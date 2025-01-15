News

 > News

Festival in tune with International Women’s Day

The Sydney Opera House's annual event returns with a suite of events both live and online.
15 Jan 2025 6:08
Thuy On
A crowd seen with two people carrying tote bags that say 'All about women' on them with a colourful illustration of a group of women.

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Jess Gleeson

Share Icon

The program for All About Women 2025 has just been announced, featuring more than 50 international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers. With individual events on Wednesday 5 and Saturday 8 March, alongside a larger program on Sunday 9 March, the annual festival returns in-person and online to explore ideas on gender, justice and equality.

Taking place, appropriately, on International Women’s Day, festival events are held at City Recital Hall and Sydney Opera House, with the program featuring an extensive line up of guests. Sessions include:

  • State of Emergency: Moderated by author and gender equality advocate Jamila Rizvi, this panel features investigative journalist and author of See What You Made Me Do, Jess Hill; Indigenous family violence and sexual assault expert, Palawa woman, Kyllie Cripps; Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant; Zahra al Hilaly, a human rights advocate addressing gender inequality within religious and culturally diverse communities; and former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty AO, in an exploration of the rise in domestic violence-related deaths in Australia.
  • Skin Deep: Cultural commentator, comedian and All I Ever Wanted Was To Be Hot debut author Lucinda ‘Froomes’ Price; science educator, cosmetic chemist and founder of Lab Muffin Beauty Science Dr Michelle Wong; beauty reporter and critic Jessica DeFino and author and broadcaster Yumi Stynes discuss the impacts of beauty standards and skincare routines adopted by increasingly younger generations (co-curated by actor and writer Michelle Law).
  • Feeling the Heat: Comedian and pop culture podcaster Em Rusciano; endocrinologist specialising in ageing and women’s sex hormones Professor Susan Davis; Grace Molloy, the co-founder and CEO of Menopause Friendly Australia; perimenopause and menopause specialist Dr Fatima Khan; and author of Pain and Prejudice Gabrielle Jackson explore perimenopause and the commercialisation of women’s health;
  • Game Changers: Professional soccer player and former Matildas goalkeeper Lydia Williams, and Ann Odong, women’s sports storyteller and media manager for Football Australia, the Matildas and the ParaMatildas, unpack the state of play for women in sport with reporter and podcast host Tracey Holmes (co-curated by 10 News First presenter Narelda Jacobs);
  • The Tradwives Club: Author and podcaster Rosie Waterland, book critic and author of The Honeyeaters Jessie Tu, and Megan Agnew, senior features writer for The Times UK, with Gamilaroi and Torres Strait Islander woman, writer, actor and director Nakkiah Lui, in a conversation exploring ballerina farms, #MormonMoms and rewinding the clock on domesticity (co-curated by Michelle Law);
  • The Baby Boycott: A panel exploring the reasons behind the declining birth rate, hosted by ABC reporter Avani Dias and featuring wellness app founder Kic Laura Henshaw, reproductive rights journalist Gina Rushton, the author of The Most Important Job in the World, and demographer, author and academic Liz Allen.
  • The Still Take the Children Away: Bundjalung Widubul-Wiabul woman Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, a human rights lawyer and author of the memoir Long Yarn Short, on the injustice inside systems that claim to protect First Nations children.
  • Rachel Kushner: The acclaimed Booker Prize-shortlisted writer of fiction and essays on her body of work including Creation Lake, her new witty eco-terrorism spy novel, in conversation with Guardian Australia culture editor Steph Harmon.

All About Women 2025 takes place on 5, 8 and 9 March at City Recital Hall and Sydney Opera House.
               

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film News Digital Television All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
A hand poking out from the right hand side holding a fork, about to lift up a sunny side egg with a sparkly gold yolk. There are three rows of sunny side eggs lined up against a yellow background.
News

Opportunities and awards

International travel fund open for applications, plus winners of Music Australia's Core Contribution Fund and AWGIE nominations, and more!

Celina Lei
Two panels. On the left is of Scott F. Harrison and Jessical O'Bryan at the launch of their book, a cover photo of which is placed on the podium that they are standing between. They are both dressed in formal black and white clothes. On the right is the cover of their book, 'Musical Theatre Education and Training in the 21st Century', which features a photo of an emoting woman wearing a maroon suit.
Reviews

Book review: Musical Theatre Education and Training in the 21st Century, Jessica O’Bryan and Scott D. Harrison 

A wide-ranging examination of the musical theatre profession focusing on current practices with valuable input from the profession and its…

Suzannah Conway
two images one on top of the other of two middle aged Italian men sitting across a diner table looking at each other seriously, over the ketchup and other condiments. Al Pacino is the policeman, Robert De Niro the crook. Heat.
Opinions & Analysis

Using language in storytelling

Great storytelling, like that of Michael Mann’s 'Heat', transcends genres by mastering language.

Erin O'Dwyer
sheet of newspaper with hole and eye looking out. Arts news
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
An illustration of an open book that features a dog and a little girl with a red umbrella walking over a lawn.
News

Upcoming poetry, YA and children's books, January to June 2025

A small selection of poetic, young adult and kids' titles to look out for.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login