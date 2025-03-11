News

Breaking ground on The Fox: NGV Contemporary

Australia's largest gallery is one step closer, as ground is broken on The Fox.
11 Mar 2025 9:58
ArtsHub

Visual Arts

Daytime render of winning design concept by Angelo Candalepas and Associates, and public green space, facing south. Render by Darcstudio.

Today (Tuesday 11 March) marks the next step in the shaping of a new era for the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), as ground has been formally broken on the site of The Fox: NGV Contemporary.

The lead contractor has been announced, meaning work can commence on the next expansion of the NGV, which is intended to be a cornerstone of Melbourne’s arts precinct and the Southbank site redevelopment. Lendlease has been awarded the contract to commence construction for what will be the largest gallery dedicated to contemporary art and design in Australia.   

On 19 April 2022, philanthropists Lindsay Fox AC and Paula Fox AO pledged $100 million towards the realisation of NGV Contemporary, resulting in naming rights for what will be Australia’s largest cultural institution.

Read: $100 million pledged to NGV Contemporary

The new Gallery is part of the Allan Labor Government’s $1.7 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation, which also includes significant upgrades to Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building and Laak Boorndap, a new 18,000 square metre urban garden filled with biodiverse planting and public art.

The design for The Fox: NGV Contemporary was unveiled in 2022, led by Australian architectural firm Angelo Candalepas and Associates; the completed building will encompass 30,000 square metres. In addition to this build, Lendlease will also undertake part of the deck structure for Laak Boorndap and other MAP services.  

In a formal statement, the NGV said that in preparation for the new Gallery, the former Carlton United Breweries building on Southbank Boulevard was deconstructed in 2024 and 95% of materials were diverted from landfill to be reused or recycled.

Victoria’s Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said in a statement: “It’s fantastic to see work starting on site… The NGV continues to demonstrate the extraordinary appetite for contemporary art in our state, with thousands flocking to the Yayoi Kusama exhibition every day. This new landmark gallery will open up even more opportunities and drawcard experiences for Victorians – and our visitors.” 

Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co) Director and CEO, Katrina Sedgwick added: “This is a hugely significant milestone for the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project and brings us another step closer to realising this extraordinary vision.”

Learn more about The Fox: NGV Contemporary.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

