Determined to “drive men crazy”, Mona’s Ladies Lounge saga continues in the Supreme Court

In April, Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) was ordered by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal to allow men to enter its women-only Ladies Lounge, after a male visitor, Jason Lau, filed a complaint based on anti-discrimination claims.

The Ladies Lounge is a project and artwork of Kirsha Kaechele, artist, curator and partner of Mona founder, David Walsh. The space is luxuriously decorated, with two Picasso paintings, dazzling gold objects and male butlers. Its ethos is to create a safe haven inside Mona for women to relax, and serves as commentary on the historical injustice faced by women.

Instead of following the court’s order, Kaechele closed the Ladies Lounge for ‘reform‘, hoping that the artwork can continue to operate under a legal exemption (specifically section 27 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1998 (Tas) relating to gender).

Jump to: Ladies Lounge Supreme Court appeal

During the months following, the artist and Mona have shown no sign of defeat, but instead built upon the public attention with tongue-in-cheek interventions that serve metaphorically as an extension of the project.

Kaechele’s attendance at the court hearing in April was staged like a performance, while an exclusive slumber party inside the Ladies Lounge was offered as part of the 2024 Mona Gala’s benefit auction in June – minimum bids starting at $15,000 for ladies and $100,000 for lads. The description detailed, “Be the first to christen the Ladies Lounge’s new status as ‘accommodation’ in accordance with the exemption in section 27(e) of the Anti-Discrimination Act (Tas) 1998.”

Along the way, Kaechele also admitted to “quite painstakingly, with my own hands” forging the Picasso paintings – which were moved from the Ladies Lounge to Mona’s ladies’ toilets in an act of rebellion – among a handful of other seemingly valuable objects that are in fact rip-offs or cheaply made.

The fact that the court ruled in favour of letting men enter the Ladies Lounge is what prompted Kaechele to publicise the forgery, therefore stripping away the magic of the place that the men have fought so hard to enter. “The idea is to drive men as crazy as possible,” wrote Kaechele in her blog post on Mona dated 10 July.

Read: Women leading the return of the guitar’s popularity

Even if Mona’s Ladies Lounge will reopen, visitors can expect a different experience as a result of this legal saga, which Kaechele views to have contributed to the artwork’s development.

Ladies Lounge Supreme Court appeal

On 17 September, Kaechele attended a Supreme Court appeal hearing regarding the Ladies Lounge ruling. In an email shared with media, Kaechele said, “I am inspired by today’s proceedings. I have a deep reverence for the democratic process, and the exercising of opposing viewpoints through calm debate in the court of law – especially at this moment in history. It is a beautiful thing. Our all-female legal team went up against a team led by men – and let’s just say I was very happy to be on the side of the women.

”We have seen an incredible show of solidarity from women everywhere. It is clear to me that the Ladies Lounge should be allowed to exist. There is space for a conceptual artwork that invites us to think about women and their exclusion from centres of power across time.

“The Supreme Court of Tasmania has an opportunity to contemplate the value and impact that art can have on the world, as well as to take a more considered reading of the law and the purpose of this artwork. This isn’t just about the Ladies Lounge, it is about the experience of women, the role of art in society and the law itself.”

Acting Justice Shane Marshall will deliver his decision at a later date.