From icons to community heroes: NZ creatives on the 2025 New Year Honours list

One of New Zealand’s most celebrated artists, a 50-year entertainment icon and a decorated film and TV producer were among the leading Aotearoa creatives recognised in the 2025 New Year’s Honours list.

In all, 21 contributors to the creative community made the 190-strong list – none reaching Dame or Knight status on this occasion. The next tier of the New Zealand Order of Merit, however, put the spotlight on a trio of worthy recipients.

CNZM in the visual arts

Arts icon Fred Graham has been made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit (CNZM) for services to Māori art, for a career that dates back to the 1950s.

At the ripe age of 96, Graham (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura) is still a global attraction, chosen as one of the NZ artists to be part of this year’s Venice Biennale international exhibition. It’s just one of many overseas exhibitions Graham has been involved with, including the 1986 Te Ao Marama (‘Seven Māori Artists’) exhibition that toured Australia and a 1992 US tour showcasing contemporary Māori art.

Fred Graham. Photo: Supplied.

Central to his promotion from his Officer of the NZ Order of Merit awarded in 2018 is his major contribution to the growth, development and promotion of Māori art nationally and abroad. Graham was an art adviser to Māori primary schools throughout Rotorua and Northland, has been Head of the Art Department at various schools throughout the North Island and played a key role in inspiring and developing the next generation of artistic talent as a mentor and advocate. He was a pioneer of the Contemporary Māori Art Movement and in 1966 he was a key figure in organising one of the first exhibitions of contemporary Māori painting and sculptures in Hamilton, part of what is known as ‘the class of ’66’ with the likes of Cliff Whiting and Paratene Matchitt.

Since 1996, Graham has served on the Haerewa Māori Cultural Advisory Group at the Auckland Art Gallery. He has produced sculptures that are displayed in cities and towns across the motu, as well as galleries in Seattle, Vancouver and South Korea. Most recently, Graham was commissioned to create sculptures for the new Catholic College in Drury and a roundabout south of Tirau.

His artistic legacy is also a genetic one, with his Arts Laureate son Brett Graham also a renowned exponent of Māori sculpture and part of this year’s NZ contingent at Venice.

CNZM in the performing arts

Joining Graham as a CNZM is singer extraordinaire Suzanne Prentice for services to music and the community. Since launching into the performance world as a teenager, Southern star Prentice’s career in music and television has spanned 50 years, including with international headliners like Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Julio Iglesias, Kris Kristofferson and the Beach Boys.

Suzanne Prentice. Photo: Supplied.

A regular on the New Zealand and Australian music charts, Prentice has performed on prestigious stages like the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and London’s Wembley Stadium, earning accolades like induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Hands of Fame in both NZ and Australia and many more.

Prentice has also been heavily involved in using her platform and talents to give back to the community. She was one of three people who, over 18 years, wrote a series of shows called Kids for Kids, which toured nationally each year, giving thousands of NZ schoolchildren the opportunity to perform with her on stage. Those shows – along with Prentice and Friends – raised $13.7 million in sponsorship for underprivileged children.

As well as being an ambassador for World Vision for more than 20 years, Prentice has also been recognised with the Benny Award by the Variety Club for her major contribution to the community. She’s also the author of two Australasian bestselling lifestyle books.

CNZM in the screen sector

Like Prentice, newly minted CNZM Robin Scholes has been making her mark across the last five decades and, like Prentice, was last recognised on the honour list back in 1995. Her Merit list upgrade to CNZM is for services to the screen industry, as she produced her final film before retirement in 2024 with The Convert.

Robin Scholes. Photo: Supplied.

Scholes has been a highly influential film and television producer – with Once Were Warriors her debut feature, and with her output since her previous 1995 honour including producer credits on the likes of Crooked Earth (2001), Mr Pip (2013) When We Go to War (2015) and The Bad Seed (2019).

