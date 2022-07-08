Hands On Art: crafty health lessons for kids

During the pandemic art has played a key role in wellness, and has allowed people to connect when they perhaps couldn’t in person.

As we enter a new stage of living with infection – and timed to coincide with the school holidays – the Sydney Opera House is presenting Hands On Art, a free play-based program that uses art to help Aussie kids learn simple hygiene skills.

Close to 200 children a day have been participating in the project, which is led by four professional artists.

Research by the company Dettol – Sydney Opera House Centre for Creativity partner on this project – shows that 60% of Australian parents believe that their kids best learn through using their imagination, and that only 57% of them were confident about starting hand hygiene conversations with their children.

Enter art. Artist and program facilitator, Curly Fernandez told ArtsHub they don’t even use the word ‘sanitise’ across this project.

‘We are preparing the hand for art – we don’t even mention the medical thing – it is about changing how that process is experienced for young children, who are still in that impressionable age bracket.’

He continued: ‘We wanted to see the hands as a place of art – as a place of play. It is a bit like prepping a canvas with gesso before you start painting; we wanted the hand to be prepared – to reinvent what sanitising is.’

It changes the fearfulness of why we have to do these things. Curly Fernandez, artist and facilitator

Quoting UNICEF’s 2019 report The Formative Years, Fernandez explained: ‘A kids most formative years are up to the age of 8 years old, so this is a great time to teach them new habits. Doing so by engaging their imagination ensures those habits are retained.’

Fernandez has been a lead artist with the Opera House for a decade, assisting with family programming. He also works as a clown doctor in the medical system. He continued: ‘What is interesting is how art has stepped in and is turning that original point of sanitisation into something else.’

How a sanitising exercise can spark imagination

Many cultures use hand decoration, from Indian communities to our First Nations communities, however this form of expression did not lead this project. ‘It was the opposite,’ said Fernandez. ‘Because of appropriation and cultural authenticity – and being true and respectful – we wanted to avoid that form of decoration.’

Rather the Centre for Creativity has been transformed to ‘a beauty bar vibe’, with each child sitting down, one-on-one, with a professional artist in an intimate consultancy, to establish a rapport with the participant.

‘The narrative is, you come into this space with its salon vibe. The kids sit at long tables and we have a chat … we treat them like little adults to disarm them a little. In many ways it is a game of “I spy”.

The project takes its cue from a large tapestry commissioned by Utzon and returned to the Opera House in mid-2020. ‘It has beautiful geometric shapes, and we ask the kids to choose a couple, then give them a nail swatch to choose two colours,’ explained Fernandez, adding that he was a bit inspired also by David Bowie’s costumes.

The artist will then turn those elements into a ‘creature’, eventually getting the child to name it, animate it, and create an imaginary world of storytelling around it. The child then gets to perform their ‘hand character’.

‘It is about giving kinds that agency of play,’ said Fernandez.

Families around Australia can join in too with a House to your home – an at-home ‘how to’ by Curly.

‘You don’t need a tapestry – you can just play “I Spy” with shapes at home – the more abstract the better. You don’t need to able to draw. For us it was important that families can this this and do it at home with their kids,’ he said.

Hands On Art, kids programming at Centre for Creativity with Curly Fernandez, Sydney Opera House. Photo Jaimi Joy.

Embedding studio practice in cultural institutions

The Sydney Opera House’s Centre for Creativity opened in January 2022, with a program featuring 368 artists across performances, talks, digital experiences over the year.

‘It’s a big game changer for us because previously [the Sydney Opera House] didn’t have a space on site that students could come and do workshops,’ said Tamara Harrison, Curator and Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning in an earlier interview.

‘Coming out of the pandemic we’ve got this real need to connect with people again and have fun! … Being a performing arts centre, it’s all about that active engagement rather than sitting still and cerebrally thinking about stuff,’ she added.

Fernandez added that having a dedicated space has also made it a lot easier from a logistical perspective. ‘But the big thing is, it gives artists a forum to create something for young people. We get artists all the time coming to us wanting to do something.

‘And the space offers the scope to do much more – this is a free program for two weeks; you can just drop in and experience. You don’t have to see a show,’ he concluded.

Workshops are held daily in the Opera House, Western Foyers until Sunday 17 July, from 9.30am until mid-late afternoon. They are free and no registration is required.

