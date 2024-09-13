Failure and frustration spawn success for Prime Minister’s Literary Awards winners

Learning to let a seemingly unsuccessful project lie fallow, and learning to set aside any preconceptions about who or what a book’s audience may be have helped Melbourne-based writer and editor André Dao win the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Fiction.

Dao’s debut novel, Anam, which he originally tried to write as a memoir only to set it aside for several years after becoming dissatisfied with the initial draft, was one of six books honoured at the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards on Thursday night (12 September).

Describing the process of writing Anam, Dao says: ‘It began as a memoir and the switch to writing it as a novel was really motivated by my sense of [the novel] as a form that’s more capacious and that is ultimately more flexible.’

Each of the Prime Minister’s Literary Award winners receives $80,000. As well as Dao’s novel, the winning titles include a poetic reappraisal of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of beauty, lust, love, procreation and passion; a queer-themed young adult (YA) novel partially inspired by the low sales and poor reception of the author’s first book; and a biography of Donald Horne, the journalist and academic whose description of Australia as ‘the lucky country‘ is frequently misinterpreted to this day.

We Could Be Something by Will Kostakis, the winner of the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Young Adult Literature, was also conceived as a memoir before eventually becoming a work of fiction.

Kostakis explains: ‘This book actually started as a series of interconnected memoir pieces, because I thought, “Okay, I’m going to get all the auto-fiction out of me. I’m just going to do all the memoir, and then I can write something completely fictional”. And then, one, publishers were like, “No, we don’t want that from you,” and two, I always felt that urge to start fictionalising things and turning them into a really big story.’

His grandmother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis was the major catalyst for turning the seeds of We Could Be Something into fiction.

‘I realised, I don’t want to write essays about this, it is going to depress the living hell out of me,’ Kostakis explains. ‘And then this fictional story that tied together everything I wanted to say about my family, about failing as an author [when younger] and building myself up, it all spun together into a really beautiful story which I really wanted to lean into. It also allowed me to do my favourite thing: while everyone else is writing these really cutesy Heartstopper romance stories, I can write a really messy gay divorce, because that is so much more fun, right?’

Honing their craft

Dao is the co-founder of Behind the Wire, an award-winning oral history project documenting the stories of adults and children detained by the Australian Government after seeking asylum in Australia, and he credits the articles and oral histories he wrote for Behind the Wire with helping him hone the literary skills he needed for his novel.

‘That was completely formative. I started trying to work on this book more than 10 years before it came out and, to be frank, I really didn’t know what I was doing,’ Dao says.

‘I was sort of stumbling around trying to write this story. Reflecting back on it, I think putting the memoir down and moving into oral history with people who’ve been put into detention by the Australian Government – that experience of speaking at length with someone and listening to the ways someone remembered some of the worst and some of the best things in their lives and, equally, just how difficult it is to listen and to really hear what someone says – I think that experience absolutely transformed my writing when I came back to the book as a novel,’ he explains.

While allowing the unsuccessful memoir to lie fallow until he was ready to reimagine it as a novel, learning to let go of his expectations of who his readers may be was also transformative, Dao adds.

‘I’d failed to write this memoir that I thought would have a wider Australian readership, and I realised that one of the reasons it had failed was that I had been writing with some presumed readership reading over my shoulder… It was really the setting aside of those expectations about readers as much as the turn to the novel, that was liberating and allowed me to write what I needed to write rather than what I thought people wanted to hear,’ Dao tells ArtsHub.

Failure of a different kind spurred Will Kostakis to write We Could Be Something, his fourth novel for young adult readers.

Loathing Lola, his first novel, was published when Kostakis was just 19, and sold so poorly that when it’s suggested to him that the book sunk like a stone, he laughs: ‘I think that’s being unfair to stones! It sunk like an anvil.’

Kostakis continues: ‘I always wanted to take that experience of writing a first book and things not quite going to plan and writing about it – write about how ridiculous it felt to be a teenager writing for teenagers and having to tour and things like that. And the main thing is, I’m really glad that I failed. Like, I’m sure if 19-year-old me heard this, he would be like, “What are you on about?” but the worst thing for me would be to have had success out of the gate because I was not good enough yet.

