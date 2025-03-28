News

 > News

Equality Australia issues warning on US travel for LGBTIQ+ people

LGBTIQ+ people could face ‘intense scrutiny’ even if they have a valid US visa, says Equality Australia.
28 Mar 2025 15:57
ArtsHub
An airport waiting lounge with green hue and a lone figure looking at something in their hand in the distance. US travel.

All Arts

Photo: Amien, Pexels.

Share Icon

Equality Australia has issued a travel alert for the US on 27 March, highlighting instances of travellers experiencing difficulties entering the US due to their gender.

Those who hold a passport with a gender X marker, have “gender markers in your identity document that do not match your gender expression” or “have a track record of LGBTIQ+ activism or other political activity” may be at “serious risk”, regardless of whether you are travelling for tourism purposes or moving to the US.

The document continues to outline key risks relating to admission to the US for LGBTIQ+ people, including denial of entry, mistreatment (deliberate misgendering, targeted questioning, humiliating treatment and invasive searches of trans travellers), and arbitrary detention with limited legal recourse.

Earlier in February, the US State Department suspended the processing of passports for applicants who selected ‘X’ as their preferred gender, and removed ‘TQ’ (which stands for trans and queer) from ‘LGB’ (lesbian, gay and bisexual) on its official travel website.

Those who are trying to apply for a US visa or ESTA (electronic system for travel authorisation) may face refusal or permanent ineligibility to travel to the US. Valid foreign passports with an X gender marker and a valid visa may continue to be admitted, but are still subject to inspection at the port of entry. However, Equality Australia is concerned that no instructions for Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP) have been issued, which is a separate agency to the State Department responsible for visas, meaning that those who have valid documents can still be denied entry.

Read: Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

General advice includes to familiarise yourself with your rights, travel with someone else, remove LGBTIQ+ content from your devices and make sure another trusted contact has a copy of your itinerary and is reachable.

Find the full United States Travel Alert by Equality Australia.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Black and white detail photo of woman's eye with glitter eye shadow. Arts news watch
News

Arts news watch: this week's trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
The Federal Budget 2025-26 offers little in the way of arts sector-specific support. The image is provided by the Federal Government Budget website, and depicts the Australian cost of arms, beneath which are written the words 'Budget 2025-26' in white lettering against a dark blue background.
News

Federal Budget 2025-26: how does it benefit the arts?

The new Budget offers little in the way of arts sector-specific support, leaving many peak bodies disappointed.

Richard Watts
Everybody NOW! took the opportunity of its tenth birthday to announce a suite of programming for the coming year. Image: supplied.
News

Community arts levels up: Everybody NOW! celebrating 10 years on the Gold Coast

Known for its large-scale community-led works, Gold Coast-based company Everybody NOW! has grown over 10 years to become a staple…

David Burton
Meta is now battling multiple court cases, defending itself against claims of mass theft. Image: Julio Lopez on Unsplash.
News

Revealed: Meta pirated millions of books to train its AI engine

A new investigation has revealed Meta used millions of pirated publications to train its new AI systems.

David Burton
View of a city with blue sky and the word Brisbane in front. Olympics
News

With venues announced today for 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Institute of Architects offers warning

The AIA reminds the Government of the impact of Olympic venues upon everyday life and the city’s architectural heritage.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login