Breaking news: Michael Brand to step down as AGNSW Director

In a surprise announcement today (29 October), the Director of the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), Dr Michael Brand, has announced he will step down from his position in July 2025.

Brand was appointed in June 2012, the ninth director of AGNSW. Over his 13-year tenure (by the time he leaves), Brand will be most remembered for developing the Sydney Modern project, through its planning, fundraising, development and unveiling.

Brand said in a formal statement today: “This ambitious project is what called me back to Australia, so my decision to step down next year follows much reflection. As we are now building on the success of the Sydney Modern transformation, it feels like the right time to transition to a new generation of leadership for the next exciting chapter in the history of our 153-year-old art museum.”

He continued: “When we unveiled the Sydney Modern vision in 2013, I said it would be a green light for art, artists and audiences. I am extremely proud of all that we have achieved together in the last 12 years to create a unique art museum experience on Gadigal Country in Sydney for our local and international audiences.”

Building is one legacy, but collecting is another. Brand signed off on major art acquisitions as diverse as those by Yolŋu artists from Yirrkala, paintings from the Spanish Golden Age, work from Ed Ruscha and contemporary South Asian art. The Gallery explained that he “undertook the largest art commissioning program in its history,” largely also in part to collect for the new Sydney Modern. There were also the negotiations for major bequests and gifts, among one of the largest being Brett Whiteley works worth $100 million, and also significant, the Sherman Gift in 2015 of Asia’s most important contemporary artists.

Under Brand’s tenure, major exhibitions have included Rembrandt, Matisse, Kandinsky, Duchamp and Louise Bourgeois. There have also been controversies and backlashes around Brand’s management style over the years, from redundancies to push-backs against Sydney Modern, expense criticisms and budget reforms.

Read: Exhibition review: Magritte, Art Gallery of NSW

He added in the statement, “It is an honour to lead such an important public art museum as the Art Gallery of New South Wales, and work with an exceptionally creative and generous community, including our staff, trustees, members, philanthropic supporters, partners and, of course, artists.”

Outgoing President of the Board of Trustees, David Gonski AC applauded Brand’s leadership and commitment to transforming the Art Gallery for future generations. Gonski will complete his term in December, as Sydney Modern celebrates its second anniversary.

“Michael Brand’s contribution to our Art Gallery has been immense,” said Gonski. “We are indebted to his ambition and vision to create a globally significant art museum in Sydney.”

The Gallery added: “It was the largest cultural development in the city to open since the Sydney Opera House half a century ago and the most successful government and philanthropic partnership in the visual arts to date in Australia.” Total visitation since the completion of the project now exceeds four million.

A national and international search for a new director will commence shortly.

More on Dr Michael Brand

Prior to his appointment at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Brand led the Aga Khan Museum during its construction in Toronto and, before that, was director of the J Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles (2005 – 2010) and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond (2000 – 2005). He started his career as curator of Asian art at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra (1988 – 1996).

A scholar of Indian and Islamic art, architecture and landscape design, Brand has been a member of the Bizot Group of International Art Museum Directors since 2005. His professional affiliations also include the Council of Australian Art Museum Directors, the Australian Institute of Art History and the Australian National University, where he is an honorary professor.

Brand has not said what his next step will be.