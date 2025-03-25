Community arts levels up: Everybody NOW! celebrating 10 years on the Gold Coast

From its humble beginnings as three friends planning a community dance event, Everybody NOW! has grown into a staple of arts on the Gold Coast. The company celebrated its 10-year anniversary last week, launching a program of new events for 2025. Known for its large-scale community works, Everybody Now! has toured many of its works nationwide.

The highlights of the past decade have included cathartic dance installations, seniors performing slam poetry, intergenerational radio stations, roller-skating rock shows, and site-specific performances in aged care facilities, schools, parks and hospitals.

Executive Director Kate Baggerson says the work has consistently focused on joy and integrity, and she is proud of its impact. “Over the years we’ve built a significant body of data that attests to the social value of participatory art-making in bonding and building experiences that support communities to develop relationships and connection, and improve wellbeing.

“We have moved communities, we’ve generated joy and we’ve shared real people’s stories in powerful, playful and optimistic ways. As we move into our next decade, we believe this is a critical time for creating art in this way, to weather uncertain times and combat polarisation.”

The 2025 program includes international collaborations with UK designer Morag Myerscough. The company has also been commissioned to create birthday projects for 150 years of Her Majesty’s Theatre in Ballarat and 50 years of the Ipswich Civic Centre. Its national program includes touring community-led radio stations from Mackay and Adelaide. Almost all programs are free for participants or at very low cost.

Navigating the difficult first years of a small arts organisation and the years of COVID, Everybody NOW! has grown increasingly ambitious in its vision and reach. Looking into the next decade, Chair Donna Orazio says the company will continue working to create pipelines for new Queensland work.

“We create ambitious, high-quality arts projects with real-world benefits and, as we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to deepening connections, amplifying new voices and continuing to make art that matters,” she says.

More information about the company’s program can be found online.