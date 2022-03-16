Botanical gardens launch participatory art

It’s all hands on deck at the Sydney Royal Botanical Gardens. In a partnership with ANTaR (a national advocacy organisation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people) and proud Yaegl artist Frances Belle Parker, the general public are invited to participate in the creation of art installation Sea of Hands which features over 10,000 handprints.

Between 5-9 April, visitors are invited to help plant a handprint that makes up the installation. Parker’s design spotlights the cultural practice of land burning and each handprint mirrors the colours of charred and burnt banksia pods.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen> Sea of Hands at Royal Botanical Gardens Sydney.

Parker said: ‘I am inspired by the Yaegl Landscape and those stories which were shared with me and passed down from our old people, it is my responsibility to document these stories now. To truly celebrate and recognise the Indigenous people of this country, healing of all our people, alongside healing of the land, is critical. One way in which First Nations people in Australia actively worked to heal country was through cultural burning.

‘The hands in this work will be arranged to create five coastal banksias which is a symbol of resilience as they tend to grow back stronger and thicker after fire,’ added Parker. The vibrant colours of the pod’s regeneration phase further points to resilience and rebirth.

Sea of Hands will be further accompanied by a fully immersive audio-visual experience, to be revealed from 10 April, where garden hours will be extended until 9pm so visitors can experience the work’s spectacular sighting at night.

Parker continued: ‘Upon dusk, red and orange lights would swirl through the hands, giving a gentle taste of the brilliance of a flame. These lights would gradually transform into green to indicate regrowth and new life and as a colour of healing.’

Interactive art takes a further step through AR

Also staged amid the flowerbeds, Seeing the Invisible is a world-wide augmented reality (AR) exhibition at the Royal Botanic Gardens Melbourne and Cranbourne on view until 30 September.

The forefronting exhibition is held across 12 botanical gardens in six countries including US, UK, Scotland and South Africa, and aims to address themes of nature, environmental concerns and sustainability through contemporary art in a natural habitat.

13 immersive works gather some of the most well-known international artists, including Ai Weiwei (China), Refik Anadol (Turkey), Sarah Meyohas (US), El Anatsui (Ghana), Mohammed Kazem (UAE), Sigalit Landau (Israel), Timur Si-Qin (Germany) and Mel O’Callaghan (Australia).

Visitors are able to download the Seeing the Invisible app for iPhone and Android and explore the gardens through a new lens. While the works stay the same across the 12 international gardens, the difference in backdrop and context of each location will no doubt create a fascinating array of experiences.

Globally, many botanical gardens have enjoyed the visitation boost that artworks bring, especially those that collaborate with established contemporary artists such as the widely popular KUSAMA: COSMIC NATURE at New York Botanical Garden last year and Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall (UK) in 2020.

Simultaneously, the expansive site of a botanical garden can be the perfect venue for monumental and ambitious installations that are more logistically complicated in a gallery.

As COVID safety considerations linger, outdoor exhibitions which utilise the unique terrains of botanical gardens are heralding new possibilities and innovation, and present the opportunity for artists to critically examine it’s colonial heritage in Australia’s context.