoria, says the exhibition sees Haag channelling her expertise across art and design. “Simone Haag is beloved by her long list of clients and industry collaborators for her unwavering eye, and her ability to unearth new talent from across Australia. As an instinctual curator, Haag is shown at her best with this exhibition. We are delighted to welcome Simone to take the reins as curator and introduce our audiences to highly collectable artists working in contemporary craft practice.”

Fables & Folklore is at Craft Victoria from 14 November to 25 January 2025.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Museums
More
Paul Guest Drawing Prize 2024 finalist, Sarah Crowest, ‘Hot Potato (several small fires), 2024’. Potatoes with eyes around a fire.
News

Opportunities and awards

Grants for experimental practice, plus winners of the Shane and Catherine Brennan Prize, finalists of the churchie emerging art prize,…

Celina Lei
A group of performers are dancing in a gallery space. There are images of trees and mountains on screen panels around them.
Reviews

Performance and exhibition review: Ground Beneath/Ocean Between, Queen Victoria Museum and Arts Gallery

A dance and video installation of a regional youth dance troupe.

Lesley Graham
Adam Elliot at work. A grey scale close up of a face with a bald head, closed eyes and huge ears, being drawn with a pen and hand completing the drawing.
Features

'Where do they all belong?' Adam Elliot on his inspiration and first solo exhibition

How Oscar-winning Australian artist Adam Elliot uses art to highlight neurodiversity and mental health and promote his own mental wellbeing.

Anthony Frajman
14th Art from the Heart of the Cross exhibition organised by MSIC, themed 'People Before Politics'. An artwork featuring a panda with a cigarette in its mouth and doing graffiti.
News

Exhibition puts 'People Before Politics' as NSW Drug Summit draws near

The show seeks to address the taboo of talking about drug use through artworks that focus on self-expression.

Celina Lei
'Tennant Creek Brio: Juparnta Ngattu Minjinypa Iconocrisis' installation view at ACCA. A room with gray walled filled with large paintings. In the left corner is an area with a black sofa and small video projected on the wall.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Tennant Creek Brio: Juparnta Ngattu Minjinypa Iconocrisis, ACCA

The Tennant Creek Brio artistic collective presents a landmark survey with reclaimed mining maps and a wasteland archangel.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login