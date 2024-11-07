News

 > News

From film to fatbergs, here are 12 things to check out at Geelong Design Week

Australia’s UNESCO City of Design will bring back over 70 events for the largest regional design festival, Geelong Design Week.
7 Nov 2024 10:12
ArtsHub
Two men, Dowel Jones, stand in pink decorated space. One wearing black top and light trousers, the other in white T shirt, brown jacket and dark trousers.

Performing Arts

Ten Years of Dowel Jones. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Geelong, Australia’s only UNESCO City of Design, will bring back the flagship Geelong Design Week from 21-30 November, promised to be regional Victoria’s largest annual design festival.

Across the 10 days, Geelong Design Week will present over 70 exhibitions, workshops, tours, talks and experiences throughout Geelong, the Bellarine Peninsula and Surf Coast.

2024 Geelong Design Week program highlights

Expect a live show from comedian and self-proclaimed design nerd, Tim Ross, and musician Kit Warhurst in MOTEL. The show will take audiences on a spin through Aussie holidays of the past.

The McGlashan Everist Walking Tour will take visitors through Geelong’s city centre, highlighting iconic projects by the leading Australian architectural practice. Landmarks include the Geelong Carousel, Deakin University and more.

Meanwhile, the National Wool Museum presents Ten Years of Dowel Jones, an exhibition that transformed the galleries into a house filled with objects, furniture, lighting and textiles by the beloved Australian design brand. Geelong Gallery presents The Sweet Spot – Between Art & Design, featuring selection of works from the gallery’s collection that reflect the nexus of the two disciplines.

For those who want to explore more of the city, the City of Design Tour, led by Cultivated and the Design Institute of Australia, will take visitors on a bus from Melbourne to Geelong, highlighting the design and innovation taking place with a focus on sustainability, new materials, design and architecture.

Wadawurrung Traditional Owners will share knowledge, values and culture in Nyaal Banyul – A Place of Baierr, highlighting the history of the first convention centre in Australia named in a traditional language.

Guest speakers at the 2024 Geelong Design Week include Geelong Gallery Director and CEO, Jason Smith in conversation with Melbourne-based artist Louise Saxton on how discarded materials can be transformed into contemporary art.

Ashleigh Morris, recognised as a Top 100 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Influential Leader, will share her expertise on circularity and its transformative impact in a special talk session, Circularity and the Future of Geelong. Following her talk, a panel with Geelong’s forerunners in the circular economy will explore innovations in the future of sustainability.

Other events such as Les Matérialistes: A Film Bridging Sci-fi and Documentary, Geelong Tech School x Kortrijk Wonder Festival Project, and Dell Eco Reef Exhibition, show the cross-discplinary nature of design in our world today.

There are also hands-on activities for the family, including ‘Do you want to build a fatberg?’, a workshop that invites participants to consider what we flush down the toilet and create a giant reproduction fatberg akin to those found in our sewers.

Read: 5 things to do in Brisbane this weekend

City of Greater Geelong, Executive Director of Placemaking, Tennille Bradley says, “We’re thrilled to unveil a program that truly reflects Geelong’s design excellence and innovative spirit. This year’s Geelong Design Week offers an immersive experience in home-grown design, blending new perspectives with time-honoured techniques. It’s an invitation to explore how creative, conscious design can shape our future and rediscover forgotten crafts.”

Check it the full 2024 Geelong Design Week program.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

News Reviews Features Writing and Publishing Film Theatre Digital Television Music Career Advice
More
Installation view of Maurizio Cattelan's 'Comedian', 2019, on display in NGV Triennial 2023. A single banana duct-taped to a white wall.
News

Controversial duct-taped banana that drew crowds at NGV Triennial could fetch over US$1 million

Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork, 'Comedian' will hit the auction block five years after it was purchased – the price is…

Celina Lei
Heather Mitchell in Sydney Theatre Company’s ‘RBG: Of Many, One’ by Suzie Miller. A sharp-looking elderly woman dressed in black sitting on a white armchair with one of her hands framing her chin.
News

Suzie Miller’s RBG: Of Many, One revived for 2025 national tour due to popular demand

The celebrated Suzie Miller play capturing the life of US Supreme Court associate justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will return in…

ArtsHub
Enjoy many events in Brisbane this weekend.
Features

5 things to do in Brisbane this weekend

Magic, portraits, zombies and drag queens take over Brisbane this weekend.

David Burton
A special art and romance event and much more is happening in Sydney this weekend.
Features

5 things to do in Sydney this weekend

Romance, a seven-hour epic, a feminist hero and more are in Sydney this weekend.

David Burton
Tajette O’Halloran, ‘Untitled’ 2023, The Lismore Show. One of the artists selected for Powerhouse and the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner commission. A brightly lit carousel in the night.
News

Opportunities and awards

Ceramic award open for entries, Darwin Fringe call-out, plus Young Virtuoso winner, finalists of SA Literary Fellowship, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login