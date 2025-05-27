News

 > News

Biennale of Sydney 2026 prompted by forgotten histories

The first 37 artists participating in Biennale of Sydney 2026 represent rich diasporic voices that will explore “the hidden effects of history”.
27 May 2025 11:21
Celina Lei
A black and white still from a video work depicting a single lone figure lying on their side in the middle of a concrete pen, with a crowd of blurry people walking in a large circle around them. A single onlooker is standing to the bottom of the image.

Visual Arts

Biennale of Sydney 2026 artist Chen Chieh-jen, still from ‘Worn Away (from the Her and Her Children series)’, 2022-23. Photo: Courtesy of the artist © Chen Chieh-jen Studio.

Share Icon

Biennale of Sydney 2026, lead by Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi, will take its cue from ‘Rememory’, a term coined by American author Toni Morrison in her novel Beloved (1987).

Al Qasimi explains: “‘Rememory’ connects the delicate space between remembering and forgetting, delving into the fragmented and forgotten parts of history, where recollection becomes an act of reassembling fragments of the past – whether personal, familial, or collective.”

Biennale of Sydney 2026 Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi (a middle-aged Middle-Eastern woman with slightly tanned skin, shoulder-length brown hair with a side fringe, wearing red lipstick and smiling) photographed at the industrial White Bay Power Station. Some large rusty pipes are visible behind her and she is standing at a low metal railing.
Biennale of Sydney 2026 Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi at White Bay Power Station. Photo: Daniel Boud.

The first wave of 37 artists and collectives for the 2026 Biennale has been announced alongside the theme. Of those first 37 announcements, 15 First Nations artists have been commissioned to create new work – including Guatemala-based Ángel Poyón, Yolngu artist Gunybi Ganambarr, Indigenous Canadian creative Tania Willard and Maya-Kaqchikel visual artist Edgar Calel – thanks to a partnership with Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain. They will work together with Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow, Bruce Johnson McLean, to create their works.

McLean says he looks forward to working alongside these artists and adds that, “through this collaboration, we aim to foster connections between communities here and around the world”.

Participating artists also include Abdul Abdullah (Australia/Thailand), Dennis Golding (Kamilaroi/Gamilaraay, Australia), John Prince Siddon (Walmajarri, Australia), CAMP (India), Chen Chieh-jen (Taiwan), Decolonizing Art Architecture Project (DAAR) (Palestine), Lamia Joreige (Lebanon), Taysir Batniji (Gaza, Palestine/France) and Tuan Andrew Nguyen (Vietnam/US).

Al Qasimi says of her curatorial selection, “Through the defiant act of sharing, seeing, and understanding, the artists and cultural practitioners I’ve invited to participate explore the hidden effects of history and how it continues to shape the present in an evolving and consuming conversation. Rather than focusing on linear storytelling, I hope to highlight how we can become active participants in retelling our collective stories by revisiting and reinterpreting past events.”

Read: 5th National Indigenous Art Triennial artists announced

The 2026 Biennale is free and will present works across the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW), Campbelltown Arts Centre, Chau Chau Wing Museum at the University of Sydney, Penrith Regional Gallery and the White Bay Power Station.

Arts worker, creative producer and mentor, Claudia Chidiac, and writer, educator, cultural worker and creative producer Paula Abood have been appointed as Community Ambassadors for the 2026 edition. They will provide advice on local community engagement in the Greater Western Sydney area and act as liaisons on behalf of the Biennale of Sydney.

Biennale of Sydney 2026 runs from 14 March to 14 June 2026. More details to come.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Grey and white lino prints against a white wall.
Reviews

Exhibition Review: Freyja Fristad: Between Vessel and Void, Parker Contemporary

Through her relief prints of vessels, emerging Wiradjuri artist Freyja Fristad breaks expectations and conventions.

Pamela See
A First Nations Elder standing confidently outdoors in the red desert with two of her large-scale paintings. The paintings feature large circles, dots, and washes of paint on yellow, gray and black.
Sponsored

Beyond the Fair: painting a bigger picture with DAAF

How can an art fair help bridge divides? We speak to two leaders at Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair to find…

Celina Lei
A swirly globule-shape painting in shades of pink featuring a turtle. The artwork is part of the joint exhibition Masakatsu Sashie and Creature Creature: Auspicious Delicious, currently showing at Melbourne's Outré Gallery.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Masakatsu Sashie and Creature Creature, Outré Gallery

Two highly distinctive artists combine to create an exhibition to savour. 

Ash Brom
A woven red, embtyonic figure floats in a womb of red wool: an image from the the Sunshine Coast's Experimenta exhibition.
Sponsored

Experimenta Emergence uses art and technology to imagine future worlds 

Experimenta Emergence launches in Noosa with new perspectives on climate, AI and our collective future.

David Burton
Two woman holding each other by the shoulders with warm smiles. On the left is Karolina Ristevski, a middle-aged woman wearing black-rimmed glasses and red lipstick, and on the right is Sheridan Harbridge, a younger woman with her hair in an up-do and wearing a patterned black and white top. They appear to be standing in a corridor with pink lights behind them.
News

Opportunities and awards

Commission opportunities in Perth and Victoria, plus 2025 NAS Fellows and Griffin Award winners announced.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login