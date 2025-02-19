From visible storage to new photography centre, major builds drive regional traffic

TarraWarra Museum of Art and Ballarat International Foto Biennale are set to open new developments to the public, designed to enhance offerings, provide further platforms to artists and functional spaces for internal staff.

Both located in regional Victoria, these new builds are not only infrastructures, but a sign of optimism that signals the demand for arts and cultural experiences outside of metropolitan areas – for their change of pace as well as artistic rigour.

Below are details on when you can visit TarraWarra Museum of Art’s Eva and Marc Besen Centre and Ballarat’s National Centre of Photography.

Kerstin Thompson Architects delivers next chapter for TarraWarra Museum of Art

Inside the visible storage at Eva and Marc Besen Centre. Photo: James Henry.

From ‘(air) tight’ to ‘loose’ to ‘nature’ is a core philosophy of the Eva and Marc Besen Centre at the TarraWarra Museum of Art, an airy and symbiotic structure designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects (KTA) that complements the Museum’s existing rammed earth building and expands its offerings.

The Centre brings together a 300-object strong visible storage with a welcoming education space that has the potential to host live concerts and performances, extending the possibilities of a TarraWarra visit in both duration and diversity of activity.

Designed to be open, transparent and in harmony with an outdoor sculpture walk linking the two spaces, the Centre spans 2205 square metres, but is deeply embedded within the landscape of the Yarra Valley. OCULUS, led by Claire Martin, and Wurundjeri horticulturalist and artist Craig Murphy-Wandin, were responsible for landscape design.

TarraWarra Museum of Art’s permanent collection is on view as soon as visitors enter the Centre, through a 46-metre long glass wall where artworks hang on 64 storage racks that are periodically swapped over. The collection comprises notable works of Australian art, from 1930s to the present day, including that of iconic artists such as Daniel Boyd, Richard Bell, Jenny Watson, Brett Whiteley and more.

Combining the essential needs of storage, public access, performance and office environment has meant the Centre had a checklist for everything from airtightness and sound engineering to washable surfaces and vibration resistance. What KTA has achieved is all that, plus the soft poetics of a structure that sits comfortably in its leafy environment.

Prior to the Centre opening officially to the public, the Australian Chamber Orchestra will deliver a special performance from 1-2 March in the Centre as part of TarraWarra Festival. The opening weekend from 8 March will see the Centre present a full program of activities in partnership with Arts Project Australia (APA) to celebrate the final days of the current exhibition, Intimate Imaginaries.

Public tours will be offered for the Eva and Marc Centre’s visible storage, with further education programming to be announced.

In celebration of the 11th edition of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale (23 August to 19 October), the ground floor gallery of the new National Centre for Photography will welcome visitors, showcasing the first stage completion of the building project.

Located in the former Union Bank, the National Centre for Photography is an eight-year ambition, from when the Biennale purchased the premises in 2018. In 2020/21, $6.7 million was allocated in the Victorian Budget towards the new centre, which was expected to generate $75.7 million in economic benefit over the next 15 years.

The October opening will be a sneak peek of its potential, with the building project’s completion in 2026 now hinged on Australian Government funding. The Centre is envisioned to provide a “state-of-the-art photography showcase, an immersive digital experience and an education platform,” according to a media release.

Ballarat International Foto biennale Chair, Alicia Linley says, “The National Centre for Photography will provide the ideal opportunity for a new and stimulating canvas, a building ground for all our much-loved programs led for nearly two decades by our popular biennial festival.”

British-Ghanaian artist and photographer Campbell Addy will headline the 2025 Ballarat International foto Biennale, with more programming to be announced.