Education in Brief: symposium for art teachers, NIDA productions start with Poppea, and more

Art Education Victoria presents Secondary Symposium at Monash

Designed especially for secondary school visual art educators, and presented in partnership with Monash University Fine Art, this one-day event covers recent developments in art education, including new VCE Art study designs and curriculum reviews, as well as a keynote speech from Kathy Temin, an internationally renowned artist whose sculptural practice explores memory, history and loss, with her signature choice of medium, synthetic fur.

Lena Cirillo, Executive Officer and Creative Producer of Art Education Victoria, tells ArtsHub:

‘Kathy Temin’s artistic journey beautifully aligns with the essence of our symposium’s theme, “Reflections: Illuminating Inspiration and Growth, Sculpting Memories and Blurring Boundaries”. Her ability to seamlessly navigate the dichotomies of the familiar and strange, organic and artificial, highlights the deliberate and thoughtful approach to art education that we seek to foster. Through her use of synthetic fur, she not only blurs the lines between materials, but also symbolically blurs the boundaries between art and personal experience, resonating deeply with our mission to encourage interdisciplinary exploration and the shaping of lasting memories.’

The symposium also includes: hands-on workshops, a curriculum update from Victorian Curriculum Assessment Authority (VCAA) visual arts representative Kathryn Hendy-Ekers, break-out educator discussion groups, a MUMA (Monash University Museum of Art) exhibition and MADA Now (Monash Art, Design and Architecture) graduate exhibition viewing.

Date: Thursday 23 November 2023

Time: 9.30am – 4.30pm

Place: Monash University, Caulfield Campus

NIDA Production Season starts with Poppea

The NIDA October Production Season (21 October – 2 November) opens this weekend with the Australian premiere of Elena Kats-Chernin’s version of The Coronation of Poppea, a co-production presented by NIDA and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Taking place in June and October, the NIDA Production Season teams major Australian and international directors and NIDA students from a wide range of disciplines. This season also features A Very Expensive Poison (25 October – 1 November), exploring the true story of the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko by the Russian secret service in 2006; Sandaime Richard (26 October – 1 November), a satire that puts Shakespeare on trial for falsifying history and defaming Richard Sandaime (Richard III), directed by international great Ong Keng Sen; and Splendour (27 October – 2 November), where seething resentments surface amid opulent surroundings as four women sit out a revolution. Visit NIDA for bookings and information.

Eden Shifroni (Poppea) and Daniel Ott (Nero) in ‘The Coronation of Poppea’. Sydney Conservatorium of Music, costume design by Cosette Mangas and Elle Fitzgerald (NIDA, BFA Design for Performance). Photo: © Fiona Wolf via NIDA.

Reflections from Volume, the national reading symposium

Writer, reader, ArtsHub contributor and arts consultant Kate Larsen shares key themes and insights from VOLUME national reading symposium – the national reading symposium held by Australia Reads in September. Larsen writes:

‘Australia is a nation of readers, with reading the second most popular way we engage with art, culture and creativity (after listening to recorded music). Yet 44% of us have low or very low literacy, 25% haven’t read a book in the last year and recent research shows a 7% drop in the number of young people reading for pleasure.’

Suggested ways forward to increase reading include:

removing judgement around “guilty pleasures”

increasing visibility and access of reading materials

working on literacy and lifelong learning

bringing together partners and allies to foster good reading culture, and

amplifying truth-telling writing that features authentic, diverse lived experience.

Australia Reads is a not-for-profit collaboration of the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA), Australian Publishers Association, Australian Society of Authors and BookPeople.

The Big Issue calls for children to design Christmas cover

The Big Issue Australia‘s Christmas 2023 edition will feature cover art by children aged 12 and under. Submissions close on Tuesday 31 October. The winning work will take pride of place on the cover of Edition #700, on sale 24 November to 7 December.

