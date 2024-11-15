Creative Australia Awards 2024 recipients announced

Eleven artists have been honoured for their contributions to Australian culture in the 2024 Creative Australia Awards, which this year included the National Arts and Disability Awards for the first time.

The recipients include Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai theatre-maker Andrea James, the Associate Artistic Director at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre; Western Sydney-based visual artist Emmanuel Asante, who draws from his experience as a young Ghanaian-Australian and mental health advocate to empower communities; multidisciplinary artist, DJ and disability advocate Riana Head-Toussaint; and writer Gail Jones in recognition of her impressive body of work, and her ongoing mentoring of young writers.

Creative Australia CEO Adrian Collette AM said, “It is our immense honour to celebrate these remarkable artists whose work is making an impact in communities across the nation. Each of the recipients contributes their unique voice to our cultural story. We are especially pleased to combine these awards with the celebration of the National Arts and Disability Award recipients, recognising the contributions of artists with disability alongside their peers, and making this a truly momentous celebration of Australia’s rich creative talent and stories.”

Meet the award recipients

Emmanuel Asante: Creative Australia Kirk Robson Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development, under 30

Emmanuel Asante is an emerging leader, advocate and visual artist with disability hailing from Western Sydney. Asante demonstrates unparalleled dedication and passion in his practice, drawing from his personal experience as a young Ghanaian-Australian man and mental health advocate. As a community leader, he prioritises fostering inclusive environments through person-centred arts mentoring, facilitation and advocacy, specifically aimed at empowering d/Deaf and Disabled communities, youth, young men confronting stigma or marginalisation, and refugee communities.

Asante’s citation noted that he “creates inclusive, person-centred arts mentoring and advocacy programs. His work brings vital perspectives to community arts, with a commitment to fostering resilience and inclusion”.

Amanda Brown: Creative Australia Don Banks Music Award

Amanda Brown is a screen music composer, musician and songwriter from Sydney. She has been writing music for stage and screen since graduating from the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) in 2000. Previously, she was a multi-instrumentalist in several bands, including The Go-Betweens. Her extensive discography includes collaborations with R.E.M, Silverchair, The Underground Lovers and more. Brown’s screen credits include Here Out West, Brazen Hussies and Babyteeth. She has won multiple awards, including the 2024 AACTA Award for Best Music in Television. Brown is a Board member and ambassador for the Australasian Performing Right Association Limited (APRA) and a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences.

The Don Banks Music Award honours an Australian musician with a body of work that exemplifies innovation, dedication and creativity.

Amanda Cachia: National Arts and Disability Established Artist

Amanda Cachia is an established curator, consultant, writer and art historian specialising in disability art activism, exploring intersections of gender, race and sexuality. She holds a PhD in Art History, Theory and Criticism from the University of California, San Diego and is a 2023 recipient of the Creative Capital/Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant for her upcoming monograph, Hospital Aesthetics: Disability, Medicine, Activism.

Her first book, The Agency of Access: Contemporary Disability Art and Institutional Critique, is set for release in December 2024. Cachia also edited Curating Access: Disability Art Activism and Creative Accommodation (2022), featuring over 40 international contributors.

The Arts and Disability Award for an Established Artist recognises an established artist with disability whose work has made a tangible and impactful connection.

Patrick Carter: National Arts and Disability Early Career Artist

Patrick Carter is a Noongar man and interdisciplinary artist who combines performance, movement, video, sound and painting to create his stories and songs. Family is a driving theme, and his work features many motifs drawn from his Noongar culture. As a First Nations person with disability, Carter has faced many challenges to access his culture and learning. He has spent significant periods in institutional care and has experienced the systemic barriers to cultural practice that are shared by First Nations people across Australia.

The Arts and Disability Award for Early Careers recognises an artist with disability who has shown remarkable skill and potential early in their career, with Carter’s citation referencing his “extraordinary talent” and adding, “Through his practice, Patrick addresses the barriers faced by First Nations people with disabilities, contributing a vital perspective to the arts in Australia.”

Claudia Chidiac: Creative Australia Award for Ros Bower Community Arts and Cultural Development, Established

Claudia Chidiac is a passionate arts worker, creative producer and mentor with over 20 years of experience in Greater Sydney. Known for creating inclusive artistic experiences, she focuses on engaging children, families and intergenerational audiences. Chidiac co-curated the Hive Festival, presented by the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) and Blacktown Arts, and founded the Way Out West (WOW) Festival at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre. Her projects, such as The Village by The Kids and Trains by The Kids provide unique, geo-located audio tours and adventures co-created with children. Chidiac serves on the Boards of Monkey Baa Theatre and ACE, supporting artists and young creatives.

The Ros Bower Award for Community Arts and Cultural Development honours an established artist whose career has made an outstanding and sustained contribution to community arts, with Chidac cited as “a seasoned arts worker, producer and mentor” who has made an “enduring commitment” to the sector.

Megan Cope: Creative Australia Award for Emerging and Experimental Arts

Megan Cope is a Quandamooka woman living in south-east Queensland. Her site-specific sculptural installations, video work and paintings investigate issues relating to identity, the environment and mapping practices. Cope’s work often resists prescribed notions of Aboriginality and examines psychogeographies that challenge the grand narrative of ‘Australia’ and our sense of time and ownership in a settler colonial state.