It’s her work away from the camera that has been singled out – recognised for helping develop Māori screen talent, screenwriters, directors and producers, mentoring young prospects along the way. She has been committed to ensuring Māori stories are authentically represented on screen, as well as the showcasing of NZ stories on the world stage, securing international film financing that has increased this country’s screen industry output.

Scholes was a Board member of the Digital Media Trust (NZ On Screen and AudioCulture) from 2009-2018 and is a past Board member of Women in Film and Television, and in 2023 received the Industry Champion award from SPADA, the New Zealand Screen Producers’ Guild.

CNZM for philanthropy

Also included on the CNZM list is Alan Smythe for services to the community and philanthropy, which has included the creation of popular free fundraising events in Auckland like Opera in the Park (1994-1999), Founder and Producer of Symphony Under the Stars (1995-2005) and producing Christmas in the Park in 1996, remaining an executive producer to this day.

Smythe has raised NZ$34 million for NZ charities through more than 140 large-scale free concerts and fundraising events – which as produced countless opportunities for local singers, dancers and performers and created avenues for NZ audiences to experience live events that have made lasting memories.

Who received ONZM honours?

Among the big names invited to be Officers of the NZ Order of Merit (ONZM) is designer Kate Sylvester for services to the fashion industry. Having sprung to fame through her eponymous label launched in 1993, Sylvester has played a central role in elevating Aotearoa in the global fashion industry.

Kate Sylvester. Supplied.

From her first fashion show in Sydney in 1999, Sylvester has seen her designs stocked across Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and the US.She has used New Zealand influence in her design, including a seminal collection built around Frances Hodgkins’ textile designs, which she brought to life in her 2019 Winter Collection.

She co-founded Mindful Fashion in 2018, a not-for-profit collective of New Zealand designers, fabric suppliers and manufacturers that unites the industry to create a sustainable, circular and thriving future. Mindful Fashion is developing education programs to address skill shortages and create jobs within the industry. In 2024, Sylvester announced the closure of her fashion label will take place in mid-2025.

Palmerston North broadcaster, teacher and author Dr Peter Cleave’s ONZM is for Māori language education, heavily involved in the retention and development of Te Reo Māori since the 1970s. He has been broadcasting bilingually or exclusively in Te Reo since 2000 for Kia Ora FM and he hosts the solo weekly show Te Ao Whanui. Among is his published books is Iwi Station about the development of Māori radio, along with co-writing dictionaries for teaching Te Reo Māori.

Heke-Turoa Huata (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Wairoa ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Porou) was a foundational member of the Hastings Māori performing arts school Te Waka Tapu o Takitimu in 1983, now known as Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu. Huata has held roles from tutor to administrator, national and international tour manager and performer, part of her ONZM honour for services to Māori and education.

Matthew Metcalfe’s ONZM is for services to the film industry after more than 20 years of championing stories of NZ people and culture, particularly projects for the Māori and Pacific Island population. Metcalfe is described as having made more official NZ co-productions than any other producer, including working with Germany, the UK, France, Canada and Australia.

He produced The Dead Lands – directed by Toa Fraser – the first action film entirely spoken in te reo Māori, and the follow-up television show broadcast in the US. He also produced Whina – the feature film on Dame Whina Cooper – Dawn Raid on the New Zealand/Polynesian record label and animated feature 25 April about the Gallipoli landing.

Lee Murray. Photo: Supplied.

Lee Murray’s collection of books as an independent writer of science fiction, fantasy and horror with a particular NZ focus has earned her five international Bram Stoker Awards and the Shirley Jackson Award for psychological horror – the only NZer to do so – among her collection of more than 25 awards. It’s also seen her given an ONZM for services to literature, particularly speculative literature, spotlighting the former Prime Minister’s Award for Literary Achievement in Fiction winner’s effort in supporting young writers for more than a decade.

While services to real estate may be the headline feature in Olly Newland’s ONZM, his role in the community has included sitting on the Auckland Art Gallery committee through Auckland Council and founding and being the inaugural president of Auckland Philharmonia after the collapse of the Auckland Symphonia.

