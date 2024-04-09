Emerging Indigenous cultural workers head abroad

This week, the National Museum of Australia has announced six recipients of professional development opportunities under its 2024 Encounters Fellowship Program. It is the third round of Fellowships offered since the initiative was established in 2016.

The Program aims to provide participants with an opportunity to explore First Nations museum collections at leading cultural institutions in Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

It is a vital cultural opportunity to access materials and shape the role they may have in revealing the past and shaping the future.

National Museum Director, Katherine McMahon says the Program has enduring benefits for both the institutions and the individuals involved. ‘The Fellowship Program is founded on “two-way” learning and exchange, with opportunities for museum and cultural sector professionals to learn from the fellows.’

She continues: ‘Institutions have much to learn from Indigenous custodians, who can bring new information to light, including the cultural care and representation of their cultural material.’

The recipients are from Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and the Northern Territory, and include an historian, curator, cultural heritage practitioner, artist and program manager. They are: Natalie Davey, David Doyle, Jamie Hampton, Samara King, Nerelle Nicol and Sammi Snedden.

A career-altering opportunity

The Museum says the 12-week Fellowship Program offers an opportunity to build competencies in a range of activities and skills relevant to working in the cultural sector.

McMahon says that, for the Fellows, ‘Access to the resources and collections of partner institutions, both nationally and internationally, will provide invaluable insights into the cultures of First Nations peoples globally. We hope they will bring their learnings from the Program back to their own communities, workplaces and projects, to teach others and become leaders in their fields.’

How Encounters works

Encounters Fellowship Manager Shona Coyne says one of the aims of the Program is to help participants develop advanced skills in collections, capabilities and connections.

‘Fellows will be able to contribute to important conversations, in Australia and internationally, about how cultural institutions collaborate with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities and collections,’ Coyne says.

The Museum adds that the recipients’ journey begins this April with an orientation at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra. The intensive program will include a trip to New Zealand to Te Papa Tongarewa Museum of New Zealand in Wellington, with a particular focus on First Nations-led cultural work and programs.

They will later travel to the UK to visit leading cultural and collecting institutions and conduct research, participate in workshops, undertake individual placements and build networks.

‘The Fellows will work alongside museum, gallery and cultural sector specialists, gaining behind-the-scenes experience in areas such as collections research and preservation, exhibition planning, digital storytelling, educational programming, Indigenous design thinking and project management. They will be paid a stipend and receive an allowance for associated travel costs,’ adds the Museum.

The National Museum developed the Encounters Fellowship Program following recommendations from extensive community consultation conducted for the 2015-2016 Encounters exhibition, featuring rare Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander objects from the British Museum.

Who are the recipients?

Natalie Davey

Natalie Davey is a community radio broadcaster with Wangki Radio in Fitzroy Valley, Kimberley, Western Australia. She has Bunuba, Walmajarri, Scottish and English heritage and identifies as a custodian from Bunuba Danggu Muway.



She is a multidisciplinary artist and works out of Mangkaja Arts in Fitzroy Crossing. She is a producer and broadcaster, delivering the Language program Danggujarra along with her father, Bullen Rogers.

Through Language, Davey creates systems of understanding between seasonal observations and collections.

David Doyle

David Doyle is a Senior Aboriginal Health Practitioner, who works for the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and is also a self-employed artist and cultural tourism operator of the company Wontanella.



Doyle’s arts practice is tied to cultural connection to Country, with his main work being sculptural. Key for him are visits to museum collections to view Barkindji artefacts and photographing their various forms and carved designs, which he then incorporates into his artworks.

Jamie Hampton

Jamie Hampton is a Warlpiri Repatriation Officer with South Australian Museum, and is a Warlpiri and Arrernte man from Alice Springs, Central Australia. His family comes from Yuendumu, 250 kilometres north-west of Alice. His skin name is Jungarrayi.

Hampton’s main passion is repatriation, and he is especially interested in helping his community return sacred objects and important collections back to Country, so that important cultural knowledge can be transferred to younger generations of Warlpiri.

He has worked in the museum and cultural sector for four years and hopes to build the relevant infrastructure to care for, manage and hold their own cultural heritage material on Country in Yuendumu.

Samara King

Samara King is a Karajarri woman from Broome, Western Australia. She is currently living in Perth and completing a PhD in Anthropology at the University of Western Australia. Her research focuses on engagement between museums and First Nations researchers, and how archival photographs are shared and exhibited.



King is an aspiring curator and has worked for the Rottnest Island Authority, the Western Australian Museum and the National Library of Australia. She is also the Board Secretary for Art on the Move and a guest curator at the Midland Junction Arts Centre in Perth.



She is passionate about First Nations cultural heritage management, and is currently employed at The Keeping Place, an Indigenous-owned, not-for-profit software company.

Nerelle Nicol

Nerelle Nicol is an independent researcher, born and raised in Far North Queensland on the homelands of the sunrise Kuku Yalanji people. She now lives on Djabugay Country on the northern beaches of Cairns.

After an extensive career in the public service advocating for her people, since 2012 Nicol has been developing her social history research and curatorial skills. Her goal is to use her unique perspective and artistic abilities to create meaningful work that sparks conversations. She is hoping to build on the success of her recent Lugger Bort exhibition, to present during the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

Sammi Snedden

Sammi Snedden is Programs Producer, First Nations with the Museums of History NSW and is a Dunghutti and Wiradjuri emerging artist and curator who has grown up on Darug land.

Snedden is passionate about connecting to culture and community. As a young child, her late grandfather David Wright taught her a weaving technique called stringing – and that passion for weaving informs her art practice today. She is an experienced workshop facilitator, delivering First Nations weaving workshops to schools, galleries and libraries.

Snedden recently curated her first show, The Enlightenment, at First Draft Gallery, Sydney, featuring her contemporary woven works, along with poetry.

