Daring and intergenerational circus acts on the festival circuit

Upcoming circus shows on Australia’s festival circuit offer a breadth of audacious delights and challenging spectacles. From 28 March to 21 April, Circus Oz returns with a new show, Smash it! as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF). Described as a ‘stripped back, tent-less, dauntless and daring’ showcase, Smash it! is designed by a multigenerational cast for a multigenerational audience. Sexagenarians, Millennials and Gen Zs unite for an hour of family entertainment, directed by David Woods (Ridiculusmus, Back to Back Theatre, Sydney Dance Company, Malthouse Theatre).

Other circus highlights at MICF include Peter Pan: A Neverland Adventure, winner of Best Children’s and Family Show Award 2023 Adelaide Fringe; Moist, which is part circus and part physical theatre; and BasketballMan Can Fly, a freestyle basketball circus show from the US.

‘Smash it!’ performing soon at Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Photo: Ben Capp.

Gracing 2024 Adelaide Fringe is SA Circus Centre’s Youth Troupe, which will bring its latest work BYPASS to audiences. Young acrobats will take them on a journey through the complexities of human nature, and investigate the intrinsic need to participate in a collective.

Director of BYPASS, Marina Gellman says: ‘Prepare to be amazed by South Australia’s leading youth circus ensemble as they climb, dive and flip through the air. Expect human pyramids, juggling, hula hoops and more backflips than you could imagine. These talented performers will leave you on the edge of your seat with their circus skills, artistry, trust and teamwork.’

BYPASS is showing on 25 February, 3 March and 10 March at The Peacock at Gluttony, Rymill Park.

Trash Test Dummies Circus by Dummies Corp is also doing the rounds for both MICF and Adelaide Fringe. Children and parents are invited along to a night of laughter and mischief. The show centres the humble household wheelie bin with ballet, balloons, juggling and acrobatics littered throughout. The show kicks off in Adelaide from 16 February to 17 March, then heads to Melbourne from 30 March to 7 April.

Adelaide Fringe also welcomes the return of family extravaganza, CIRCUS The Show, as well as international acts, including YOAH from Japan, Guinea’s Afrique en Cirque and more.