Governance advisory firm appointed to review Creative Australia’s 2026 Venice Biennale process

Blackhall and Pearl – described in a media statement released this afternoon (Friday 14 March) by Creative Australia as “a specialist provider of governance and risk advice to Boards across Australia” – has been appointed to conduct the review into the governance and decision-making process for the Venice Biennale 2026.

The terms of reference for the review do not appear to include any consideration of the process behind the decision to cancel artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino’s invitation to represent Australia just six days after it was announced.

Instead, according to Creative Australia’s statement, the terms of reference for Blackhall and Pearl are to:

review the governance and decision-making processes and procedures undertaken by Creative Australia, including its Board, by which the artistic team was selected to represent Australia at the Venice Biennale 2026 and associated decisions, and

review the relevant policies, processes and procedures related to the end-to-end selection process for the Venice Biennale 2026.

In undertaking the review, the statement continues, the consultant will focus on:

developing constructive, practical recommendations for the Board and management to ensure robust policies, processes and systems are in place for future selection processes

identifying any interpretations, misunderstandings or failings in the approach taken, and

identifying any gaps or weaknesses in the underlying governance, discovery, risk and decision-making processes that contributed to the approach taken.

What is excluded from the terms of reference?

Dr Ben Eltham is an arts commentator and campaigner; he is also an ambassador for the current Save Our Arts campaign.

Eltham tells ArtsHub: “The terms of reference released today raise several questions. First, while we know the firm, we don’t know the people. Who is actually conducting the review? Second, will the Board or CEO of Creative Australia step aside while the review is carried out? Finally, the terms appear to exclude any consideration of the decision to cancel Khaled Sabsabi’s appointment to Venice. But surely Sabsabi’s cancellation is relevant and material to the governance issues at Creative Australia. It runs the risk of skewing the review before it even starts.”

The review will be conducted “over the coming months” and the Creative Australia statement makes no mention of a due date by which the review will be delivered.

According to the statement, the Report findings will be made available to the Board of Creative Australia upon completion of the review. The Board will then consider the findings and share the outcomes.

“The scope of Blackhall and Pearl’s review does not extend beyond the terms of reference. It will consider, as far as practicable, the perspectives of all those with a material role in the governance and decision-making,” the statement reads.

Who are Blackhall and Pearl?

Creative Australia’s statement describes Blackhall and Pearl’s clients as being “government agencies, listed companies, superannuation funds and national not-for-profit, community and member-based organisations”.

The company’s website notes: “Blackhall and Pearl appreciates the wide range of clients who have put their trust in our firm”, with such clients including financial services such as ANZ, NAB, Westpac, the Australian Military Bank, Catholic Church Insurance and Indigenous Business Australia (IBA), which “was created to assist and enhance the economic development opportunities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across Australia” according to the IBA website; corporations such as Western Sydney Airport, BHP and Tabcorp; education service providers including Monash University and Federation University; and the likes of Oxfam, NBN Co (a state-owned corporation of the Australian Government) and Uniting Care Queensland.

No arts organisations are acknowledged as past clients of Blackhall and Pearl on the company’s website.

