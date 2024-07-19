Castlemaine State Festival’s future is secured

The future of Australia’s longest-running regional multi-arts festival is secure, with the Festival leaving voluntary administration and plans for the recruitment of a new Festival Director already underway.

The news, announced today (Friday 18 July), means that the biennial Castlemaine State Festival will be able to celebrate its 50 th year and 25th season in March 2026.

The Festival has been able to leave voluntary administration and continue operating through agreements struck with creditors (under a Deed of Company Arrangement) and with the Victorian State Government, giving the Festival a chance to rebuild.

These agreements helped secure the future of Castlemaine State Festival, including maintaining its traditional biennial model, and have also secured the future of the $6 million Goods Shed Redevelopment project, which aims to transform Castlemaine’s existing railway goods shed into a year-round performance and exhibition venue.

Incoming Chair of the Castlemaine State Festival Board, Chris Capper, said in a statement this morning, ‘I’m delighted to be able to confirm to our community, patrons, ongoing supporters and arts lovers across the region, that we’re now emerging with a strong – although much more modest – way of operating.

‘The Board are incredibly grateful that we can now get on with the job of building the foundations for a new, vibrant and sustainable festival, and the successful redevelopment of our Goods Shed Arts venue.’

As previously reported by ArtsHub, Castlemaine State Festival entered voluntary administration in March this year, after the 2023 Festival incurred major financial losses.

The administration process provided time and external expertise that allowed the Festival Board to assess options to restructure the Festival, to negotiate support from key stakeholders, and to create a sustainable model that would preserve the future of Castlemaine State Festival, while also allowing the Goods Shed Arts venue development to continue.

Throughout this process, the Festival Board was focused on getting the Festival back on its feet financially while also developing broad concepts about the format of the Castlemaine State Festival’s next iteration.

More reliance on community volunteers, fewer full-time staff, and direct patron and supporter funding of arts content are among the key features of the Festival’s new model.

Speaking with ArtsHub today, Capper explains: ‘Our new model at this point is really [focused] around bringing in volunteers for what we might call “work teams”, and they will help us build our engagement … with the local community, which is a great, strong arts community in Castlemaine, but also with the broader community of artists and people who love the arts in the regions, and in Victoria, who we can engage with at various levels.

‘And following 2023, we’re looking to use our engagement as a means to build a better structure for the Festival, one that gives us a better chance of drawing the audiences we need and bringing us back to a profitable and sustainable basis,’ he says.

In his media statement, Capper stressed the importance of working with the Festival’s supporters as part of the process of renewal.

‘Your voices, your talents and your passion are integral to the future of our Festival. We are looking forward to getting you involved as soon as possible to help shape this future,’ said Capper, who was previously the Board’s Deputy Chair until the resignation of outgoing Chair, Lucy Mayes, from the role last week.

He thanked and paid tribute to Mayes, acknowledging her ‘extraordinary leadership and commitment over the last months as we’ve navigated the Festival’s future and the voluntary admission process’.

Mayes said, ‘The past 16 months have been challenging. I have been on the Board for six years and stepped into the Chair role late last year with a very clear goal to see the Festival [through] to a more secure future. I am confident that the Festival has a very strong and skilled Board, willing and passionate volunteers, and remaining staff ready to work together with the community to take the festival to its next stage.’

Preparing for the future

Plans for the next iteration of Castlemaine State Festival are already underway, with the Festival planned to run between seven and nine days in March 2026 (an understandable reduction from the 2023 Festival’s more expansive 15 days).

‘The Board plans to announce the appointment of a new Festival Director in late 2024,’ Caper said in his statement.

He expanded on that with ArtsHub this morning, saying, ‘We expect that that process will start probably in September; we’re aiming to have someone in place before December.’

The recent administration process has also allowed plans to continue for the redevelopment of the Castlemaine Goods Shed, which is owned by the State Government body VicTrack and has been leased by Castlemaine State Festival since 2016.

Goods Shed Arts enables the Festival to deliver year-round opportunities for creative learning, development and production, as well as providing external opportunities for venue hire and co-working spaces.

Phase One of a two-part refurbishment of the Goods Shed was completed in 2020 with local, state and Federal Government support, as well as additional support from the private and philanthropic sectors. The Phase Two development is currently under tender, with the next build phase expected to begin shortly.

The process of restructuring the Festival through voluntary administration has been tough but necessary, according to Capper, which included the loss of several key and long-serving staff members.

He paid tribute to the hard work of Board members and staff through the difficult period of voluntary administration.

‘The commitment, goodwill and skill of my colleagues on the Board – many, like myself, who only joined in December last year – has been extraordinary. They’ve put in many thousands of hours of unpaid work behind the scenes, driven by a strong love of the festival, the arts and the Castlemaine community,’ he explained.

‘Our staff team have also been amazing displaying incredible commitment, professionalism and persistence, in circumstances where their own future has been unclear.’

The Castlemaine State Festival Board collectively expressed their gratitude to the Festival’s key partners for their long-term support, especially during the difficult voluntary administration process.

These partners and supporters include Creative Victoria, local State MP Maree Edwards (Bendigo West), Federal MP Lisa Chesters and the Mount Alexander Shire Council.

Edwards said, ‘Castlemaine State Festival has played a vital role in the creative and community life of our region for close to 50 years. The Victorian Government is a long-standing supporter and we are proud to back the Festival as it moves to a new operating model that will secure this incredible event for the future. I want to acknowledge the hard work the Festival team and administrators have undertaken to reach this point. I have so many wonderful memories from this Festival and I can’t wait to make more as the team plans for next year, and beyond.’

The Board also acknowledged Deloitte, the Festival’s administrator, which worked with the Board to develop a sustainable plan to help the Festival emerge from voluntary administration.

Predating Melbourne Festival (now Rising) and Melbourne Fringe Festival, Castlemaine State Festival was founded by philanthropist and arts lover, the late Berek Segan AM OBE, in 1976.

The festival has helped shape the social and cultural fabric of modern day Castlemaine, with generations of locals growing up with access to high-quality national and international performances and arts experiences.

‘The sense of pride in being part of a small community punching above its weight in creativity is important to our community. Tourists and newcomers flock to be part of this unique cultural capital of Victoria,’ Capper concluded.

This article was updated shortly after publication to include additional quotes from incoming Chair, Chris Capper.