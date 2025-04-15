Former Ambulance Station proves successful regional model as creative hub

Eastern Riverina Arts (NSW) has transformed Wagga Wagga’s historic Ambulance Station into a bold new model for regional creativity, and the results are proving that it is a model for the future of regional arts connectivity.

Since opening in 2023, The Station Creative Workspace – or The Station as it is known – has welcomed more than 3000 visitors, and hosted over 10 exhibitions, 30 events and 200-plus workspace bookings.

“The Station is more than a local success – it’s a blueprint,” says Ashleigh Baxter, Executive Director at Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA). “This is a model that could be replicated in regional centres right across Australia – transforming underused spaces into creative powerhouses that fuel both culture and economic growth.”

The success of the regional arts venue is being celebrated in a weekend of activities on 16-18 May.

It’s OK to leave the city

Undercover Event Space at Station Creative Workspace. Photo: Eastern Riverina Arts.

While many artists have moved to regional towns due to the financial pressures of living in our cities, the comment that it is often hard to find that same engagement and stimulation of coming together with other artists and that it is largely left to developing your own networks and activities.

The Station is a great model that uses existing infrastructure, and underutilised spaces that can be reimagined to support local talent, attract new creatives, and generate long-term cultural and economic growth for a regional centre.

The Station is more than just a creative co-working space or community gallery. The organisation says it is “designed to power a thriving creative economy in the Riverina,” adding that it has proven that it is now a vital anchor in Wagga’s creative ecosystem encouraging collaboration and public engagement with the arts.

Artist Studio 2024. The Station. Image: Supplied.

“By providing access to affordable studios, exhibition and event spaces, industry networks and peer support, The Station is giving local creatives the tools to build lasting careers in a regional area,” says Sally Manning, Business Manager at the Wagga Wagga Business Chamber.

This is a view echoed by many artists involved in the project.

Author, freelance writer and creative coach Gabrielle Tozer says, “In Sydney, I was surrounded by people in publishing. I didn’t expect to find that same sense of community in regional NSW – but through The Station, I’ve connected with artists, designers, musicians and entrepreneurs who’ve inspired me in entirely new ways. A place like The Station is critical for creatives in regional areas. It helps combat isolation and reminds us we’re part of something bigger.”

Rachel Viski, a graphic designer who works out of The Station, adds: “The Station isn’t just a workspace. It’s a safe space for creative people to explore their identity, practice and feel part of something bigger. When other artists visit me here, they’re entering a shared creative environment where they feel they belong.”

As Wagga’s first dedicated creative industries hub, The Station houses The Ambo Gallery, artist studios, and anchor tenants including the Wagga Wagga Business Chamber – making it a unique meeting point for arts, enterprise and innovation.

It offers writers, designers, event producers, entrepreneurs and artists a place to work, connect and create – without needing to relocate to Sydney or Melbourne.

Jhi Rayner is the General Manager of Freeroam Theatre, a not-for-profit company based at The Station Creative Workspace. He says of the space: “In regional cities, space and cost can be big barriers. The Station makes it possible to rehearse, test ideas and collaborate without those limitations – and that’s vital for theatre and the arts in Wagga.”

Read: Creating space for the arts

Eastern Riverina Arts takes the lead as programmer, connector, facilitator and mentor at The Station, supporting the artists and creative businesses that call it home. They also play the vital role of connecting this thriving hub with the wider community.

It is a brilliant model, and its success is a great case study for other regional centres wanting to create a stronger foothold within their community, while also supporting the development of its local artists.

The Station Creative Workspace’s open day will be held 16-18 May 2025. The Station Creative Workspace is located at 54-58 Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga NSW.

Eastern Riverina Arts (ERA) supports cultural activity across eight local government areas: Bland, Coolamon, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Lockhart, Junee, Snowy Valleys, Temora and Wagga Wagga. It is one of 15 Regional Arts Development Organisations (RADOs) in New South Wales.