‘And then when I returned with my second book, when I was a little older and a little more battle-worn, I was far more appreciative of everything, but also I was more honest on the page. I was a better writer because of it. And so I really think that bouncing back from that failure made me the writer I am today. Had I had that success out of the gate, I certainly wouldn’t be here accepting this prize today,’ he tells ArtsHub.

We Could Be Something was described by the YA Panel judges as: ‘Brimming with raw emotion and truth… Kostakis writes with authenticity and insight about a teen novelist having his ego and creative spirit crushed when his first novel falters.’

Writing about family

Anam, which ArtsHub reviewer Ellie Fisher described as ‘a bold evocation of memory’, was previously the winner of the 2021 Victorian Premier’s Literary Award for an Unpublished Manuscript.

The Fiction panel judges for the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards said of Dao’s novel: ‘Anam is an intimate examination of the migrant experience and its vulnerabilities, where the idea of one’s country remains suffused with uncertainty and ambiguity. Dao extends the novel form, breaking rules, forming new ones, and demonstrating how the “imaginative power of a novel” is perfect for witnessing uncomfortable truths.’

While he was honoured to be recognised by his literary peers – the judges who comprised the Fiction Award panel – Dao said the award was ‘particularly meaningful for my family’.

‘My mum arrived in Australia as a so-called “boat person”. We have that refugee background, so to win an award, the Prime Minister’s Literary Award, speaks to a certain kind of official recognition that is not something I think my parents would have imagined when they first arrived in the early 80s.’

Sharing Australian stories with the world

In a statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said of the Awards: ‘Congratulations to this year’s winners for showcasing the diversity of Australian voices and sharing our unique stories with the world.

‘My Government is proud to support our arts and culture sector that does incredible work all around the nation,’ he added.

Referencing Australia’s national cultural policy, Revive, Tony Burke, the Minister for the Arts, said, ‘The authors who have been shortlisted for and awarded the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards show there is a place for every story, and a story for every place. Through every form of the written word, they bring the Australian experience and the Australian imagination to life.’

The prize for Non-Fiction was awarded to Bundjalung and Kullilli journalist, broadcaster and writer, Daniel Browning, for Close to the Subject: Selected Works, a collection of his essays and interviews woven together with poetry and memoir.

‘Browning, a veteran journalist and Bundjalung and Kullilli art critic, is at his best dismantling the shibboleths of journalistic objectivity. Much of our media pretends to an ideal of impartiality that is only “possible” because the starting position is European white and increasingly middle class. Browning shatters this understanding by being honest: we are each a hive of biases. These tell us important things and Browning explores them through his searching, honest work,’ the Non-Fiction judges said of Close to the Subject: Selected Works.

Written by Violet Wadrill and co-creators Topsy Dodd Ngarnjal, Leah Leaman, Cecelia Edwards, Cassandra Algy, Briony Barr, Felicity Meakins and Gregory Crocetti, Tamarra: A Story of Termites on Gurindji Country, an illustrated book blending cultural stories with science and which is written in traditional Gurindji, Gurindji Kriol and English (with a QR code to an audio version spoken in Language) won the Children’s Literature Award.

Amy Crutchfield’s The Cyprian won the Poetry prize, and Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country by Ryan Cropp won the 2024 Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Australian History.

Established in 2008 to recognise individual excellence and the contribution Australian authors make to the nation’s cultural and intellectual life, the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards are managed by Creative Australia, which this year received 533 entries across the six award categories.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said: ‘These awards recognise the outstanding talent and profound impact of our nation’s best writers and storytellers. They celebrate the power of stories to connect us, across time, cultures and experiences, inviting us to imagine the world through a multitude of diverse perspectives, and deepening our understanding of who we are as a nation.’

The total, tax-free prize pool of the Awards is $600,000. As well as the $80,000 prize award to the each of the winners, the writers shortlisted for the awards receive $5000.

