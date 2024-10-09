Interior stylist Simone Haag’s curatorial debut weaves ‘Fables & Folklore’ with craft

Craft Victoria has announced that its end-of-year exhibition, Fables & Folklore, will be guest curated by Australian decorator Simone Haag, who is known to create tailored spaces with a distinctive eye for unique vintage furniture and layering different textures.

In her curatorial debut, Haag will bring together more than 30 Australian artists, tied to the central exploration of Fables & Folklore. The exhibition is said to dive into the “narratives imbued in objects and artworks”, and celebrate “the age-old fascination humans hold with storytelling and lore”. This fascination will be reflected in Haag’s hand-picked selection of furniture, textiles, ceramics, beading and lighting.

Haag says, “Fables & Folklore is a captivating exploration of storytelling through design, showcasing the talents of Australian artisans who bridge the gap between reality and imagination.

“This collection highlights the enduring function of narratives in human culture – offering comfort, caution and insight – while emphasising craftsmanship, an essential aspect of Craft Victoria’s mission. By honouring both the skill inherent in these creations and the rich tapestry of myths and tales, it reaffirms our collective desire to mould our surroundings and connect with our shared history.”

Read: From Björk to Blade Runner 2049: revisioning the future at ACMI

Compared to her work in interior design, Haag says working on an exhibition has been a more ephemeral experience.

She explains, “Furniture, art and object is the sole focus of my studio and I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Craft [Victoria] over that time.

“While I have long been a curator of homes, I have very much enjoyed my exhibition debut. The process has been more playful, less permanent. It has been collaborative with the artists and enjoyable for my intuition to guide the process, without the permanence of a residential home.”

Artists and designers showing as part of Fables & Folklore include Billy Horn, Kasia Tons, Drew Abrahamson, Ro Noonan, Jacqueline Kaytar (Studio Kaytar) and Scotty Bemelen. For some practitioners, it will be their first time exhibiting at Craft Victoria.

Kasia Tons, ‘Martha Leaves’, 2024. Image: Supplied.

Nicole Durling, Executive Director of Craft Victoria, says the exhibition sees Haag channelling her expertise across art and design. “Simone Haag is beloved by her long list of clients and industry collaborators for her unwavering eye, and her ability to unearth new talent from across Australia. As an instinctual curator, Haag is shown at her best with this exhibition. We are delighted to welcome Simone to take the reins as curator and introduce our audiences to highly collectable artists working in contemporary craft practice.”

Fables & Folklore is at Craft Victoria from 14 November to 25 January 2025.