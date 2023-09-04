Getting to know Louise Bourgeois

If Louise Bourgeois‘ gigantic spider sculptures are anything to go by, the French artist has always been a force to be reckoned with, both during her lifetime and in her legacy. The sheer fact that Bourgeois lived until 98 (Pablo Picasso reached 91 and Yayoi Kusama is currently 94, by way of comparison) means that the revered artist not only witnessed, but actively participated in the social and art historical paradigms of her time.

Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) Head Curator of International Art, Justin Paton says Bourgeois always saw art as ‘a route to self-knowledge’. It is with this in mind that the upcoming Louise Bourgeois: Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? is ‘a show of light and dark’, one that highlights ‘the back and forth of her practice,’ says Paton.

Part of AGNSW’s Sydney International Art Series 2023-24 (which also include Kandinsky and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia’s Tacita Dean), the exhibition will be a seminal display of the Bourgeois oeuvre in the Asia Pacific.

Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? takes on the juxtaposition between light and dark curatorially. Visitors will first encounter Bourgeois’ nine-metre high bronze sculpture, Maman (1999) on the forecourt in front of AGNSW’s South Building – the first presentation of this monumental work in Australia and the largest spider ever made by Bourgeois. Its proportions are based on the size of a human to the spider, only this time the daunting scale is reversed.

Louise Bourgeois, ‘‘Maman’, 1999, installed during the exhibition ‘Louise Bourgeois: To Unravel a Torment’, Museu de Arte Contemporânea de Serralves, Porto, 3 December 2020 – 20 June 2021, © The Easton Foundation. Photo: Filipe Braga.

Works presented on lower level 2 of the Gallery’ North Building encompass “light”, whereas downstairs in the WWII fuel bunker dubbed the Tank, Bourgeois’ sculptural works will greet visitors from the darker abyss. Bourgeois will be only the second artist to have work housed in the Tank, following Argentine-Peruvian artist Adrián Villar Rojas‘ The End of Imagination.

Bourgeois’ works exhibited in the Tank will include Arch of Hysteria (1993), a full body cast of her assistant and best friend of over 30 years, Jerry Gorovoy; Self Portrait (2007), in bronze as a human-faced cat with six legs; and Crouching Spider (2003). For Paton, Bourgeois’ works ‘straddle space spectacularly’ and will be accentuated by the architectural qualities of the Tank.

Upstairs, viewers will come across rarely seen works such as Clouds and Caverns (1982-89), and fabric suite The Waiting Hours (2007).

Louise Bourgeois ‘Femme Maison’ 1946-47, ink on linen, 91.4 x 35.6 cm, private collection, New York © The Easton Foundation. Photo: Christopher Burke.

Though perhaps lesser known is the artist’s earlier practice in drawing, such as Femme Maison (1946-47). That sense of quirk never left, but only strengthened as her oeuvre grew.

More than 120 works will be presented in Louise Bourgeois: Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day?. The exhibition is developed in close collaboration with The Easton Foundation, New York, which administers Bourgeois’ legacy. Also included will be videos and voice recordings of the artist, as well as special contributions by US artist Jenny Holzer and composer and musician, Kali Malone.

It is only with these deep dives that we can seek to understand the making of an artist whose works continue to reverberate.

Louise Bourgeois: Has the Day Invaded the Night or Has the Night Invaded the Day? opens at AGNSW on 25 November until 28 April 2024.