Iconic parade returns for Melbourne Fringe’s 40th anniversary

Last held in 2001, the much-mythologised Melbourne Fringe parade and street party returns to Melbourne’s inner city on Saturday 15 October, after an absence of over 20 years.

The return of the parade and party, which was first staged in 1984, will be central to celebrating the 40th anniversary of Melbourne Fringe.

Established before there was a Melbourne Festival to be a Fringe of, Melbourne Fringe began as the membership-based Fringe Art Network in 1982.

Saying that the Melbourne Fringe team ‘knew there was only one way to celebrate Melbourne Fringe’s 40th birthday,’ Melbourne Fringe Creative Director and CEO Simon Abrahams described the Fringe Parade & Lygon St Block Party as ‘a march for the arts’.

He continued: ‘We will celebrate the importance of art in our community and invite everyone to witness our enormous moving outdoor party. Our huge Parade kicks off at 3pm with floats, music and dance, celebrating 40 years of extraordinary art making. We’ll see the return of our iconic Waiters’ Race (where Lygon Street restaurants race without spilling a latte), plus have live music, roving performances, participatory dances and more in our block party to close the event. Of course, there’ll be after-parties in Lygon Street venues – including the Festival Hub at Trades Hall – to keep the party going all night.’

Unlike previous iterations of the parade, the 2022 Fringe Parade and Lygon St Block Party will be held in Carlton rather than in its former home, Brunswick Street, Fitzroy.

The privatisation of Melbourne’s tram network – Brunswick Street trams had to be replaced with buses for the hours-long celebration – coupled with the rising costs of public liability insurance were key factors in the cancellation of the parade and party after 2001. Lygon Street is notably tram-free.

The route of the parade also commemorates the Fringe’s history, Abrahams noted.

‘The first meeting of the Fringe Arts Network took place at La Mama in August 1982 – and the Fringe Parade and Lygon St Block Party will trace the route from La Mama to Trades Hall, a symbol of the organisation’s journey,’ he said.

Artists and dignitaries including Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos (second from left, practicing for the Waiters’ Race), Deputy Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece (to the Minister’s left), Simon Abrahams (centre) and City of Melbourne Councillor Jamal Hakim (to Abrahams’ left) celebrate the announcement of the Parade and Block Party’s return. Photo: Ethan Cavanagh.

Melbourne Fringe is calling upon all artists, performers, boutique retailers and community groups wishing to participate in the parade to register their interest on the Fringe Parade and Lygon St Block Party website.

Anyone can register to be a part of the Parade – either as a group to build a float, or as a single marcher. In keeping with the Fringe philosophy, anyone who wants to be part of this extraordinary march for the arts can participate.

Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos said, ‘The return of the Fringe Festival Parade will showcase the very best Melbourne has to offer – and the flow-on effects of hundreds of festival goers each night enjoying the city and its restaurants and bars will be enormous.’

The Fringe Parade and Lygon St Block Party is supported through the $200 million Melbourne City Revitalisation Fund, a partnership between the Victorian State Government and the City of Melbourne.

The return and reimagination of the iconic parade is expected to supercharge Melbourne’s CBD and surrounds with thousands of visitors.

Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Sally Capp said, ‘The City of Melbourne is overjoyed to welcome back the iconic Fringe Festival in 2022, and can’t wait to see the return of the beloved Fringe Parade and Lygon St Block Party … For decades, the City of Melbourne has supported local artists through Melbourne Fringe with the mission of making the arts accessible for all Victorians. We know that creatives have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, and are delighted that the Fringe will celebrate all the talents our community has to offer. We’re encouraging anyone who wants an exhilarating and unique experience to check out Melbourne Fringe 2022.’

From 1984 to 2001, the Melbourne Fringe Parade was one of the most beloved events in the Victorian events calendar, manifesting as a vibrant street takeover of Brunswick Street Fitzroy.

Fringe veterans remember the parade and street party fondly, though many such memories are also tinged with melancholy, given past participants who are no longer with us – among them dancer and artist Bruce Fentham, once a busking fixture on Brunswick Street. Near death due to an AIDS-related illness, unable to walk and his body marked by multiple lesions caused by Kaposi sarcoma, Fentham’s last-ever performance was as a living hood ornament on the bonnet of the car that led the 1993 Fringe Festival parade.

Complete with floats, thousands of colourful parade participants and street vendors, music, performances and art, the event attracted crowds in the tens of thousands annually.

Abrahams said the Fringe team was proud to be able to resurrect the Fringe Parade and Block Party ‘alongside what will be our largest Festival ever’.

He continued: ‘We’re creating a new type of participatory parade and march that captures the spirit of the old Brunswick Street Parade but creates something new for these times. We are going to create something extraordinary, celebrating the past, present and future for the independent arts. We encourage anyone who believes in the centrality of creativity and the arts in our culture to join us for the Parade.’

Visit the parade website for full information.