News

 > News

Cate Blanchett wants to quit acting

Cate Blanchett announces plans to quit acting to pursue other passions.
22 Apr 2025 5:44
David Burton
Cate Blanchett, one of Australia's best known actors, says she's serious about a retreat from the spotlight. Image: WikiMedia.

All Arts

Cate Blanchett, one of Australia’s best known actors, says she’s serious about a retreat from the spotlight. Image: WikiMedia.

Share Icon

In an interview with UK magazine Radio Times, Australian actor Cate Blanchett has revealed she anticipates a retreat from acting. Blanchett, whose most recent works include starring in the radio drama The Fever for the BBC, turns 56 in May. 

“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” Blanchett said in the interview. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Blanchett is currently on the London stage in a production of Chekhov’s The Seagull, where she plays fading actor Arkadina. In the reflective interview, Blanchett said she was hesitant about calling herself an actor because she’s “giving it up”. 

At the Cannes Festival 2023, the actor said, “I’m always trying to get out of acting. I’ve been trying to get out of acting my entire professional life.”

Blanchett was born in Melbourne and studied at NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) in Sydney. She first performed for Sydney Theatre Company in 1992. Six years later, her Oscar-nominated turn as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth shot her to international stardom. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Under new recommendations, opportunities to appear on stage like these QUT students may no longer be an option for the university. Image: QUT Acting.
Features

Outrage and fear: QUT's cuts following a national trend

QUT's announcment of changes to its performing arts programs comes at a time when courses may be suffering a crisis…

David Burton
A man in a tuxedo (Stephen Hall) leans forward as film loops around him showing scenes from films featured in his show
Reviews

Comedy review: Stephen Hall, For the Term of His Natural Lies, DoubleTree by Hilton, MICF 2025

Part-film, part-voiceover and completely silly, Stephen Hall delivers a comedy festival show like no other.

George Dunford
Andrew Tomkins (an older Caucasian man with long gray hair and a blue shirt) standing in front of a large artwork with rusty colours depicting a sunken vessel and leaves.
News

Opportunities and awards

Crime writing awards now open, plus winners of Gallipoli Art Prize and Newcastle Short Story Award.

Celina Lei
Opinions & Analysis

Stop censoring artists: perceptions and strategies

Whatever branch of the arts you're in, the treatment of Khaled Sabsabi and Michael Dagostino is censorship and must be…

David Pledger
Career ladders are extinct for creative artists. Image: Mike Lewinski for Unsplash
Career Advice

Why the 'career ladder' is outdated for artists (and what to do instead)

For artists, career ladders are outdated and potentially dangerous ideas. Adopting a more latticed approach can help build a more…

David Burton
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login