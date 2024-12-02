News

 > News

Canberra Theatre Centre celebrates 60th anniversary in 2025 and wants your memories

As part of its diamond jubilee, Canberra Theatre Centre has announced its first anniversary performance and launched a new project collecting community memories of past decades.
2 Dec 2024 16:25
ArtsHub
Canberra Theatre Centre: The Playhouse, as seen from the stage.

Performing Arts

Canberra Theatre Centre, The Playhouse. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Canberra Theatre Centre will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025. It first opened its doors in 1965 – making it Australia’s first performing arts centre (by contrast, Adelaide Festival Centre opened in June 1973, Sydney Opera House in October 1973, Arts Centre Melbourne in 1984, Queensland Performing Arts Centre in 1985 and Darwin Entertainment Centre in 1986).

A range of special events will help commemorate the Centre’s Diamond Anniversary, with full program details yet to be announced.

One special event has been announced in advance, however, to mark the diamond jubilee.

The Australian Ballet opened Canberra Theatre Centre on 24 June 1965 and return 60 years later with Swedish choreographer Johan Inger’s award-winning production of Carmen, which transplants Georges Bizet’s 19th century opera into the modern world. The Canberra season runs from 20 to 25 June 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome back The Australian Ballet, 60 years to the day that they opened the Canberra Theatre Centre to great fanfare in 1965. Much has changed over the decades; however, the national ballet company has remained one of the nation’s great arts organisations,” says Alex Budd, Director, Canberra Theatre Centre. 

“I am so delighted that the company will bring Carmen to our theatre – it is a work that genuinely celebrates the great traditions of ballet while simultaneously helping us boldly imagine the next 60 years of our future. We can’t wait to celebrate our 60th with our audiences at the exquisite Carmen,” he adds.

Read: ACT Hub, Canberra’s home of indie theatre, reveals 2025 season

A special post-performance celebration will follow the opening night on 20 June 2025, with ticket details available via Canberra Theatre Centre’s website.

Capturing memories

As part of the Centre’s 60th year of celebrations, Canberra Theatre Centre is embarking on a memory capture project, with the intention of connecting with its community to hear their stories and share their photos, videos and memories of time spent at the theatre over the last 60 years.

Did you once work at the theatre? Have you performed on its stages? What’s the best show you’ve attended over the years? Were you at the opening night back in 1965?

An online portal has been launched where community members can submit their memories, including attaching files.

Outcomes of the memory capture project will be shared publicly next year.

A new citation

In related news, Canberra Theatre Centre was named the region’s favourite entertainment venue at the Canberra Region Tourism Awards on Friday 29 November.

A spokesperson for the Centre said: “The Canberra Theatre Centre is honoured to have been named ‘Favourite Entertainment Venue’ at tonight’s Canberra Region Tourism Awards.

“The award, presented by Out in Canberra, is part of the ‘People’s Choice’ category – as voted by the people.

“Every venue in Canberra was eligible and we’re humbled by the fact Canberrans cast their votes for the Canberra Theatre Centre. Thank you Canberra!” the spokesperson said.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
Ballerina Ako Kondo in white tutu in mid leap. Around her are other dancers in pale pink costumes.
Reviews

Dance review: The Nutcracker, Sydney Opera House

The Australian Ballet delivers a sumptuous festive feast for all ages.

Virginia Balfour
WASO's Principal 3rd Horn Robert Gladstones and Associate Principal Oboe Liz Chee.
News

WASO embraces new venues and new programs in its 2025 season

Despite the temporary closure of Perth Concert Hall, the West Australian Symphony Orchestra shows no sign of slowing down in…

Richard Watts
An Aboriginal man in a silver costume has a moon like headdress and carries a lit sphere on a pole. Emu in the Sun, Blak in the Room.
Reviews

Theatre review: Blak in the Room, Southbank Theatre

Three short plays offer 'the gift of hearing our stories' from First Nations playwrights and creatives.

Dorcas Maphakela
young Asian woman in light green sweater on couch looking at laptop computer. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Gluck's Orpheus & Eurydice will be staged in Melbourne in 2025. Pictured are the Opera Australia Chorus and Circa in Opera Australia's 2024 production of Orpheus & Eurydice.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login