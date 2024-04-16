News

 > News

Country Speaking at Indigenous art fair’s 15th anniversary

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair heralds its 15th year with anniversary celebrations unveiled.
16 Apr 2024
Celina Lei
L-R: Fashion designer Irene Robinson, CIAF Artistic Director Francoise Lane, and CIAF curatorial associate Teho Ropeyarn celebrate the program launch of CIAF's 15th anniversary season. Assorted artworks by the artists from Wik & Kugu Art Centre. Photo: Supplied. Robinson is a woman with short grey hair wearing a black dress with a large necklace that has pompoms attached to it. Lane is a woman with curly grey hair, a warm smile, holding a carved crocodile artwork. Ropeyarn is a man with dark brown hair and a trimmed beard, kneeling beside two more wooden carved artworks, including another crocodile and a dog. The three of them are posed in a light-filled, outdoor space.

Performing Arts

L-R: Fashion designer Irene Robinson, CIAF Artistic Director Francoise Lane, and CIAF curatorial associate Teho Ropeyarn celebrate the program launch of CIAF’s 15th anniversary season. Assorted artworks by the artists from Wik & Kugu Art Centre. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) will return for its 15th anniversary program from 25-28 July with a series of celebratory exhibitions, performances and participatory events across the city.

Setting the 2024 theme, ‘Country Speaking’, CIAF Artistic Director, Francoise Lane says, ‘From its humble beginnings as an art fair, CIAF has evolved into a multifaceted celebration of Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts, culture and fashion, featuring artists, performers and creatives from the Torres Strait, Cape York and Gulf communities in the north out to western communities and down to the south-east corner.’

The 2024 theme will be reflected and felt across the program, including through more than 300 artworks chosen to participate in CIAF’s mainstage event: the Art Fair exhibition at Cairns Convention Centre.

Lane continues, ‘This is an opportunity for artists to explore their spiritual, physical, emotional and mental relationship to the Country, a strong First Nations concept embodying 65,000 years of deep connection to the land, waters, skies and seas. Country speaks. It always has and always will. The question is, are we listening?’

Another signature event this year will be a 15th anniversary-themed exhibition at Tanks Arts Centre, titled Not Selling Cakes, running from 5-28 July. It pays tribute to outstanding artists who have contributed to CIAF since its inception in 2009, and also widens the lens to underscore their significant role in Queensland’s First Nations art movement.

CIAF 2024 will present over 20 free and ticketed events across the four days, including the Opening Night Party, Art Fair, Art Market and a public program of workshops, ghost net weaving, printmaking, digital drawing masterclasses and children’s activities. A two-day symposium and cultural think tank will be held at Bulmba-ja Arts Centre from 26-27 July, while music performances from Barkaa and Simone Stacey, and the Light the Fire fashion performance will be seen at the Tanks Arts Centre.

Read: Attendance level underscores Indigenous art fair’s social and economic impact

Other events will also kick off in July in anticipation of CIAF. BLAKtivation – a free art, live music, dance, illuminations and markets event – returns on 13 July, while Music on the Lawn stars Broden Tyrrell, Yirghilya and Kee’Ahn, and a special concert from Torres Strait Islander Patrick Mau (Mau Power) on 20 July.

CIAF 2024 program highlights out now; find out more.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

Related News

News Reviews Writing and Publishing Features Digital Film Television Theatre Music Sponsored
More
image is a plate with images of birds on it. Dreamscape, Off the Kerb gallery
Reviews

Exhibition review: Dreamscape, Off the Kerb gallery

Iconic Melbourne art gallery celebrates turning 17 with a characteristically high-quality collection of local art

Ash Brom
A quintet of classical musicians sit on a stage with their instruments, watched by an audience.
Reviews

Music review: The Trout, QPAC

In the first concert of Ensemble Q's 2024 season, The Trout delivered impeccable musical standards and expert programming. 

Suzannah Conway
Sea, Salt and Silk. Image is an Arctic shoreline with a silhouette of a woman carrying a Perspex sheet.
Reviews

Multimedia review: Sea, Salt and Silk, Abbotsford Convent

An immersive event combining live sound, video and participatory installations with works using paper and salt.

Mem Capp
A headshot of a smiling white man in a black shirt holding a trombone in front of him.
Reviews

Music review: American Stories: Bernstein, Gershwin and more, Hamer Hall

Trombonist Jonathon Ramsay dazzled in a highlight of this MSO performance, Joe Chindamo’s 'Ligeia'.

Catherine C Turner
A white woman in a long sleeveless white dress stands in front of an orchestra singing, the conductor has his back to the camera. Sara Macliver, ASO, Grandeur.
Reviews

Music review: Grandeur, Symphony Series 3, ASO, Adelaide Town Hall

Leading soprano Sara Macliver starred in an intriguing concert of old and new music.

Dr Diana Carroll
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login