Who received MNZM honours?

Judith Bell has been made a Member of the NZ Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to music education after a 22-year stint as a multi-instrumentalist and award-winning music educator at Christchurch’s Chisnallwood Intermediate. She’s also co-chair of Music Education Canterbury, co-Artistic Director of annual children’s music festival Strum, Strike and Blow, Artistic Director of the Christchurch Big Band Festival and helped establish the Christchurch Jazz Foundation Trust, of which she is the Chair. To boot, Bell is a life member and former board member for Music Education New Zealand Aotearoa (MENZA).

Music is also at the heart of Sarah Rae’s MNZM appointment, having been involved with the Invercargill Schools’ Sing Out for 33 years and as a Musical Director for the last 28 years, leading around 700 students from 20 schools annually to prepare for the three-night festival. Rae has directed regular Bing Sing finalists Femme from Southland Girls’ High school since 1996, where she is currently Head of Performing Arts. Mixed voice choir The Ensemble, the Foveaux Harmony Chorus and Invercargill Proms music event all also benefit from Bell’s expertise.

Patron, Life Member and former President of Musical Theatre New Zealand (MTNZ) Ian Reid has been given MNZM status, volunteering his passion since 1967 with the Napier Operatic Society (where he is also a Life Member). Reid has supported youth through the national Nola Speir Youth in Theatre Award at the MTNZ annual conference and has sponsored youth to attend MTNZ training workshops.

New MNZM Sharon Stevens-Cottle is another to have been celebrated through MTNZ – part of her list of achievements in her appointment for services to dance and theatre after giving more than 50 years to Wairarapa’s dance and musical theatre communities, helping fund scholarships for students to perform and study overseas. Stevens-Cottle was made a Life Member of the Masterton Theatre Company, received a community service award from the Masterton District Council, and a teacher’s scholarship from the Dupree Jazz Dance Affiliation.

King’s Service Medal recipients

Community heroes are often recognised in the The King’s Service Medal (KSM) category and 2025 is no different.

Michael Buick’s KSM for services to the performing arts (particularly musical theatre) pays tribute to his roles as a thespian, singer, teacher, mentor, musician and graphic designer, particularly through the Invercargill Musical Theatre and Invercargill Repertory Society.

Pam Logan has put more than 60 years into the grassroots of community theatre – now recognised on a national level. A life member of the Marlborough Repertory Society since 1975 with over 30 plays directed, drama tutor at Nelson Polytechnic, teacher and Distinguished Associate of Speech NZ, President and life member of Theatre NZ … all contributing to her KSM.

The Valerie Lissette School of Dance has been a Hamilton institution since in 1976, with the titular Lissette teaching ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary and musical theatre for all ages – from pre-schoolers to adults over 55 – across the Waikato community, including many who have gone on to successful dance careers nationally and internationally.

Another Hamilton exponent of dance features is on the KSM list – with Fiona Murdoch introducing communities to folk dance across 30 years, founding Dance Folkus, choreographing demonstrations at the Hamilton Gardens, Waikato Museum and Auckland Folk Festival, as well as being an inaugural member, former President and life member of Folk Dance NZ.

Shannel Courtney’s services to conservation and choral music includes leading the Mosaic World Choir, organising community choir events, workshops and performances around the Nelson/Tasman region. And while Jeremy Johnson’s KSM is for services to the Anglican Church and the LGBTQI+ community, he’s also recognised for his role as Trustee for the Auckland Art Gallery Foundation and his five-year stint as Chair of the NZ String Quartet Trust.

And the Cook Islands community in Auckland is celebrating Vaine Puapii Elia’s KSM, her many achievements including being recognised as Mama Rangatira (Elder Woman of High Rank) and Vaine Rangatira (Woman of High Rank) for Arts and Craft by the Cook Islands Consul General.

This story was first published by The Big Idea.