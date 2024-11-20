Creative Australia trials $3.88 million program to support small to medium sector

Twelve small to medium companies across Australia, including Melbourne’s La Mama Theatre, Slingsby Theatre Company in Adelaide, regional Queensland’s Crossroad Arts and the Community Arts Network (CAN) in Western Australia, are the beneficiaries of a Creative Australia pilot program designed to supporting the organisations through 2025 and 2026.

In total, $3,880,000 over two years has been allocated to the companies in question, all 12 of which were previously unsuccessful in obtaining funding through Creative Australia’s most recent Four-Year Investment Program.

The initiative has been made possible thanks to additional investment from the Albanese Labor Government, and will provide a boost to organisations across theatre, dance, experimental arts, community arts and cultural development, and visual arts.

Creative Australia will use the pilot program to explore a new investment model for organisations seeking stability beyond project-based support.

Creative Australia’s Executive Director Arts Investment Alice Nash says, “We are excited to pilot a new investment model that provides the security of multi-year investment to a broader range of organisations. At a time when rising costs of production, skills and workforce shortages, and cost of living issues are impacting the sector, this critical investment will help to build the sustainability of our arts sector.”

The recipients of two-year investment are:

Arena Theatre Company (Vic): $350,000

Branch Nebula (NSW): $280,000

Community Arts Network Western Australia (WA): $400,000

Crossroad Arts (Qld): $330,000

Experimenta (Vic): $200,000

La Mama Theatre (Vic): $350,000

Monkey Baa Theatre for Young People (NSW): $350,000

National Theatre of Parramatta (NSW): $300,000

Slingsby Theatre Company (SA): $350,000

Somebody’s Daughter Theatre Company (Vic): $330,000

St Martins Youth Arts (Vic): $300,000

Stephanie Lake Company (Vic): $340,000

The companies supported through the pilot program include organisations working with young people, artists with disability and regionally-based companies, as well as several companies based in metropolitan areas.

Funding recipients respond

CAN CEO Danielle Antaki writes, “Receiving these funds will ensure that CAN will be able to keep delivering much-needed programs to the community. At the end of last year when we initially found out that CAN had not been successful in receiving multi-year funding (for 2025-2028) from Creative Australia, we were looking at reducing programs, artists and staff. Even with those changes we were looking at running at a loss and reducing our reserves. This funding will enable us to continue to be sustainable and support our organisation in achieving the impact and outcomes that our work facilitates in communities.

“Core support for arts organisations is almost non-existent outside of state or federal funding programs. I really welcome this new initiative from Creative Australia as it offers another option for organisational support for small to medium arts organisations across the country – something that is seriously needed in our sector,” Antaki concludes.

Charlee Presland, Crossroad Arts’ Inclusive Arts Advisory Group representative and Artist in Residence/Ambassador, says, “It is important for Crossroad Arts to continue to exist, because lots of people come here because they feel like they are respected and their voice is heard in all of the projects we do. It is a unique place that celebrates people from all walks of life – we make a community of people and we accept everyone, their opinions and ideas, and try to make it as accessible as possible. If we didn’t have funding, we wouldn’t be able to provide these programs and projects. We wouldn’t have a place to be ourselves and have the sense of community that we do at Crossroad Arts!”

Autumn Skuthorpe, the organisation’s Artistic Director and CEO, adds, “Crossroad Arts is looking forward to focusing on our artistic vision for 2025 and 2026. Financial stability for the next two years will ensure that we can realise our disability-led leadership model called ‘The future is us’. We welcome these operational funds that will assist us to make our projects as accessible as possible and we will continue to explore further funding opportunities to support our next strategic plan period from 2025-2029 to deliver our vision, Arts for All.”

Andy Packer, Slingsby’s Artistic Director and CEO, tells ArtsHub, “We are incredibly grateful that Minister Tony Burke has recognised the significant challenges faced by small to medium arts companies around Australia. We thank Creative Australia for the advocacy that has led to this pilot investment, which will support Slingsby across the next two years, while we deliver A Concise Compendium of Wonder, the ambitious centrepiece of our Final Chapter.”

Nadja Kostich, Artistic Director and CEO of St Martins Youth Arts, says: “Of course St Martins is greatly bolstered by Creative Australia funds over two years. We are very grateful to them and by extension the federal Ministry of the Arts. [This pilot program] gives us an element of stability in order to continue our work of restoring our capacity to levels pre-COVID and pre loss of federal funding. And this is not just restoring to how it was – it is adapting with a reimagined plan for future-proofing in a world where it is challenging to even see beyond the end of each year – we are changing and morphing so quickly.

“We have worked very hard to maintain artistically excellent outcomes and to climb our way back from a large planned deficit last year to a modest surplus this year. Only those inside small to mediums know what an achievement this is. Next is reinstating vacated roles that have been shared among a stretched team, one by one. We have to be realistic and wise with these new resources. $150,000 is what we asked for in 2019. In 2023 we asked for $250,000 because everything costs more. We had fallen through the cracks and did not get RISE. And we want to dream bigger!” she tells ArtsHub.

Kostich adds that there is so much more to be done across the arts sector. “We will take this as an inspiration and a hugely needed kick-start. I would love to see this pilot as ongoing, along with other initiatives that provide critical bridging funding to avert a severe contraction in the arts. In the ideal world this pilot is shown to be a success and many more small arts organisations doing excellent grassroots work around the country will be granted multi-year funds to play their role in cultivating a vibrant Australian arts and culture. We all need each other. This should not just be a small to medium issue.

“St Martins is one of many arts organisations around the country that provides pathways into the creative industries. If we, and companies like us, disappear, the majors would start to see a widening gap without the artists and audiences that smaller companies build. And, by extension, Australian arts and culture is poorer,” she continues.

“So all in all great news, there is much to be grateful for and celebrate – but we are strongly keeping on with fundraising and advocacy. And in case our donors think, ‘Oh, they are OK now’, in fact we are hoping that this Federal endorsement instils additional confidence in our supporters and would be supporters,” Kostich concludes.

Addressing the shortfall: the elephant in the room

While the pilot program has been welcomed by the companies in question, concerns have also been expressed that the funding may not go far enough.

Caitlin Dullard, CEO and Artistic Director of La Mama, says, “We are so heartened by this investment from Creative Australia, as a symbol of our national relevance, faith in La Mama’s vision for the future and as a welcome starting point for the critical fundraising we need to undertake.

“This recent support is a bright spark for the sector, but it is not enough. There is still urgent, radical work to do – for La Mama and the industry – to ensure support for independent artists continues and to guarantee a shared creative future,” she adds.

La Mama was one of numerous unsuccessful applicants to the Four-Year Investment Program last year, after completing a gruelling two-phase application process.

Having previously announced that La Mama would temporarily suspend its annual programming in 2025 in order to pause, reflect and develop new and more sustainable income streams – a decision that was widely praised in the sector as a sign that business as usual is no longer possible in the current economic climate – the company is preparing to launch a new fundraising campaign to help fill the shortfall that would have previously been provided by four-year funding from Creative Australia.

“We have called our fundraising drive ‘Our Next Act’ as we know this dynamic future is possible, if we can secure the next generation of artists the platforms they need to experiment, create and inspire us with the stories of tomorrow. With the support of our community we can make good on the promise of this investment and a sustainable future for our beloved La Mama,” Dullard says.

La Mama’s ‘Our Next Act’ fundraising campaign launches next week, on Tuesday 26 November and runs until Saturday 14 December 2024.