Cope’s work has featured in several major exhibitions, including Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Monster Theatres at the Art Gallery of South Australia, The National at AGNSW and Defying Empire: 3rd National Indigenous Art Triennial at the National Gallery of Australia.

The Award for Emerging and Experimental Arts celebrates innovation and bold exploration in artistic practice, with Cope’s citation noting that her “challenge to colonial thinking has resonated across Australia and Europe”.

Martin del Amo: Creative Australia Award for Dance

Martin del Amo is a choreographer and dancer with 30 years of professional experience. He is best known for his solos, fusing idiosyncratic movement and intimate storytelling, and has received acclaim more recently as a creator of group works and solos for others. Programmed by many major festivals and venues across the country, his work has toured nationally and internationally. Del Amo’s huge contribution to the Australian arts sector as a teacher, dramaturg, movement consultant, dance writer and mentor to emerging artists has been recognised with the prestigious Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship (2015) and the Australian Dance Award for Outstanding Achievement in Independent Dance (2018).

The Award for Dance recognises an artist whose contributions to dance have left an enduring legacy, with del Amo cited as “a renowned choreographer and dancer”.

Riana Head-Toussaint: National Arts and Disability Early Career Artist

Riana Head-Toussaint is an interdisciplinary crip/disabled artist, DJ and curator of African-Caribbean heritage. Her work lies at the intersection of creative expression, activism, cultural exchange and disability justice.

Her practice spans choreography, video/film, sound design, writing and installation, challenging entrenched structures and advocating for social change. Head-Toussaint’s work has appeared in car parks, post-industrial ruins, galleries, theatres and online, supported by institutions including Human Rights Watch, AGNSW, Opera House, Buxton Contemporary, Carriageworks and the British Council. She is the founder of CRIP RAVE THEORY, a club night outside the club drawing on intersectional disabled knowledge to create more accessible rave/party spaces.

The Award for Emerging and Experimental Arts celebrates innovation and bold exploration in artistic practice.

Andrea James: Creative Australia Award for Theatre

Andrea James is a Yorta Yorta/Gunaikurnai theatre-maker. She is Associate Artistic Director at Griffin Theatre where she directed Swim, Jailbaby and Ghosting the Party. Her original works include Sunshine Super Girl, Winyanboga Yurringa, Dogged and Yanagai! Yanagai! James’ latest work includes ILBIJERRI Theatre’s Big Name, No Blankets co-written with Sammy and Anyupa Butcher and The Black Woman of Gippsland, premiering with Melbourne Theatre Company in 2025. She was Artistic Director for Melbourne Workers Theatre, and has received the prestigious Mona Brand Award for Women Stage and Screen Writers and a Create NSW Fellowship. She also participated in the British Council’s Accelerate Program for Aboriginal Leaders. James is a graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA).

The Award for Theatre honours a visionary theatre-maker whose contributions have transformed the Australian theatre scene. “Andrea’s innovative storytelling and commitment to Indigenous perspectives have made a lasting impact on Australian theatre,” her citation noted.

Gail Jones: Creative Australia Award for Lifetime Achievement in Literature

Gail Jones is Professor Emerita of Writing at the University of Western Sydney and the author of two short story collections and 10 novels, including Sixty Lights, Sorry, Salonika Burning and One Another (2024). A new novel, The Name of the Sister, will be published in 2025.

Shortlisted four times for the Miles Franklin Award, her prizes include The Age Book of the Year Award, the Adelaide Festival Award for Fiction, the ASAL Gold Medal and the Nita B Kibble Award. She has been longlisted for the Man Booker and shortlisted for the Dublin IMPAC and the Prix Femina Étranger.

Citing Jones as “one of Australia’s most sophisticated, complex and eminent writers,” the judges noted that her “extraordinary works of fiction are distinguished by their poetic and often disjunctive style, their interests in the intersections of history, trauma and memory, and their interrogations of the role of art in shaping a life”.

Guan Wei: Creative Australia Award for Visual Arts

Guan Wei has been living and working between Beijing, China and Sydney Australia since 1989. He is an iconic figure in the Australian contemporary art scene and critically acclaimed internationally. Through his art, he reflects upon the human condition as we engage with critical contemporary issues, such as climate change, questions of identity, migration and exile. Guan Wei has held over 80 solo exhibitions in Australia and internationally, from the Museum of Contemporary Art Sydney to OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT) Shenzhen, China and has been included in countless group exhibitions from South Korea to Cuba.

The Award for Visual Arts recognises an artist who has significantly contributed to visual arts in Australia, with Guan Wei’s citation describing him as “an iconic figure in the Australian contemporary art scene”.

About the nomination and selection process

For the 2024 Awards, the nomination and selection of recipients was updated from previous years in order to ensure the awards are current and expansive in both qualitative participation and representation of the sector, and to ensure industry input.

Heads of Practice at Creative Australia appointed three Industry Advisers who nominated up to five artists for consideration as award recipients. The Heads of Practice then shortlisted in each award category, seeking further advice from the Industry Advisers, before making a recommendation of selections to the Executive and Board.

The 2024 Awards were presented during an intimate ceremony at Bankstown Arts Centre on Thursday 14 November.

Learn more about the Creative Australia Awards, which were first presented in 2015.

Earlier awards and fellowships were presented by the Australia Council, as Creative Australia was previously known, as early as 1981.