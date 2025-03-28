News

 > News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. Keep your eye on this week's top arts news stories.
28 Mar 2025 9:00
Gina Fairley
Black and white detail photo of woman's eye with glitter eye shadow. Arts news watch

All Arts

Keep your eye on this week’s arts news. Photo: Alexander Grey, Unsplash.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Hugh Jackman launches new theatre company
In a joint statement, the Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor has announced a new theatrical partnership with high-profile producer Sonia Friedman.

10-year look back at major performing arts festivals shows some things haven’t changed
As some prominent performing arts festivals wrap up their programs for another year, we take a reflective look back on how they have performed over the long term.

International artwork spotlights a council’s disregard of own public art policy
Perth City Council’s upcoming installation of a Boonji Spaceman sculpture by an international celebrity artist has raised questions about how well the Council is adhering to its own public art policy.

With venues announced today for 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Institute of Architects offers warning
The AIA reminds the Government of the impact of Olympic venues upon everyday life and the city’s architectural heritage.

Khaled Sabsabi twice cancelled – Monash University ‘indefinitely postpones’ exhibition
Monash University’s Board is behind the decision to pull an upcoming exhibition including Khaled Sabsabi’s works from its art museum.

More arts news

Federal Budget 2025-26: how does it benefit the arts?
The new Budget offers little in the way of arts sector-specific support, leaving many peak bodies disappointed.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Guys & Dolls, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour ★★★★1/2
Guys & Dolls is a timeless, heart-warming tale, and this production offers a perfect night on the Harbour.

Book review: Signs of Damage, Diana Reid ★★★1/2
Trauma unpacked in shifting perspectives.

Theatre review: Ophelia Thinks Harder, KXT on Broadway ★★★★
A feminist reading of Hamlet with Ophelia at its centre.

Exhibition review: Karla Dickens, Rise and Fall, Wollongong Art Gallery ★★★★★
A thought-provoking and cohesive exhibition by First Nations artist Karla Dickens that explores climate and the Lismore Floods.

More recent reviews

Read: Prizes and competitions to enter in 2025

An eye on jobs and career news

So you want my arts job: Principal Artist, The Australian Ballet
Step inside the life of a principal artist with The Australian Ballet, and learn what it takes to get there.

Is it worth launching a podcast in 2025? – 3 rules for artists
A far cry from the days of homespun projects, launching a podcast in 2025 can potentially create a new marketing pillar for your business.

Independent education and public access are the future of glass art
A new initiative in Melbourne will be a boost to the glass sector, as well as offer public access and learning for this alluring material.

What the arts sector can learn from the latest media landscape report
The latest survey of Australian journalists reveals concerns but also opportunities for arts reporting.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

against a pink background a woman with a grey mohawk and a short sleeved colourful shirt smiles at the camera. Geraldine Hickey
Reviews

Comedy review: Geraldine Hickey, Meander, Fairfax Studio, MICF 2025

Seeing Hickey is like catching up with an old and genuinely beloved friend... who doesn't happen to know north from…

Madeleine Swain
A range of colourful sculptures are affixed on the wall.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Some of those Spaces Tween Life and Death, Hollie, Woolloongabba Art Gallery

Amid the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Alfred, a rare gem of the South-East Queensland art scene seems to have been…

Pamela See
Close up of a young woman wearing black with a red bow tie and an elaborate bonnet.
Reviews

Comedy review: Jessica Barton: Dirty Work, The Motley Bauhaus, MICF 2025

Come clown around with this multitalented comedian in her debut show.

Kate Mulqueen
Comic artist Janty Blair smiles for photograph.
News

The 2025 Stand Up! grant recipients have arrived

Six years since being established, the supportive initiative is back to champion more rising comics.

Allison Dickie
Paintings of skulls on discs set against a wall.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Danie Mellor: marru I the unseen visible, Queensland Art Gallery

North Queensland multidisciplinary artist, Danie Mellor, explores Australia’s shared history in a powerful new exhibition. 

Suzannah Conway
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login