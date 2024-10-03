Exhibition puts ‘People Before Politics’ as NSW Drug Summit draws near

The annual Art from the Heart of the Cross exhibition is putting ‘People Before Politics’ this year, showcasing works of self-expression by a wide range of people at Uniting’s Medically Supervised Injecting Centre (MSIC).

As the NSW Drug Summit draws near, exhibition organisers are looking to send a message to the public. “People before politics was the theme of a previous International Harm Reduction conference, which really resonated with us,” says James Mulholland, Health Education Team Manager at MSIC.

He continues, “We, as a service, were borne out of politics, regularly get caught up in politics, sometimes have to play the game of politics, and all the time we want desperately to remind everyone that politics should be about people.”

The MSIC was set up in 2001 as a compassionate and practical health service to prevent deaths from drug overdose under the supervision of medical staff and health professionals who provide emergency care, if required. It also allows clients to access broader health services, including pathways to treatment and rehabilitation.

“This is a service that takes the idea of welcoming people incredibly seriously,” says Mulholland. “We mean it when we say we want to foster a sense of connection, inclusion and warmth. We want to welcome people as they are, and this is so crucial when those you work with are stigmatised.”

An exhibition at 107 Projects in Sydney is running to 13 October, with an online silent auction that will continue until 12 October. Included are 158 artworks, spanning painting, poetry, photography and drawings that encapsulate the feelings, emotions and experiences of those under MSIC’s care.

One example is a series of engravings on mirror surfaces by Alli XYZ, with motifs ranging from ‘Drug-Induced Disney’ to ‘A romantic relationship between life and death’ that are touching and visually hypnotic.

Alli XYZ, ‘Drug Induced Disney’, hand engraved mirrored acrylic. Featuring Alice in Wonderland and Micky Mouse. Image: Supplied.

Though the annual exhibition, MSIC also hopes to break apart drug use as a taboo subject. MSIC Medical Director, Dr Marianne Jauncey explains, “A simplistic narrative demonises people who use substances and fails to offer any practical or effective solutions. Blame is not the answer, and neither is more police. It’s about support, not punishment.

“We want people to see the stories behind the artwork, the person behind the drug use,” she adds.

Jauncey says the exhibition has grown every year, attracting more visitors and helping forward the conversation to build understanding and connection.

Visit the exhibition at 107 Projects, or view the range of artworks and bid on them online.