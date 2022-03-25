Co-Artistic Directors stepping back sooner than planned

An earlier than planned transition of the Artistic Directorship of Adelaide Festival has been facilitated by the unique challenges of COVID-era programming.

‘COVID has thrown up a whole raft of challenges, that’s not new information. But part of the process for us is having some really extraordinary works in the larder that were always going to be part of our festivals but we thought would be in either 2021 or 22,’ explained Co-Artistic Director Rachel Healy.

As a consequence of the pandemic delaying the presentation of such works, Healy and her joint Artistic Director Neil Armfield AO already have 80% of their 2023 program locked in.

‘Most years, as soon as the Festival is finished we’re on a plane and we’re out seeking works for the following year and years following. But this year, there isn’t the need to do that,’ Healy said.

With so much of next year’s planning completed, the appointment of the Festival’s incoming Artistic Director has already been confirmed.

British arts leader Ruth Mackenzie CBE has been appointed to the role following a recruitment process that commenced in December 2021. Mackenzie will start sooner than planned, a situation which also allows Healy and Armfield to explore new opportunities.

‘Neil has [Brett Dean’s] Hamlet opening at the Met in May in New York. He actually heads to New York tomorrow [Saturday 26 March], where he’ll be until very late May. And I’ve got a project in Sydney, which I’ll be able to talk about in more detail in the next week. But it’s a fantastic project that will keep me busy for about the next 11 months or so,’ Healy told ArtsHub.

Introducing Ruth Mackenzie

Ruth Mackenzie CBE has agreed to take on the stewardship of the 2023 Adelaide Festival to complete the work already undertaken by Armfield and Healy, as well as programming the 2024, 2025 and 2026 events.

She will work with incoming Chief Executive, Kath M Mainland and starts in the Artistic Director’s role in mid-2022, subject to obtaining a Commonwealth Government approved visa.

A former director of Holland Festival, Manchester International Festival and Chichester Festival, Mackenzie has more than 40 years’ experience in the arts world. She was in charge of the official cultural programme for the 2012 London Olympics and Artistic Director for the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. She also worked on the first Manchester International Festival as General Director, worked as Dramaturg for the Vienna Festival, directed Scottish Opera and directed major theatres in Nottingham and Chichester.

Incoming Artistic Director Ruth Mackenzie CBE . Photo: Joe Short.

Mackenzie is currently a consultant artistic director for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, working on a large-scale cultural program, Let’s Do London, and for Comme des Garçons in Paris to open a new arts centre aimed at audiences under 30 years old. She is also curating the cultural program for the C40 Conference of World Mayors in Amsterdam, and for the University of Arts London’s new AKO Storytelling Institute.

Adelaide Festival Chair Judy Potter said: ‘Ruth is a powerhouse of the British and European festival and arts communities, and we are very excited about what she will bring to Adelaide. She clearly recognises the strong connections we have with similar festivals in Europe, and she is not afraid to push the boundaries in reaching out to a younger demographic while appealing to our existing, fiercely loyal audience.’

Mackenzie said of her new role: ‘I have always admired enormously the Adelaide Festival. It has been brilliant at introducing outstanding talent who have grown into world stars, and this surely must continue to be a central strength. There is no better place to show how vital, innovative, inspiring, collaborative and responsible the arts can be than in Adelaide, with its world-renowned leadership role in showing the transformative power of artists.

‘I can’t wait to start working with Kath and the team, and with the partners and supporters of the Adelaide Festival, to present local and global new talent and world class stars who will surprise and inspire us all,’ she added.

A changing cultural landscape

The cyclic nature of festivals means that when Healy and Armfield commenced at Adelaide Festival, many of their peers in charge of other major Australian festivals were from overseas.

Now the wheel has turned full circle. Save for New Zealander Felix Preval at Darwin Festival, Mackenzie will be the only non-Australian festival director in the country when she starts in her new role later this year.

‘When we were appointed, Australia was filled with British and European artistic directors: David Sefton, Jonathan Holloway, Lieven Bertels – and yet as we finish up at the Adelaide Festival, [almost] everyone around the table is Australian,’ Healy observed.

Does Healy think Mackenzie’s position as an outsider will give her a fresh perspective of Adelaide and its Festival?

‘It’s really interesting to think about how Adelaide will experience – and how Australia will experience – a British artistic director coming into the city. But I think you’re right in in identifying how seeing the city with new eyes can have huge benefits – it means that her focus will probably be drawn to communities, to artists, to areas that are really different to ours. And that is the thrill of renewal,’ Healy said.

Read: Festivals: once the circus has left town

On the subject of renewal, Healy is also appreciative of the fact that she and Armfield will have programmed seven Adelaide Festivals by the time they move on, whereas many of their peers on the Australian festival circuit typically serve a shorter term – with four festivals being the norm.

‘I think that slowly, all of the international festivals in Australia might head in this direction, because the long range planning you can do when you have at minimum five years – the model in Europe and America is five to 10. And I think that somewhere in the middle, certainly no less than five and no more than 10, is about right – because you get better and better at it as you go on,’ said Healy.

‘You can engage in conversations over a few years, and you can really nurture companies and artists in Australia in a way that just really isn’t possible when you only have two or three years.’

Since 2017, Healy and Armfield’s critically acclaimed Adelaide Festival programs have smashed all box office, sponsorship, philanthropy and attendance targets, as well as recording important growth in other ways:

102% growth in box office results;

54% growth in attendances;

Record number of awards including national industry (Helpmann) awards, State (Ruby) awards and State tourism and environmental awards;

New and refreshed access programs (Tix for Next to Nix, Pay What You Can and Festival Connect);

1182% increase in school student attendances;

300% increase in support for commissioning new Australian work; and,

69% increase in expenditure supporting new South Australian work.

Adelaide Festival Chair Judy Potter said: ‘The Adelaide Festival Board sincerely thanks Neil and Rachel for their vision, passion and determination to deliver the best to Adelaide and Australian audiences.

‘The strategic direction that they first articulated in their interview in 2015 has set the template for Adelaide Festival’s ongoing success and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude for their uncompromising artistic vision that has gathered tens of thousands of supporters across Australia and created hundreds of jobs for artists and arts workers.

‘They have placed Adelaide Festival on a secure artistic and financial footing, which will enable a new team to build on their legacy,’ Potter concluded.

Healy laughed when asked to reflect on some of the artistic highlights of the Adelaide Festivals she and Armfield have co-programmed since taking on the role.

‘You can ask me any time but I promise you the list will change constantly,’ she said. ‘There were just so, so many fantastic moments in performance over the last six years.’

The 2023 Adelaide Festival runs from 3-19 March.