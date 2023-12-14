Free music programming all summer long

As we head into the holiday season a range of different festivals, venues and states have announced their line-ups of free music programming.

There are 500 local, interstate and international musical arts bound for Tasmania. The Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) will welcome free gigs on its lawns, spanning a broad cross-section of genres. Music will also be popping up in galleries and unexpected venues as audiences count down to 2024.

There will be music in Mona’s grounds every day it is open with multiple acts and highlights, including Troth, EWAH & The Vision of Paradise, Brothers of Country, Stormworm and Tasha Zappala. Down in the depths of the museum, artists-in-residence will be creating new works each day, with Danny Healy and Ben Salter presenting afternoon performances. Visitors can also witness the creative process in action at Frying Pan, Mona’s recording studio with a viewing window offering passersby a sneak peek at the creative process.

For a specially crafted musical countdown to 2024, Mona’s annual night of New Year’s Eve revelry returns to the lawns on 31 December. The all-Tasmanian line-up includes a curated selection of established and emerging artists, such as Wombat, Slaughterhäus Surf Cult, Bec Stevens, WÖØLWORTHS\\FLUSHOT, RABBIT, Golden Sunbird and Warren Mason. Ticketed.

Visitors and locals can look forwarded to the summer festival of music and art, Mona Foma, returning February 2024 with acts throughout nipaluna/Hobart and Launceston.

Also returning in February are the free concerts at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, dubbed “Melbourne’s summer tradition”. Three evenings of music will be presented on 21, 24 and 28 February.

Crowd gathering at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne for its annual free concerts. Photo: Supplied.

The first in line is Puccini in the Park, featuring singers Hui He and Paul O’Neill with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, performing classics by Puccini, and conducted by Xu Zhong.

Second up is When We Were Young with the full range of the Melbourne Youth Orchestra, spotlighting young Australian composers and performers. The ensemble will conclude with Sibelius’ majestic Fifth Symphony.

To wrap up the festivities on 28 February is Summer Serenade: Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Rossini – all under the starry sky.

The 2024 Sidney Myer free concerts welcome audiences on a first-in basis with gates opening at 5.30pm on each night. Learn more.

In NSW, the Sydney Festival (5-28 January 20024) has amped up its free offerings with an expanded program for a summer full of art.

On 5 January, visitors can attend the Festival’s official opening performance, featuring the traditional Māori sounds of the Te Aranganui choir and a special performance and Welcome to Country from Muruwari man Matt Doyle by the waterfront. Visitors will also see Lisa Reihanna’s majestic inflatable installation Te Wheke-a-Muturangi: The Adversary in Waterman’s Cover near Barangaroo ferry wharf,. Plus, during January, festival-goers can hit the water in a kayak with Sydney Harbour Kayaks (ticketed).

Spend an evening with the octopus. Image: 25 February 2022 at Wellington, Aotearoa New Zealand, Festival of the Arts opening night with Lisa Reihana’s ‘Kura Moana’ installation on Wellington Waterfront. Photo: Mark Tantrum.

If you want a totally immersive and participatory experience, then head to Soliloquy on 17 January, a performance featuring volunteer participants by musician Genevieve Lacey and dancer-choreographer Stephanie Lake. Register your interest to participate.

At Seymour Centre, Banyan Nights will showcase work by intercultural dance company Marrugeku, Cambodian circus act White Gold and puppet show, A Bucket of Beetles. Nearby, the Southeast Asian market square will stage live entertainment from Maggie Tra, Pho the Girls, Suara Indonesia Dance, Alisha K, Marcus Whale and Blanch, as well as a curated evening with Dyan Tai + friends and Rainbow Chan.

Parramatta Park will see the free starlit concert, Sydney Symphony Under the Stars Pictures in the Sky on 20 January, featuring the masterful talents of William Barton, Véronique Serret, Iva Davies AM and legendary sitar player Anoushka Shankar.

Registrations will also open to the Sydney Festival’s free production of Il Tabarro on 14 December, staged harbourside aboard the Carpentaria Lightship at the Australian National Maritime Museum. Check out more free programs at Sydney Festival 2024.

For more summer programming highlights across Australia check out: