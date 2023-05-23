Exhibition spotlights the reality of War in Cities

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is presenting the touring exhibition War in Cities to highlight the impacts of urban warfare through the display of everyday items.

In 2017, items, including a dust-covered teddy bear and a distorted bike wheel, were collected by ICRC colleagues in Iraq’s war-torn cities, with the authorisation of their owners or the local community. The exhibition was first shown in Geneva, Switzerland, and also travelled to Manila, Philippines in 2022.

The Australian iteration will include a major commission by Western Sydney artist Marwa Charmand, who dedicates her practice to communities affected by war. In 2018, Charmand travelled to the border wall of Lebanon and Palestine, and created a work on war and injustice under the surveillance of Israeli cameras.

Through her work, Charmand pays homage to those in her own family affected by warfare and the resilience many communities have shown over the years.

War in Cities brings into perspective the manifold horrors of being trapped in a city at war. The cessation of water supply, the loss of electricity and heating, shattered windows due to shock waves from nearby explosions, scarcity of food – all combine to transform life into an unending battle for survival.

These residues from the battlefields and audiovisual materials from the ICRC tell a story about the staggering toll of urban warfare. It’s estimated that, by 2050, close to 70% of the world’s population will live in cities, which are inherently strategic hubs of power, economic activity, history and culture. The exhibition shares stories from local communities and highlights the work being done inside physical rehabilitation centres.

‘War in Cities’ exhibition presented at Manila, Philippines, 2022. Image: Supplied.

Wars are generally represented in museums long after the fact as a remanent piece of history, but War in Cities aims to bring a sense of urgency to the current realities of warfare.

War in Cities is showing at Gorman Arts Centre, Canberra from 31 May to 6 June 2023. It will then tour to the University of Queensland School of Political Sciences Building from 16 August to 1 September 2023, and Testing Grounds, Melbourne from 14-26 November 2023.

Established in 1863, the ICRC operates worldwide, supporting people affected by conflict and armed violence, and promoting the laws that protect those impacted by war. The ICRC often works alongside Movement partners, such as Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies, and the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).