Hobart Festival of Comedy returns in 2025 with line-up now announced

The Hobart Festival of Comedy returns in a five-night event in 2025, running from 5-9 March in Nipaluna/Hobart. After the success of the first Festival held earlier this year, its return is no surprise.

Festival curator, Phoebe Meredith says, “After the runaway success of our first festival, it was a no-brainer to come back for 2025. We set the bar high for ourselves and it’s been great fun curating this year’s festival to include some amazing international and local comedians – from Scotsman Danny Bhoy to astute Aussie satirist Sammy J and rising star Alex Ward to New Zealand’s Ray O’Leary.”

The Festival will take place at Odeon, In The Hanging Garden and Altar Bar, incorporating more of a festival atmosphere with the introduction of DJs in Cathedral on Friday from 5pm and Saturday from 8pm, with food and drinks available for the entirety of the Festival. The newly refurbished Altar Bar will provide an intimate environment for showcases and smaller gigs, with limited tickets available.

Among the variety of both local and international talent set to perform there are nine headline acts: Ivan Aristeguieta, Danny Bhoy, He Huang, Nazeem Hussain, Sammy J, Zoë Coombs Marr, Ray O’Leary, Ricardo Quevedo and Alex Ward.

Ricardo Quevedo. Photo: Supplied.

In addition to these performers, after selling out last year Club Chaos returns – a blend of drag performances, stand-up comedy, physical theatre and more surprises. This strictly for adults show is one night only, with limited tickets available for $25.

Hobart Festival of Comedy 2025 line-up:

Ivan Aristeguieta – All Bangers, No Mash!

Danny Bhoy – Dear World…

CULT Comedy

Presented by Rob Braslin

Featuring: Michael Blake, Beth Warren, Liam O’Loughlin, Scott Lleonart, Emesha Rudolf and Michelle & Ben.

The Clubhouse

Presented by David Bakker

Featuring: Andrew Harper, Elise Ryan, Valerie Cameron, Aaron Maxwell, Tracey Cosgrove and Daryl Peebles.

He Huang – White Man’s Burden

Nazeem Hussain – You Paid For This

Sammy J – The Kangaroo Effect

Zoë Coombs Marr – Live

Ray O’Leary – Laughter? I Hardly Know Her!

Ricardo Quevedo – De algo nos tenemos que morir (We have to die of something)

Alex Ward – Clip Clop Don’t Stop

Hobart Festival of Comedy runs from Wednesday 5 to Sunday 9 March 2025 at Odeon, Altar Bar and In The Hanging Garden, Nipaluna/Hobart.

