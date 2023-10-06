Education in brief: The Castle of Tarragindi, exam pressures and lessons in greening the music industry

Inspiration for young artists

The Castle of Tarragindi and activities to help your child think like an artist

The Children’s Art Centre at the Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) in Brisbane is one of Australia’s leaders in creating beautiful and educational art spaces for kids, inspiring other galleries to do the same with their new builds.

The current children’s exhibition, Natalya Hughes – The Castle of Tarragindi is showing at GOMA until 14 July 2024 and then travels regional Queensland from January to October 2024. It looks stunning: a fantastical project where Australian artist Natalya Hughes brings to life her vision for a castle interior that has its roots in both Turin, Italy and the Brisbane suburb of Tarragindi. Featuring a striking blue and white colour palette, and referencing grotesque imagery in the style of French designer Jean Bérain, combined with Australian flora and fauna, Hughes creates paintings, textiles, sculptures and installations informed by decorative and ornamental traditions.

In this project she invites children to explore the imaginative art form of the “grotesque” through hands-on and interactive multimedia. Grotesque designs are characterised by hybrid forms made up of parts of animals, plants and other shapes. This lovely video explains the artist’s process and thinking, and gives a great sense of the exhibition for those not able to visit in person.

Three simple exercises to help your child think like an artist

Take risks, embrace failure and be comfortable with uncertainty: three activities to help your child think like an artist. The habits of an artist include the ability to generate ideas, trust creative processes and tolerate ambiguity. Here are three simple exercises to help children grow.

NGV calls teens for to Top Arts

Top Arts, an annual exhibition presented as part of the Victoria Curriculum and Assessment Authority’s Season of Excellence, presents outstanding work from students – a glimpse into the minds and hearts of young creatives, who excelled in their VCE art studies in 2023.

Art education on ABC iView

To watch on ABC iView: Elements of Art. This seven-part series of very simple, short (three- to four-minute) videos demonstrates the elements of art with an episode devoted to each of the following: Line, Space, Form, Texture, Tone, Colour and Shape, and includes the analysis of a range of famous paintings, digital images, sculptures and drawings.

Braille books for children

Being seen: Braille books for children to appear in stores, classrooms. A new series of children’s books, funded by Vision Australia, are the first children’s Braille books to be sold in Australian mainstream bookstores and taught in primary schools (The Sydney Morning Herald).

Government supports more arts and theatre programs for young people

The Albanese Labor Government announced in September that it’s investing $450,000 in Creative Australia to support the delivery of programs aimed at increasing young people’s participation in arts and theatre.

Creative Australia has also announced an investment of $2,254,011 in eight performing arts tours to over 86 locations and cities nationally, with most of these activities benefiting regional and remote communities, and five of the eight funded tours featuring work for children, young people and families.

The 2024 recipients of these Creative Australia grants include:

Alexander Clark – for Woody’s Ukulele School, which will tour the Ukulele Kids Show to remote locations in 2024

Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta – for its 2024 national regional tour of Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph

Patch Theatre Company – for its national tour of I Wish 2024, which will travel to 19 venues across Tasmania, Northern Territory, South Australia, Victoria, ACT and New South Wales

HIT Productions – for Waltzing the Wilarra, which was written, composed and directed by David Milroy

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) – for its Past the Shallows tour, which it is co-producing with Archipelago Productions

Shake & Stir Theatre Co – for its adaptation of Fourteen by Shannon Molloy, which will tour nationally in 2024

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre – for its national tour of The One Who Planted Trees in 2024, and

Roslyn R Pappalardo – for an Australia-wide mainstage tour of the mixed tape musical new work, All Fired Up, inspired by the writers’ shared experience of growing up in outer regional Australia, relying on the arts for inspiration.

A full list of recipients can be found on Creative Australia’s website.

Teacher artist training program trialled in Western Australia

A new training program for artists is being trialled in WA with the broader aim of enhancing the social and emotional well-being of young Western Australians. The Chamber of Arts and Culture WA, in collaboration with the Art Gallery of Western Australia (AGWA) and Healthway, is launching the Teaching Artist Training Program, a two-day immersive, hands-on learning experience for artists that delves into how innovative teaching strategies can support the social and emotional well-being of children and adolescents.

An arts-led activation of the Telethon Kids Institute’s Social and Emotional Wellbeing Through the Arts (SEW – Arts) research project, the training program aims to equip artists with the skills to build capacity in arts-led access for preventative well-being for children and young people through arts programs, as well as building artists’ tools and skills, and strengthening their own employment opportunities.

The training program is being developed by Lilly Blue, Head of Learning and Creativity Research at AGWA, Jeremy Smith, Senior Producer, Performing Lines WA, Libby Klysz, independent artist, producer and creative, and Ron Bradfield Jnr, a cultural leader from Bardi Country, Cultural Conversationalist, facilitator, storyteller and maker. Twenty artists will be selected to participate in the paid program and artists can apply to participate through an EOI process that is now open.

Exam season, youth mental health worries and teacher burnout

Reports from around the web

More than a third of young Australians experienced a mental health disorder in past 12 months. Almost two in five Australians aged between 16 and 24 have experienced a mental disorder within the last 12 months, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Released on Thursday (5 October 2023), the ‘National Study of Mental Health and Wellbeing‘ is based on the responses of nearly 16,000 Australians aged between 16 and 85, and assesses three groups of mental disorders: anxiety, affective and substance use disorders. In line with international studies, young people around the globe are affected by three “megatrends”: concern about the climate emergency, the cost of living and the increased breakdown of social connection (The Guardian).

I think my teen is depressed. How can I get them help and what are the treatment options? (The Conversation)

VCE exams kick off as increased options leave many choosing to go unscored. VCE exam season gets underway on Monday (9 October), but if the trend of recent years is anything to go by, more students will have chosen to do an unscored VCE and not sit exams or get an ATAR score, as alternative ways to enter university open up and young people re-evaluate their goals after the pandemic. In 2022, 10.9% of students chose the unscored route, more than double the 4.1% in 2018. The examination period continues until 15 November, beginning with languages, dance, music and theatre exams (The Age).

How to manage exam season: don’t forget to take regular breaks and breathe. Around Australia, Year 12 students are heading into the final stretch of study before exams start in early term 4. This is typically seen as a very intense period of preparation, but research shows it is also important to rest during this time if you want to maximise your performance (The Conversation).

I’m a teacher fighting burnout, but my students keep me energised. The classroom is teacher, writer and ArtsHub contributor Amra Pajalic’s happy place, and her students fuel her fire. But she also battles burnout and recognises she’s not the same teacher she was a few years ago (ABC Education).

Lessons in greening the music industry

Green Music Australia, the national peak body for music and the environment, has successfully piloted its Sound Country sustainability class module at JMC Academy in Melbourne. The module is a first, aiming to educate emerging music industry leaders and artists on the importance of sustainability and provide practical resources on how they can improve their environmental performance using the freely available comprehensive 60-plus page Sound Country Green Artist Guide – which is well worth a read for practical and achievable change ideas.

Piloting Green Music Australia’s Sound Country module at JMC Academy in Melbourne. Image: Supplied.

The first in a series of pilots across tertiary institutions, this sustainability class forms part of Green Music Australia’s wider plans to offer sustainability modules nationally to music industry courses and institutions. A survey of the students found the module increased their confidence to use resources and become more sustainable in their career.

JMC Academy’s Head of Music (Melbourne) Chris Pickering says: ‘It was fantastic to see students become engaged with the content and learn about how they can use their voice and platform to support better outcomes for the environment.’









