News

 > News

Federal Budget 2025-26: instant artwork write-off to end on 30 June 2025

Tuesday's budget removes the ability to write off some artwork purchases from the end of this financial year.
26 Mar 2025 16:23
Michael Fox
A man in a stripey shirt and some women are looking at art in a light filled tent-like environment.

Visual Arts

Image: Airam Dato-on, Pexels.

Share Icon

The 2025 Federal Budget has brought to an end the decade-long ability of eligible small businesses to claim artwork purchases up to $20,000 as a 100% tax write-off.

The relief, first introduced on 12 May 2015 as part of the Small Business Measures legislation, will cease on 30 June 2025.

Other than artworks, the instant asset write-off applies to depreciating assets used by small business such as motor vehicles, office furniture, computers and equipment. It will no longer be available from 1 July.

From that date, depreciation for tax purposes will be calculated using either the ATO tax tables setting out the useful lives of assets or by resorting to the pooling rules. That will effectively reduce the amount a small business can immediately write off an asset purchase from $20,000 to $1000 for the 2025/26 financial year and beyond.

For the visual arts industry, the loss of this measure will be felt. It brings to an end one of its few truly stimulative measures and over 15 years of policy vacillation:

  • 2009-11 instant artwork write-off capped at $6,500
  • 2012-14 no instant artwork write-off
  • 2015-20 instant artwork write-off capped at $20,000
  • 2020-23 temporary full expensing allowed unlimited write-off of artworks, and
  • 2023-25 instant artwork write-off capped at $20,000.

The timing could not be worse to end this measure and replace it with nothing. The visual arts is particularly vulnerable to economic slowdowns, particularly ones brought about by global uncertainty. It should also be noted the extension of the instant asset write-off from 30 June 2024 to 30 June 2025 has still not been made law!

In comments about the Federal Budget today, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised an announcement about the instant asset write-off during the forthcoming election campaign, but he chose to focus on the use of the measure for trades rather than for a broad incentive measure that would cover artworks.

Read: Federal Budget 2025-26: how does it benefit the arts?

Over a decade ago, Albanese was a Minister in the Federal Government that also removed artworks from the first instant asset write-off, introduced in the wake of the global financial crisis. This was achieved by restricting the measure to assets with a useful life, determined by the ATO, of 25 years or less. Artworks have a useful life of 100 years.

The Federal Opposition has promised to introduce a permanent instant asset write-off of $30,000 if it wins the next election. The fine details of this policy will need to be examined to see whether artworks continue to qualify as they currently do until 30 June 2025.

Michael Fox

Michael Fox is the Principal of Michael Fox Arts Accountant & Valuer and the Director of Fox Galleries. He is a certified accountant, fine art valuer and art collector. He holds a Master of Tax from the Melbourne Law School, University of Melbourne. Fox is a member of the Auctioneers and Valuers Association of Australia AVAA and is a Fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants.

Related News

Khaled Sabsabi, a middle-aged Lebanese Australian man with thin, should-length black hair, gray beard, wearing black shirt and pants, standing against a graffitied brick wall.
News

Khaled Sabsabi twice cancelled – Monash University 'indefinitely postpones' exhibition

Monash University's Board is behind the decision to pull an upcoming exhibition including Khaled Sabsabi's works from its art museum.

Celina Lei
Benalla Street Art Festival 2025 will unveil 10 new major pieces in locations across the regional Victorian city. Pictured is an artwork by REKA, unveiled in 2024; w stylised image of a human face in profile, with the hair painted in swirls of orange, while the facial features, including eyes, ears, nose and lips are painted in shades of red, white, brown and orange.
News

Benalla Street Art Festival returns for 2025

Regional Victoria’s largest urban art exhibition will unveil 10 permanent new works as part of the 2025 Benalla Street Art…

ArtsHub
People laying on floor and others looking in industrial arts space. White Bay Power Station
News

Biennale of Sydney announces 2026 dates and venues

First rollout of announcements welcomed by sector.

Gina Fairley
Two women looking at a printed artwork on the floor. There is a crowd behind them looking at other art.
Sponsored

Show us your prints!

The Walyalup Fremantle Arts Centre Print Award has boosted its prize pool for 2025.

Thuy On
Mock-up view of 2.5-metre blue spaceman sculpture in city park surrounded by skyscrapers. Boonji Spaceman.
News

International artwork spotlights a council’s disregard of own public art policy

Perth City Council’s upcoming installation of a ‘Boonji Spaceman’ sculpture by an international celebrity artist has raised questions about how…

Jo Pickup
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login