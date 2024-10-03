News

Exhibition puts ‘People Before Politics’ as NSW Drug Summit draws near

The show seeks to address the taboo of talking about drug use through artworks that focus on self-expression.
3 Oct 2024 15:05
Celina Lei
14th Art from the Heart of the Cross exhibition organised by MSIC, themed 'People Before Politics'. An artwork featuring a panda with a cigarette in its mouth and doing graffiti.

Visual Arts

14th Art from the Heart of the Cross exhibition organised by MSIC, themed ‘People Before Politics’. Image: Supplied.

The annual Art from the Heart of the Cross exhibition is putting ‘People Before Politics’ this year, showcasing works of self-expression by a wide range of people at Uniting’s Medically Supervised Injecting Centre (MSIC).

As the NSW Drug Summit draws near, exhibition organisers are looking to send a message to the public. “People before politics was the theme of a previous International Harm Reduction conference, which really resonated with us,” says James Mulholland, Health Education Team Manager at MSIC. 

He continues, “We, as a service, were borne out of politics, regularly get caught up in politics, sometimes have to play the game of politics, and all the time we want desperately to remind everyone that politics should be about people.”

The MSIC was set up in 2001 as a compassionate and practical health service to prevent deaths from drug overdose under the supervision of medical staff and health professionals who provide emergency care, if required. It also allows clients to access broader health services, including pathways to treatment and rehabilitation.

“This is a service that takes the idea of welcoming people incredibly seriously,” says Mulholland. “We mean it when we say we want  to foster a sense of connection, inclusion and warmth. We want to welcome people as they are, and this is so crucial when those you work with are stigmatised.”

Read: Artists erased from open studio event to maintain integrity in Council election

An exhibition at 107 Projects in Sydney is running to 13 October, with an online silent auction that will continue until 12 October. Included are 158 artworks, spanning painting, poetry, photography and drawings that encapsulate the feelings, emotions and experiences of those under MSIC’s care.

One example is a series of engravings on mirror surfaces by Alli XYZ, with motifs ranging from ‘Drug-Induced Disney’ to ‘A romantic relationship between life and death’ that are touching and visually hypnotic.

Alli XYZ, ‘Drug Induced Disney’, hand engraved mirrored acrylic. Featuring Alice in Wonderland and Micky Mouse. Image: Supplied.

Though the annual exhibition, MSIC also hopes to break apart drug use as a taboo subject. MSIC Medical Director, Dr Marianne Jauncey explains, “A simplistic narrative demonises people who use substances and fails to offer any practical or effective solutions. Blame is not the answer, and neither is more police. It’s about support, not punishment.

“We want people to see the stories behind the artwork, the person behind the drug use,” she adds.

Jauncey says the exhibition has grown every year, attracting more visitors and helping forward the conversation to build understanding and connection.

Visit the exhibition at 107 Projects, or view the range of artworks and bid on them online.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

