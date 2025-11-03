News

Dark Mofo announces 2026 dates

Arguably, one of Australia’s most loved winter festivals, Dark MoFo returns in 2026,with Night Mass tickets on sale this week.
3 Nov 2025 11:34
Gina Fairley
Evening festival event with crowd and red neon sign. Dark Mofo

Ogoh-Ogoh: The Burning, Dark Mofo 2025. Photo: Aiesha Hanson, 2025 / courtesy of Dark Mofo 2025.

Dark Mofo has a reputation for presenting the unexpected, the engaged and immersive and for being, simply, a unique Tasmanian event. It’s become one of Australia’s most anticipated multi-arts festivals each year,  

The organisers of Dark Mofo today (3 November) confirmed that the 2026 edition of the mid-winter festival will be held in Lutruwita/Tasmania from Thursday 11 to Monday 22 June.

Artistic Director Chris Twite encouraged all to, ‘Mark your calendars. With plenty of surprises in store, revellers have an opportunity this week to access an early release of tickets to Night Mass and get a head start on planning their winter debauchery.’ 

While the festival program won’t be announced until next year, a strictly limited first release of tickets to Night Mass – Dark Mofo’s late night takeover of Nipaluna/Hobart’s CBD, its venues, streets and alleyways – will go on sale this week, Wednesday 5 November at 10am to those who have pre-registered via the Dark Mofo website.

Twite says that the 2026 event will welcome the return of familiar rituals: Winter Feast, Night Mass, the Ogoh-Ogoh burning and the Nude Solstice Swim as the sun rises after the longest night of the year. 

Dark Mofo took a pause for a year in 2024, and has come back incrementally. The 2025 edition saw over 50,000 interstate and overseas visitors make the journey south for the festival, shoring up its future and generating over $67 million in economic benefit to the state.

Dark Mofo will take place in Lutruwita/Tasmania, 11–22 June 2026. 

Dark Mofo is a project of the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona), supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, with additional support provided by the City of Hobart.

Also on ArtsHub: Kindred People: Monash University announces new Indigenous-led festival for 2026

Monash University has announced a new Indigenous-led arts festival, Kindred People. The week-long festival and research symposium will take place at the university’s Clayton campuses on Kulin Country from 1 to 5 September next year.

Kindred People will invite artists, elders, knowledge holders and communities to share traditions, champion creative expression and imagine new futures. It will be curated by Monash’s Head of First Nations Programming and Engagement, the Gunditjmara man Tom Molyneux, and supported by an Indigenous Steering Committee.

Molyneux said: ‘Kindred People is unique. It is a celebration of First Nations art, culture, ceremony and wisdom. It is a coming together of global communities, an exchange of knowledge, stories, truths, and research. It is a weaving together of our collective experiences in the face of existential challenges. It is healing. It is transformative. It is where tradition and the contemporary collide.’

Monash’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous) and Senior Vice-President, Professor Tristan Kennedy, said the festival was an expression of the university’s commitment to the amplification of Indigenous voices.

‘We seek to bring about deep connections and to energetically encourage the creation and sharing of Indigenous knowledges and creative practices,’ he said.

The new festival – which joins the likes of YIRRAMBOI in Melbourne, Garma Festival in the Northern Territory and Parrtjima—A Festival in Light in Alice Springs – is intended to serve as a place of listening and learning, as well as creativity and exchange.

Read more…

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

