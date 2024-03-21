Festival City Adelaide launches Climate Action Roadmap

Festival City Adelaide, South Australia’s body for festivals and events, has announced the launch of a Climate Action Roadmap tailored to the sector in addressing the climate crisis.

Green Music Australia was enlisted to lead and develop a collective approach towards sustainability and regeneration for Adelaide’s festival sector, supported by advice, guidance and funding from Green Industries SA through the Lead-Educate-Assist-Promote (LEAP) grants.

After two years in the works, the Climate Action Roadmap offers a pathway and evaluation framework, as well as a five-year plan for achieving environmental action goals generated by Festival City Adelaide members. It has been informed by best-practice research, interviews, workshops and practical observations.

Justyna Jochym, Chief Executive of Festival City Adelaide says, ‘The climate emergency is no longer looming on the horizon or happening in some distant place. It is here now. And it is impossible to separate the sustainability of the festivals and events sector from the health of the physical environments we operate in. The Climate Action Roadmap has been an opportunity for our membership to tell us how it wishes to collaborate to address the climate crisis. Together we can generate industry initiatives and standards that pave the way for a regenerative and climate positive future.‘

Susan Close, SA Minister for Climate, Environment and Water, is calling on all in the community to help create change for the environment. ‘It’s incumbent on all parts of our community to help reduce the impacts of climate change and I’m really pleased to see the arts sector take a lead on this important issue.’

With Australian music festivals increasingly affected by climate change, it’s time that the sector takes matters into its own hands.

Key ambitions of the Climate Action Roadmap:

to go beyond zero to drawdown

to leverage economics of scale of reduce costs

to explore cooperative models to improve access to solutions

to increase confidence in data collection and measurement

to standardise reporting frameworks among the sector in South Australia

to collaborate on storytelling and audience communications

to change the status quo by going completely plant-based, and

to advocate environmental sustainability leadership to foster systemic change.

Apart from these broad KPIs (key performance indicators) listed, the Climate Action Roadmap sets up a series of lead priorities that will be integrated into operational approaches. Such include positioning First Nations First in all efforts towards a climate positive sector, supporting festivals to develop their own sustainability action plans, offering training and services to industry, developing a certification system for the sector, and influencing and educating audiences on environmental issues.

5 pillars of the Climate Action Roadmap

The Climate Action Roadmap is sectioned into five pillars that allocate responsibilities to Festival City Adelaide and its members.

These are: Strategy, Measurement and Data, Resources, Advocacy and Common Action. The Advocacy pillar has the greatest number of activities assigned, which include a crafting a Climate Emergency Declaration, coordinating the FCA Sustainability Working Group and Festival City Adelaide Sustainability Commission, audience education, annual venue surveys, and influencing and leveraging artists to advance sustainability initiatives.

Read: Creating climate leadership

Ideas for Common Action include a sector-wide annual planting day, dedicating budget for biodiversity, habit protection and reforestation projects, and carbon offset initiatives, such as through different ticketing pathways.

All activities under the five pillars have an indicative completion date of June 2030.

Find the full Festival City Adelaide Climate Action Roadmap 2024 here.