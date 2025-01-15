Festival in tune with International Women’s Day

The program for All About Women 2025 has just been announced, featuring more than 50 international and Australian artists, thinkers and storytellers. With individual events on Wednesday 5 and Saturday 8 March, alongside a larger program on Sunday 9 March, the annual festival returns in-person and online to explore ideas on gender, justice and equality.

Taking place, appropriately, on International Women’s Day, festival events are held at City Recital Hall and Sydney Opera House, with the program featuring an extensive line up of guests. Sessions include:

State of Emergency: Moderated by author and gender equality advocate Jamila Rizvi, this panel features investigative journalist and author of See What You Made Me Do, Jess Hill; Indigenous family violence and sexual assault expert, Palawa woman, Kyllie Cripps; Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant; Zahra al Hilaly, a human rights advocate addressing gender inequality within religious and culturally diverse communities; and former Australian of the Year Rosie Batty AO, in an exploration of the rise in domestic violence-related deaths in Australia.



Bundjalung Widubul-Wiabul woman Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, a human rights lawyer and author of the memoir Long Yarn Short, on the injustice inside systems that claim to protect First Nations children. Rachel Kushner: The acclaimed Booker Prize-shortlisted writer of fiction and essays on her body of work including Creation Lake, her new witty eco-terrorism spy novel, in conversation with Guardian Australia culture editor Steph Harmon.

All About Women 2025 takes place on 5, 8 and 9 March at City Recital Hall and Sydney Opera House.



