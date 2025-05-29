David Bromley brings Sesame Street to life in new Australian exhibition

A new art exhibition opening in Melbourne this June, with additional Australian exhibition dates soon to be announced, will reimagine the long-running and influential children’s television program Sesame Street through the eyes of Australian artist David Bromley.

Titled In Your Neighbourhood: Bromley x Sesame Street, the exhibition will feature more than 50 original works, incorporating Bromley’s distinct aesthetic with the iconic characters of the educational TV series which has been watched by over 120 million people in more than 140 countries around the world.

The exhibition opens in June in South Yarra.

Sesame Street and David Bromley: a collaboration rooted in nostalgia

Bromley said the project draws on long-held interests that have shaped his career. “I’ve spent the best part of 40 years driven by curiosity and inspired by nostalgic environments, the innocence of children’s play, and the unbounded sense of imagination,” he said.

“I’m a great admirer of other creative energies in different industries, so the collaboration with Sesame Street is not only important to me, but incredibly inspiring.”

The artist added: “When I close my eyes and visualise Sesame Street, I see a rainbow of colours, movement and shapes. To me, Sesame Street is what a childhood should look like – imaginative characters, colours, community, learning through fun, games, play and the celebration of individuality.”

In Your Neighbourhood: Bromley x Sesame Street was developed in partnership with art director and curator Eddie Zammit, who facilitated the connection between Bromley and Sesame Workshop, the organisation behind Sesame Street.

Zammit explained: “I’ve collaborated with both Sesame Street and David Bromley previously, and could envisage how David’s nostalgic style could merge with the Sesame Street characters. This was a chance to combine an Australian artist with one of the most recognisable children’s television brands.”

Bringing familiar Sesame Street characters to a new audience

Gabriela Arenas, Senior Vice President of Global Licensing at Sesame Workshop, said the organisation continues to look for ways to connect with audiences across generations.

Bromley x Sesame Street features many familiar characters, including Cookie Monster.

“Sesame Street has been inspiring generations of children and families for over 55 years, and we love finding new ways to bring the brand’s magic to life,” she said. “Collaborating with David Bromley will see Australian fans experience their favourite Sesame Street characters like never before.”

Bromley, whose practice often explores themes of childhood and imagination, said he relates most to Cookie Monster. “Give him cookies and he is happy – I’m a bit like that with food,” he said.

In Your Neighbourhood: Bromley x Sesame Street will be on display from 6 June to 13 July 2025 at Bromley Gallery, 247 Toorak Road, South Yarra.

The exhibition then moves to Bromley’s gallery in the regional Victorian town of Daylesford (45a Vincent Street) in August, with interstate dates and details currently in development.

Late last year, Warner Bros Discovery announced it would not be renewing its contract with Sesame Workshop, leading to fears the program – which first aired in the USA in December 1969 and in Australia in January 1971 – would be axed.

However, a new deal has been struck with Netflix to ensure Sesame Street continues for new generations to enjoy. ArtsHub understands the ABC is in negotiations to ensure it can screen each new episode locally the same day it drops on Netflix.

Vist Bromley’s website for more information about In Your Neighbourhood: Bromley x Sesame Street.