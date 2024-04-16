Country Speaking at Indigenous art fair’s 15th anniversary

The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) will return for its 15th anniversary program from 25-28 July with a series of celebratory exhibitions, performances and participatory events across the city.

Setting the 2024 theme, ‘Country Speaking’, CIAF Artistic Director, Francoise Lane says, ‘From its humble beginnings as an art fair, CIAF has evolved into a multifaceted celebration of Queensland Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts, culture and fashion, featuring artists, performers and creatives from the Torres Strait, Cape York and Gulf communities in the north out to western communities and down to the south-east corner.’

The 2024 theme will be reflected and felt across the program, including through more than 300 artworks chosen to participate in CIAF’s mainstage event: the Art Fair exhibition at Cairns Convention Centre.

Lane continues, ‘This is an opportunity for artists to explore their spiritual, physical, emotional and mental relationship to the Country, a strong First Nations concept embodying 65,000 years of deep connection to the land, waters, skies and seas. Country speaks. It always has and always will. The question is, are we listening?’

Another signature event this year will be a 15th anniversary-themed exhibition at Tanks Arts Centre, titled Not Selling Cakes, running from 5-28 July. It pays tribute to outstanding artists who have contributed to CIAF since its inception in 2009, and also widens the lens to underscore their significant role in Queensland’s First Nations art movement.

CIAF 2024 will present over 20 free and ticketed events across the four days, including the Opening Night Party, Art Fair, Art Market and a public program of workshops, ghost net weaving, printmaking, digital drawing masterclasses and children’s activities. A two-day symposium and cultural think tank will be held at Bulmba-ja Arts Centre from 26-27 July, while music performances from Barkaa and Simone Stacey, and the Light the Fire fashion performance will be seen at the Tanks Arts Centre.

Other events will also kick off in July in anticipation of CIAF. BLAKtivation – a free art, live music, dance, illuminations and markets event – returns on 13 July, while Music on the Lawn stars Broden Tyrrell, Yirghilya and Kee’Ahn, and a special concert from Torres Strait Islander Patrick Mau (Mau Power) on 20 July.

CIAF 2024 program highlights out now; find out more.