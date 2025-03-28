Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the heap this week.

Hugh Jackman launches new theatre company

In a joint statement, the Tony and Golden Globe-winning actor has announced a new theatrical partnership with high-profile producer Sonia Friedman.

10-year look back at major performing arts festivals shows some things haven’t changed

As some prominent performing arts festivals wrap up their programs for another year, we take a reflective look back on how they have performed over the long term.

International artwork spotlights a council’s disregard of own public art policy

Perth City Council’s upcoming installation of a Boonji Spaceman sculpture by an international celebrity artist has raised questions about how well the Council is adhering to its own public art policy.

With venues announced today for 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Institute of Architects offers warning

The AIA reminds the Government of the impact of Olympic venues upon everyday life and the city’s architectural heritage.

Khaled Sabsabi twice cancelled – Monash University ‘indefinitely postpones’ exhibition

Monash University’s Board is behind the decision to pull an upcoming exhibition including Khaled Sabsabi’s works from its art museum.

More arts news

Trending

Federal Budget 2025-26: how does it benefit the arts?

The new Budget offers little in the way of arts sector-specific support, leaving many peak bodies disappointed.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews from around the country:

Musical review: Guys & Dolls, Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour ★★★★1/2

Guys & Dolls is a timeless, heart-warming tale, and this production offers a perfect night on the Harbour.

Book review: Signs of Damage, Diana Reid ★★★1/2

Trauma unpacked in shifting perspectives.

Theatre review: Ophelia Thinks Harder, KXT on Broadway ★★★★

A feminist reading of Hamlet with Ophelia at its centre.

Exhibition review: Karla Dickens, Rise and Fall, Wollongong Art Gallery ★★★★★

A thought-provoking and cohesive exhibition by First Nations artist Karla Dickens that explores climate and the Lismore Floods.

An eye on jobs and career news

So you want my arts job: Principal Artist, The Australian Ballet

Step inside the life of a principal artist with The Australian Ballet, and learn what it takes to get there.

Is it worth launching a podcast in 2025? – 3 rules for artists

A far cry from the days of homespun projects, launching a podcast in 2025 can potentially create a new marketing pillar for your business.

Independent education and public access are the future of glass art

A new initiative in Melbourne will be a boost to the glass sector, as well as offer public access and learning for this alluring material.

What the arts sector can learn from the latest media landscape report

The latest survey of Australian journalists reveals concerns but also opportunities for arts reporting.

