Cartier’s largest Australian display to land at the NGV for 2026 Melbourne Winter Masterpieces

Cartier will be showcasing its largest ever display in Australia, including never before seen pieces, at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) next winter.

The just- announced exhibition is next in line for the NGV’s Winter Masterpieces blockbuster exhibition series, following the recent success of French Impressionism. Cartier premiered at London’s V&A earlier this year, and will open at the NGV in June 2026.

Cartier: what’s in the NGV exhibition?

Jewels, tiaras (more than 20 of them), necklaces, brooches, timepieces and design drawings will feature in the exhibition, many of which have a celebrity lineage, having been owned and worn by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Rihanna, Princess Margaret, The Duchess of Windsor and more. Exclusive to Australia will be a selection of pieces made with Australian opals, as well as jewellery worn by Australian operatic soprano Dame Nellie Melba (1861-1931), an early and devoted client.

Princess Margaret wearing the Cartier rose clip brooch, 1955. Photograph by Cecil Beaton Cartier Collection. Vincent Wulveryck, Cartier Collection © Cartier. Photo: Supplied.

The NGV exhibition also brings in Netherlands-based designers Studio Sabine Marcelis and CLOUD to provide rich perspectives on Cartier’s archives from a design perspective.

House of Cartier

Once described by King Edward VII as ‘the jeweller of kings and the king of jewellers’, Cartier witnessed an evolutionary transformation at the turn of the 20th century.

NGV Director Tony Ellwood AM says, ‘Cartier are world-renowned for their excellence in jewellery and timepiece design and innovation – a reputation fostered by the three entrepreneurial brothers Pierre, Louis and Jacques Cartier.

’This exhibition tells the story of how they transformed their grandfather’s jewellery business into one of the most prestigious international jewellery houses with a clientele including royalty, high society and movie stars.’

Director of Cartier Image, Style and Heritage, Pierre Rainer says of the exhibition, ‘Building on the success of its presentation at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the NGV iteration of the Cartier exhibition will showcase pieces never-before-seen in Australia. It promises to be an enlightening experience for the public, offering a captivating journey into the world of Cartier and its signature style, a living language in permanent evolution. We hope that it will not only inspire delight and awe, but also intellectual curiosity, fostering a deeper appreciation for jewelry as a distinct and powerful artistic expression.’

The last major Cartier exhibition in Australia was held at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) in 2018.

The launch of Cartier will coincide with the NFL Melbourne Games on Victoria’s 2026 events calendar, which aims to to bolster interstate and international tourism during this time.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos says, ‘Not only do the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces exhibitions provide a dazzling experience, but they are also important to the state’s economy – supporting local jobs and businesses in the CBD and across Victoria.

‘Cartier will again reinforce Melbourne’s reputation as Australia’s cultural capital, that’s why we are backing this world-class exhibition that will be exclusive to the NGV.’

Cartier will run from 12 June to 4 October 2026.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Also on ArtsHub: Major Thomas J Price and Lee Ufan sculptures unveiled at Sydney galleries

Two major new sculpture commissions in Sydney have been unveiled this past week, and collectively they say a lot about the way audiences engage with public art, and who pays for it.

Walking between the Art Gallery of NSW’s (AGNSW) two buildings – Naala Badu (north) and Naala Nura (south) – you may be observant enough to notice a new outdoor piece by Korean artist Lee Ufan. It is an understatement to say it is subtle.

Double-sided with highly polished steel sheets that reflect both buildings, the sculpture offers a bridge – one that connects the two sites (two years on since opening), but also one that connects the role of art inside and outside the building, and art’s capacity for deep contemplation and Instagramable moments.

Not far away at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA), another major sculpture by an internationally celebrated artist, has also been unveiled and invites that Instagram moment.

Here, the British artist Thomas J Price presents a golden bust of an anonymous black woman, replete with intricate hair braids sparkling in the sun. People of all ages, walking the Harbour shoreline, divert to take a snap.

What’s the attraction – do we see ourselves in her image? And, does Price make sense for contemporary Australian stories? Let’s dive into what these two major pieces say about institutional commissioning today.

New sculpture: Thomas J Price’s ‘Ancient Feelings’

Thomas J Price is a bit of a superstar. This year he has unveiled nine major public sculptures, including Grounded in the Stars in New York’s Times Square and Time Unfolding in Florence’s historic Piazza della Signoria. So, from that perspective he is a safe and newsworthy choice for the MCA, which has had its share of tough blows this past year.

Read more…